100 years ago — 1906
The Chelan Electric Co. has been organized to transform water power of Lake Chelan and the Chelan River into electrical power for Spokane and the Puget Sound area.
Grace Black arrived in Wenatchee Sunday from her home in Trinidad and is visiting friends for a few days.
Fred Crollard left on the night train for Seattle where he will begin his sophomore year at the University of Washington.
Mr. and Mrs. U.G. Pogue left Sunday for a two-month stay in Illinois. During Pogue's absence, D.H. Green of Tacoma will assist Harry Manchester at the drug store.
John D. Atkinson, attorney general of the state of Washington, is in Wenatchee today looking after mining interests and other business.
The Rev. J.A. Graves, who has been pastor of the Wenatchee Christian Church for the last two years, left yesterday to begin work near Pendleton, Ore.
50 years ago — 1956
A long step forward in the economic promotion of Chelan County was taken last night by leaders from eight Chelan County communities. They voted to establish the Chelan County Development Council, and approved its formal organization. Attending the meeting were Earl Johnson of Dryden; Lloyd Bosma and Bill Ferguson of Leavenworth; Eric Braun and Dr. Ron Miller of Cashmere; John Fordon of Ardenvoir; Edward Cairns of Entiat; Marion McFadden of Manson; Art Garton and Dick Einar of Chelan; and Wilbur Elder, Glenn Woods, Les Norlin, Bill Barnett, Chester Kimm, Pat O'Halloran, Clair VanDivort, Vance Lee and Wilfred Woods, all of Wenatchee.
Groundbreaking ceremonies for the new chapel of Faith Lutheran Church in East Wenatchee will be held Sunday. The $40,000 structure is to be built on a four-acre site on Eastmont Avenue, between Second and Fourth Streets.
The Wesleyan Service Guild held its first fall meeting in the social room of the First Methodist Church with Jeanette Goldthorpe presiding. The guild is an auxiliary of the Woman's Society of Christian Service.
Herbert Ogden, Bob Little, Wayne Kelly and Leonard Little have all been elected to the board of directors of Lake Chelan Community Hospital.
Leman Johnson was reelected president of Wenatchee Futures Inc., at the group's annual meeting this morning at the Columbia Hotel. Harlan Honeysett was named vice president and Van Emerson will continue as secretary.
Kay Kennedy is the new worthy advisor of Cashmere Rainbow Girls Assembly No. 29.
Tonasket Thespians will present "School for Girls" as the first play of the school year Wednesday in the high school gym. Those taking part include Patty King, Beverly Haney, Teena Pickering, Ellyn Kirchner, Marcella Schweikert, Darlene Pratt, Annette Winslow, Cheryl Glidden, Pat Kernan, Jo Anne Farver, Becky Verbeck and Lauraine Finley.
Alice and Bill Rodgers have opened Alice Originals, a specialty clothing store at 408 Orondo Ave.
25 years ago — 1981
Ten Wenatchee High senior Apple-Ettes members brought home several awards for their efforts at the USA Drill Team Camp, Aug. 19-22, in Santa Cruz, Calif. Members of the group were Kristen Tilly, Lisa Mares, Jenny Freese, Kirsten Freeburg, Debbie Crandell, Lori O'Neal, Mia Honts, Tammy Ayling, Sally Sharp and Lisa Spargo.
Wenatchee Appliance Center, 115 S. Wenatchee Ave., sells RCA SelectaVision VideoDisc players. It is advertised as the "most exciting new form of entertainment since television itself."
Eight women will vie Oct. 5 for the Miss Greater Wenatchee Scholarship Pageant title. Competing for the crown are Christi Cummings of Cashmere; Heidi Schorzman of Quincy; Sue Brannon of Malaga, Sue Warner of East Wenatchee, Tammy Parker of Chelan, Tamara Marson of Leavenworth, and Linda Quade and Julia Rose Sage, both of Wenatchee.
The hottest selling item at Wenatchee's new Cost Cutter Toys store is the Strawberry Shortcake doll. The store, which opened two weeks ago, is located in the old Safeway building in south Wenatchee.
Wayne Jones is the new president of the Valley North Trade Association. Jones is the owner of the Candee Corn shop.
Dewey and Bob Cannon, owners of Cannon's Lumber-Home Decorating Center on the Chelan Highway north of Wenatchee, have purchased Schmitten Lumber in Cashmere from Rollie Schmitten. Schmitten had owned the business for about five years. His family has long been associated with the lumber industry. The Cannons have owned their lumber store and interior decorating shop in Wenatchee for seven years.
Railroad passenger service through Wenatchee will be restored Oct. 26, Amtrak officials announced this week. Price of a round-trip ticket between Seattle and Spokane will be $68.
Ken Housden has been appointed Chelan County auditor. He will replace Earl Miller, who retires Sept. 30.
Mayor Jim Lynch coasted to an easy primary election win and will meet Harold "Pete" Crawford in the November general election.
The Zenith Video Director, a Beta format video recorder with new remote action control, now sells for $869 at Irish TV in East Wenatchee.