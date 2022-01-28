Old News | 911 services come to Leavenworth, Lake Wenatchee; Snowslides on Great Northern stall railroad traffic for eight days

115 years ago — 1907
Railroad traffic on the Great Northern remains at a standstill due to snowslides in the Cascade Mountains. No trains have been through from the west for eight days and it is not known when travel will resume. Three trains are now stalled in slides, two east of the tunnel and one between Wellington and Madison Hot Springs.
Chelan's Lady of the Lake sank at its moorings at Lakeside yesterday. It is not known whether the accident was caused by ice damage to the planks or by muskrats gnawing through the hull.
Chelan County commissioners have approved the installation of water pipes on Fifth Street, north from Wenatchee Avenue along the north side of the street.
John A. Gellatly last night presented to the Wenatchee City Council a map of his proposed addition to the city, an area to be known as Okanogan Heights.
Rue Caple will replace Ada Grant as operator for the Farmers Telephone Co.
A.H. Carriker started working this week as janitor of the new Columbia Valley Bank building.
65 years ago — 1957
Mrs. Jesse Calhoun was reelected president of the Post Office Clerks' Auxiliary. Other officers of the group are Mrs. A.W. Gaston, vice president; and Mrs. Elmer Vaughn, secretary-treasurer.
Wenatchee's new junior high school has been named Pioneer Park Junior High School.
Mrs. W.A. Horner entertained members of the Lincoln Community Club Tuesday at her home on Okanogan Avenue. It was the first meeting of the year for the group and was highlighted by election of officers. They are Mrs. N.W. Whisenhunt, president; Mrs. Roy Moore, vice president; Mrs. Ben Weeks, secretary; and Mrs. Minnie Padoshek, treasurer.
Fire has destroyed the old Malott Hotel building, one of the early landmarks of the community.
Doris Brownlee was installed noble grand of Alta Rebekah Lodge No. 265 in Pateros. Assisting her will be Dorothy McKown, vice grand.
Sale of Garton Motor Co. in Chelan was announced this week. The property owned by Art Garton was purchased by Floyd and Loren Peterons and they have taken over operation of the business.
Articles of incorporation for the Young Women's Christian Association of the Wenatchee Valley (YWCA) have been approved and filed with the secretary of state, according to Mrs. Elsie A. Taylor, president of the provisional board.
Norman McLandress was sworn in Monday as a new member of the Douglas County Commission. McLandress, from East Wenatchee, represents District 1.
Mrs. Oliver Holttum and Leonard Venneberg were installed as noble grands of Cascade Rebekah Lodge No. 131 and Odd Fellows Lodge No. 169 in Chelan.
Wenatchee High School skiers are preparing for the second annual Daily World prep skiing trophy, which will go to the champions of an invitational high school meet this weekend at Squilchuck. Carol Cammack, of the Panther girls team, is shown holding the women's championship trophy. Admiring other "hardware" are John Wallace, Dick Honeysett, Mike Sampson and Rich Congdon.
40 years ago — 1982
Peggy Cleveland was installed worthy advisory of Omak Rainbow Girls Assembly during a Jan. 9 ceremony. Other officers are Tammy Myers, worthy associate adviser; Susan Swann, charity; Shannon Firth, faith; Connie Miller, treasurer and musician; Rose Stockwell, chaplain; Jaclyn Heggie, drill leader; Ann Weddle, love; Laura Clark, religion; LeaDee Houtz, nature; LeAnn Malm, immortality; Heidi Fritta, fidelity; Kyla McCuistion, patriotism; and Deanna Fuhrman, service.
Members of St. Cecilia's Guild of St. Luke's Presbyterian Church observed the 52nd anniversary of its founding at a tea held Wednesday. On Jan. 13, 1930, Mrs. Terry Ross invited four women to her home to discuss the formation of a guild. Since then, nearly 300 women have had memberships.
The first organizational meeting of the season for Medicine Show Players, an Okanogan County theater group, will be Tuesday.
Charlene Garrison was honored as Woman of the Year by members of the Sapphire Junior Women's Club of Entiat.
Robert Todd was named Entiat Valley Chamber of Commerce Member of the Year at the organization's annual banquet. Todd was also reinstalled as its president.
Bob Davies is the new general manager of KUEN-AM and KYJR-FM radio stations here.
Keyes Fibre has been sold to Royal Packaging Industries Van Leer B.V. The local plant makes apple packing trays.
The Town Squire men's clothing store at Valley North Shopping Center is moving downtown. Owner Bob Olson said the shop will reopen this month at 10 N. Wenatchee Ave. Town Squire had been at Valley North for 15 years.
Jill Marcear was crowned Miss Lake Chelan Sunday afternoon. Runners-ups in the pageant were Kathie Swartz and Tammy Parker.
Mary Arakelian of Leavenworth was chosen fourth runner-up at the Washington State Junior Miss competition Saturday night in Pullman. She is the daughter of Ara and Josephine Arakelian.
Residents of Leavenworth and Lake Wenatchee areas can now dial 911 for fire and ambulance service, according to General Telephone officials.