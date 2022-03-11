 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Old News | First passenger train to Oroville arrives; Wayne Gifford takes first in Eastmont Jaycees Air Race; Wenatchee First Presbyterian Church celebrates 90th anniversary

220312-newslocal-oldnewsboxer.jpg
Buy Now

Boxer "Spike" Carney was from Wenatchee but boxed out of Yakima. His photograph appeared in the March 8, 1922, edition of The Wenatchee Daily World on the sports page. Carney's career record of 18 bouts included 9 wins, 4 losses, and 5 draws in the bantamweight class. He fought twice in Wenatchee, going against Bud Manning in Recreation Park on Aug. 31, 1922, that resulted in a draw, and Frank Pantley on Sept. 26, 1922, that was a loss. His earlier win against Frank Pantley on May 5, 1922 was for the Northwest Bantamweight title. His career ended with a knockout loss to Benny Pelz in Eugene, Oregon, on Feb. 2, 1926.

 World photo/Don Seabrook

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

115 years ago — 1907

Several area residents have submitted applications for membership in the Wenatchee Commercial Club. They include Fred M. Berry, employee of the Chelan County Auditor's Office; Carl Christensen, of the firm of Bousquet and Christensen; and William Edmund, Orondo fruit grower.

The first passenger train to Oroville arrived Saturday evening at 10 p.m. from Molson. A large crowd assembled at the depot to welcome the train.

The Guiding Star Encampment of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows held a special meeting at the Ellis-Forde hall last evening. B.T. Duncan and George Hauber were initiated into the order.

Bruce A. Griggs, manager of Columbia and Okanogan Steamboat Co., has returned from Seattle where he has been looking after the interests of the company in the construction of the new steamboat Okanogan.

Great Northern Railroad has just enlarged its ice house here. Ice is used in refrigerator and express cars for shipping fruit.

Formerly Alma, later Pogue and now Okanogan. That is the way the town on Pogue Flat has changed its name. Alma was said to sound so much like Elma, a town in Western Washington, that residents decided to change the name to Pogue about a year ago. Then about two months ago residents requested another name change and the town became Okanogan.

65 years ago — 1957

Wayne Gifford of East Wenatchee won first prize in the Eastmont Jaycees Air Race Sunday. Contestants flew to Ellensburg, then to Omak and back to Wenatchee. It took Gifford a minute over two hours to make the course.

Betty Ashmun, Marie Baker, Betty DeWalt, Alice Griffith, Meleta Johnson, Barbara Keeney and Donna Russell are candidates for queen of this year's Manson Apple Blossom Festival.

Quincy and Wenatchee will be taking aim at a berth in the State Class A basketball tournament when they meet tonight. Playing for the Jackrabbits are Don Deasy, Bill Elliott, Jim Spence, Tony Thompson, Bill Weber, Ned Webley, Harold Keller, Larry Focht, Paul Graves, Bob Brooks, Gene Ward and George Dunham. Playing for the Panthers are Melvin Baker, Carlton Olson, Danny Keith, Howard Mahugh, Gar Jeffers, John Murphy, Tom Baker, Jim Arnsberg, Ralph Graves, Gary Dasso, Gus Finkbeiner and Ronnie Johnson.

Paul Obergh is the new president of the Waterville Commercial Club. Other officers are Keith Marney, vice president, and William Carroll, secretary-treasurer.

Gov. Albert Rosellini will crown Jewel Brumbaugh queen of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival May 3. The governor accepted an invitation to do the traditional honors earlier this week.

A permit was issued Tuesday by the city engineer's office for construction of the new $125,000 engineering and public works building on Worthen Street.

Need for building a new Lincoln School this year was voiced by state Superintendent of Public Instruction Lloyd Andrews when he visited the old building Tuesday with Paul Furgeson, Wenatchee superintendent. The bond measure was in the House Rules Committee this week and an amendment has reportedly been approved by Andrews.

Delores Cannon was named Princess Monitor.

Dr. Menuard Slusher, Quincy's new mayor, was sworn into office Monday night.

Norman Bellas was named vice president of the Wenatchee Chiefs at a meeting of the board of directors Friday.

40 years ago — 1982

The Waterville Shockers held off St. John to claim fourth place in the State Class B boys basketball tournament Saturday.

Lewis and Mildred Wortman, Roy Turner and Rich McVeigh have been voted into membership in the Cashmere Grange.

Kathy Hansen of the Mission Ridge ski racing team placed fourth at Crystal Mountain Saturday.

Officials at Alcoa's Wenatchee Works today announced that work will begin this spring on a $40 million pollution control system. The Alcoa-designed and developed dry-scrubbing system will be installed on three aluminum smelter potlines, replacing wet-scrubbing units. Two of the three potlines are now shut down because of reduced demand for aluminum. There are five potlines total at the plant.

Rocky Reach Barracks and Auxiliary met March 4 at Memorial Hall for a potluck dinner to celebrate the barracks' 24th anniversary.

One of six senior girls at Entiat High School will be crowned Princess Entiat Saturday evening. The candidates are Cindy Zucker, Diana Hart, Teresa Huffman, Cora Baker, Kelly Baird and Robin Keifer.

Ila Jones, daughter of former Entiat mayor Marian Wolf, took over the mayor's job herself Thursday night.

The 34th anniversary celebration and installation of officers of the Ginkgo Mineral Society was held March 8. Officers for the coming year are Miriam Fairbanks, president; Bob Woods, vice president; Mae Williams, secretary; and Warren Fairbanks, treasurer.

Wenatchee First Presbyterian Church celebrates its 90th anniversary Sunday.

Three Chelan County youths have been selected to play at a recognition recital of the Washington State Music Teachers Convention this summer in Walla Walla. They are Mary Arakelian of Leavenworth, Scott VonBergen of Cashmere and Norm Messer of Wenatchee.

newsroom@wenatcheeworld.com

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?

Read More

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Top Stories

NABUR

Offers go here

Sign Up

Sign up with

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK