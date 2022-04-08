Old News | 16 phones installed in Peshastin; Carol Ellis named Princess Rock Island; Belmont Music Center featured in article for trade publication

115 years ago — 1907
Walter M. Olive will build a new home on his property at Okanogan and Orondo Avenues.
The annual meeting of the Fruit Growers' Association of the Wenatchee Valley was held Saturday afternoon. Elected as members of the board of directors are William Turner and John R. Peters, both of Wenatchee, M.O. Tibbits and C.B. Clark, both of Cashmere, H.W. Otis of Peshastin, C.C. King of Entiat, and E.T. Balch of Malaga.
Farmers Telephone Co. has completed its line to Peshastin. Six phones are installed there with 10 more to be installed within the next week.
J.E. Ferguson was appointed city marshal following the resignation of Jack Overdorf.
The Cashmere real estate firm of Amos and Burbank recently sold the seven acre fruit ranch of O.N. Torrence to F.B. Frisbie of Wenatchee for $7,000.
H.C. Keeler, supervisor of Road District 3, appeared before the Chelan County commissioners to urge them to oil the road from Chelan Falls to Lake Chelan. The road is the only access to the lake and with heavier traffic during the summer tourist season, dust has been a great nuisance.
65 years ago — 1957
Wenatchee Typographical Auxiliary No. 60 met Monday night at the East Wenatchee home of Mrs. Wayne Rice. Among those attending were Mrs. Bob Cockrum, Mrs. Dick Smith, Mrs. Eugene Gavette, Mrs. Glen Stinson, Mrs. John Sundahl and Mrs. Larry Wentz.
Mrs. K.R. Moore is the new president of Whitman Preschool. Other officers are Mrs. Lester Fritz, vice president; Mrs. Dale Kohl, secretary; and Mrs. Kenneth Ferguson, treasurer.
The Good Sports Club elected officers April 8. Mrs. Raymond Schwilke is the new president. Other officers are Mrs. H.C. Stone, vice president; and Raymond Schwilke, secretary-treasurer.
Mrs. Owen West is the new president of the Wesleyan Service Guild. Other officers are Mary Dufresne, vice president; Margaret Thayer, secretary; and Mrs. F.L. Burton, treasurer.
Mrs. Robert Fallis was elected president of the Cashmere Women's Club for the coming year. She succeeds Mrs. Nels E. Berg Sr. Other new officers are Mrs. Milton Blonden, vice president; Mrs. Raymond Thayer, recording secretary; Mrs. Guy Long, corresponding secretary; and Mrs. Orlo H. Mohr, treasurer.
Mrs. Peter J. Bymers and P.D. Mires were installed worthy matron and patron of Waterville Harmony Chapter No. 56, Order of the Eastern Star.
Belmont Radio and Music Shop, 31 N. Wenatchee Ave., is celebrating the opening of its new piano and organ studio.
Carol Ellis, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Norman Ellis, has been named Princess Rock Island. Ellis is a senior at Wenatchee High School.
East Wenatchee's newest medical-dental offices have opened. They are located at 101 N.E. 11th St., and occupied by Dr. John F. Kearn, M.D., and Dr. Mike P. Michael, dentist.
40 years ago — 1982
Cafe Crista owners Harry and Dee Geroux have purchased the Tumwater Inn in Leavenworth from Phil Wolf.
Marcia Henkle is the new director of Trend Business College in East Wenatchee. Henkle has been associated with the college for two years and has been a business education instructor and admissions representative.
Ron Collins, an all-stater in football and a two-time state champion in wrestling, was named high school male athlete of the year at Wenatchee North Rotary's 12th annual North Central Washington Sports Awards banquet Friday. Collins is the third son of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Collins of Cashmere to have been accorded these honors. Another son, Kenneth, who closed out his football career at Washington State University, was on hand to see his brother accept the award from Michael Jackson of the Seattle Seahawks.
Groundbreaking for the Quincy Valley Fruit Co. controlled atmosphere storage building took place this week.
Larry Utzinger, currently administrative assistant at the Grand Coulee Dam School District, has been hired as superintendent of the Waterville School District.
Mrs. Vernon Neel of Wenatchee was elected state regent of the Daughters of the American Revolution during last month's 81st annual Washington State Society conference.
Mary Sand is president of the Wells House Committee for the coming year. Serving with her are Jim Telford, vice president; Shirley Lindell, secretary; and Marge Noyd, treasurer.
Robin Tate, a senior at Eastmont High School, has been named Girl of the Month for March.
The Pacific Northwest District of Kiwanis International has elected Richard C. "Bud" Studley of Wenatchee lieutenant governor for Division 52.
Gar Harris, formerly a longtime office manager at C&O Nursery Co., has been hired as assistant finance director for the city of Wenatchee.
Cora Lea Baker, a senior at Entiat High School, has been awarded the Jeanette R. Goldthorpe scholarship, given annually by the Chelan-Douglas Extension Homemakers Council.
Wenatchee's Belmont Music Center was a featured business in the March issue of Upbeat magazine, a trade publication serving the nation's music stores.
Lee and Frances Quein opened the Palisades Country Store Saturday. It is located in the former Palisades grocery and is the first store the community has had in four years. Pat Day will be the manager.