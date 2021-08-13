115 years ago — 1906
Mr. and Mrs. F.R. Kist have returned home following a trip to Seattle, Portland and Victoria, B.C.
Steel for the new bridge across the Columbia River will be on the ground here by May 1 of next year, say officials, and work on the bridge will resume then. There had been a delay in securing structural steel with factories behind in their orders.
S.F. Fry of Burch Flat brought 12 dozen watermelons to the city yesterday, the first of the season. Some of them were sold to local merchants and others were sold through the Fruit Growers Association.
The families of John Ross, Morgan Mohler, W.A. Grant, A. Greenfield and H.R. Schieldnecht are among many other Wenatchee residents currently camping at the Kinney Grove up the Squilchuck.
Fred Morrison has accepted a job with the Wenatchee Hardware Co.
Charles Scaman, father of Jack Scaman, spent a few days in Wenatchee this week. The elder Scaman has been in British Columbia for the last year and a half working as a mining superintendent.
Bruce Hastings, Howard Clary, Vernon Anderson, Earl Thompson and Harvey Clary will go to Harrington Monday to work in the fields.
The new Belmont addition, which Percy Walker recently added to Wenatchee, will be placed on the market Monday morning.
James H. McGohan has resigned from his job as city clerk to become principal of Entiat schools.
65 years ago — 1956
A $30,000 SM Service automotive plant is under construction by Orval Weller and Associates on North Wenatchee Avenue. The building will be ready for occupancy by Dec. 1, according to Dick Barber and Don Miller, co-owners.
Hainsworth Construction Co. of Seattle is building an $85,000 structure to house the heavy equipment sales and service business of Columbia Tractor Co.
Work on Rocky Reach Dam should begin early in September, Chelan County PUD officials announced today. The granting of the license, settlement of a steel strike, assurance of financing and approval of the low bidder are the main hurdles that have been surmounted.
East Wenatchee, which has an Eleventh Street and a Ninth Street, appears destined now to have a Tenth Street as well. A stretch of the street would be built in the area north and east of the high school, under plans for two preliminary plats to be submitted to the Douglas County Planning Commission on Monday night. The street would provide an access for the Buchanan and Berkley Lane additions.
Installation of a natural gas line across Colockum Pass to Malaga is about a month behind schedule. The original date for the arrival of natural gas to Wenatchee was Aug. 15, but Eastern Pipe Line Co. estimated that the pipes would not reach Malaga until mid-September.
Earl B. Chandler, pioneer ferry boat operator of Orondo, died Sunday evening. He was 69. Chandler came to the area in 1905 and owned and operated the Orondo ferry until 1920, when he sold the ferry. He operated an orchard at Orondo until 1941, then repurchased the ferry.
Jolly Ann Sachs, queen of this year's Washington State Apple Blossom Festival, and Princess Carol Sutton were co-hostesses at a bridal shower July 30 in honor of Princess Trina Hansen, who will marry Dean Adams. Among the guests attending were Judy Schomer, Ruth Ann Shaner, Marilyn Latterell, Beverly Zier, Joie Black, Janet Bender, Joan Price, Jo Ann Bretz, Kay Marchel, Carolyn Beucler, Sue Beaulieu, Vickie Ball, Marilyn Cunningham, Dianne Munch, Sharon Gensinger, Kathy Johnson, Sandra Sugg, Toni Hansen, Daisy Hansen, Mrs. Walt Hansen, mother of the bride, Mrs. D. Adams, mother of the groom, Mrs. Clair Van Divort, Mrs. Franklin Kells, Mrs. Milt Sutton and Mrs. Morris Sachs.
40 years ago — 1981
"Happy Days" are just around the corner for members of the 1956 graduating class of Wenatchee High School as they prepare for their 25th class reunion. Shown behind the wheel of a 1951 Studebaker is Jim Caldwell, co-chairman of the event. With him were Dick Woods, Wes Holman and Carol George. Others on the reunion committee are Judy Schomer-Turcios, Patty Shaw, Marilyn Payton, Jolly Ann Seyster, Virginia Smith and Barbara Stull.
Port of Moses Lake board of commissioners Monday made plans to welcome Sen. Henry Jackson, and perhaps Gov. John Spellman, to the Aug. 15 groundbreaking ceremony for the International Titanium Inc. plant on Wheeler Road. The plant will produce titanium, a lightweight metal used in the aerospace industry.
Former Wenatchee resident Bob Loeffelbein will be at The Homesteader book store Friday to autograph copies of his three books. Loeffelbein, a 1941 graduate of Wenatchee High School, now lives in Clarkston. His books are "How to Goof Proof Your Golf Game," "Doodlers Dictionary" and "Script Tease."
The Rev. Dave Fendall is the new pastor of the Entiat Friends Church.
Susan Mullen, motion picture and television actress and the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. R.L. Mullen of Wenatchee, was married July 16 in South Lake Tahoe. Her husband is Alan Vint, also of motion pictures and television. Mullen graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1969 and was an Apple Blossom Festival princess. Her television credits include "Happy Days," "Hawaii Five-O" and "Chips." She has starred in the films "Harry In Your Pocket" and "The San Pedro Bums."