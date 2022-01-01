Old News | Bills presented to state Legislature for the session; New zoning ideas set forth in report for Douglas County Planning Commission; The Hancock building to be auctioned to highest bidder

115 years ago — 1906
A number of bills of importance to Chelan County are to be presented during this session of the state Legislature. They include appropriation of $130,000 for the purchase of the Columbia River Bridge here, establishment of a fish hatchery at Lake Chelan and a state road from Leavenworth up Icicle Creek.
C.E. Taylor has resigned from management of the Wenatchee Business College. He will return to his job as a public accountant.
The regular meeting of Degree of Honor was held at Bower hall last night. Mrs. B.T. Duncan was installed as receiver and Charles Becker was installed as inside guard. Mrs. Ida Johnson was appointed adviser of the chief of honor and Rose Padoshek and Mrs. Ed Dennis were appointed maids of honor.
Mr. and Mrs. Henry Spruck were honored with a surprise party at their home last night. Among friends present were Mr. and Mrs. M. Norman, Mr. and Mrs. A.A. Piper, Mr. and Mrs. Carl Christensen, Katherine Miller, J.H. Miller, Mrs. Therriault and S.F. Corbin. Cards were played and refreshments were served.
David Keith, who recently sold his bookstore on Wenatchee Avenue to Gideon Berger, has opened a real estate office over Farmers and Merchants Bank.
65 years ago — 1956
Officers of four Upper Wenatchee Valley Granges were installed during a special joint meeting last week in Cashmere. Those installed as master were Harold Reese, Cashmere; Edith Boning, Chumstick; Wally Bonham, Peshastin; and Fred Willet, Natapoc.
Lloyd Golden and Lewis T. Schultz retired from the Chelan County PUD Monday. Golden, a special stores accountant, started with Puget Sound Power and Light Co. in Wenatchee in 1922 as a clerk. The company later sold out to the PUD. Schultz, a crew dispatcher, started with the utility in June 1929 as a gas maker. They were presented gift certificates by PUD manager Kirby Billingsley.
"Home Sweet Homicide," a dramatization of one of Craig Rice's popular mysteries, will be presented by the Wenatchee High School drama class beginning tomorrow night. Cast members include Darlene James, Skip Mussen, Margie Eickmeyer, Tricia Van Divort, Margie Gile, Becky Brenna, Jerry Bailor, Barb Rochelle, Susan Weidman, Jerry Haynes, Chuck Gillespie, Bob Lapthron, Mike Miller and John Moats.
Earl Gregory was re-elected chairman of the Quincy Columbia Basin Irrigation District.
King Ron Pringle and Queen Nina Hardin of Ephrata reigned over the Silver Bubble Ball at the Ephrata Elks Lodge last week. Fifty high school and college student couples attended. Frank Bell, exalted ruler, was master of ceremonies and Dorothy Settle, president of the Ladies of Elks, crowned the king and queen.
New zoning ideas and recommendations for detailed planning in Douglas County are set forth in a new report to the Douglas County Planning Commission. It spells out planning work needed to meet probable development of the Greater Wenatchee irrigation unit and growth of industry in the East Wenatchee area. East Wenatchee's population was 6,098 as of April of last year. It is expected to increase to nearly 16,000 by 1970 and as high as 27,500 by 1980.
40 years ago — 1981
Lt. Col. Edwin Nicolai is the new commandant for Civil Air Patrol seniors and cadets at the emergency services training camp at the Ephrata airport. Nicolai is the commander of the Wenatchee Composite Squadron.
Chester Kimm, head of The Wenatchee World's research and development department for 19 years, retired Thursday.
The Wenatchee Alumnae Club of Pi Beta Phi sorority entertained active members last week during a holiday coffee hour at the home of Peggy Richmond of East Wenatchee. Students enrolled at Washington State University attending included Heidi Cammack, Paige Nelson, Dixie Thompson and Dori Thompson.
Dr. R. Lee Pulliam, a family practitioner in Cashmere for the last five years, has moved to Wenatchee Family Practice. Pulliam was formerly associated with Drs. Edward W. Nash and Susan Weber at the Cashmere Clinic. He joins Drs. Arthur L. Ludwick, Wayne B. Zook, Tom L. Ross and Christine E. Scull at Wenatchee Family Practice, 504 Orondo Ave.
Douglas B. Harper, manager of First Mutual Savings Bank's Wenatchee office, has been promoted to vice president. Harper has managed the Wenatchee office at 900 N. Mission St. since he joined the bank in 1972. He began his banking career at Douglas County Bank, which later became Security Bank of Washington.
For 30 years, men have been coming from all over the state to serve in the U.S. Army Reserve unit in Wenatchee. Those three decades will end this week when Reserve Detachment 1 of the 448th Civil Affairs Company will be combined with the unit's Bellingham headquarters for permanent residency at Fort Lewis near Tacoma.
The Hancock building, which has been the home of the Okanogan County Health Department for nearly six years, will be auctioned to the highest bidder later this month. The building, erected in 1967, was first the office of attorney John Hancock, and was purchased by the county in 1975. The health department vacated the building and moved to the first floor of the county administration building late last year.