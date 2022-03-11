Old News | First passenger train to Oroville arrives; Wayne Gifford takes first in Eastmont Jaycees Air Race; Wenatchee First Presbyterian Church celebrates 90th anniversary

115 years ago — 1907
Several area residents have submitted applications for membership in the Wenatchee Commercial Club. They include Fred M. Berry, employee of the Chelan County Auditor's Office; Carl Christensen, of the firm of Bousquet and Christensen; and William Edmund, Orondo fruit grower.
The first passenger train to Oroville arrived Saturday evening at 10 p.m. from Molson. A large crowd assembled at the depot to welcome the train.
The Guiding Star Encampment of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows held a special meeting at the Ellis-Forde hall last evening. B.T. Duncan and George Hauber were initiated into the order.
Bruce A. Griggs, manager of Columbia and Okanogan Steamboat Co., has returned from Seattle where he has been looking after the interests of the company in the construction of the new steamboat Okanogan.
Great Northern Railroad has just enlarged its ice house here. Ice is used in refrigerator and express cars for shipping fruit.
Formerly Alma, later Pogue and now Okanogan. That is the way the town on Pogue Flat has changed its name. Alma was said to sound so much like Elma, a town in Western Washington, that residents decided to change the name to Pogue about a year ago. Then about two months ago residents requested another name change and the town became Okanogan.
65 years ago — 1957
Wayne Gifford of East Wenatchee won first prize in the Eastmont Jaycees Air Race Sunday. Contestants flew to Ellensburg, then to Omak and back to Wenatchee. It took Gifford a minute over two hours to make the course.
Betty Ashmun, Marie Baker, Betty DeWalt, Alice Griffith, Meleta Johnson, Barbara Keeney and Donna Russell are candidates for queen of this year's Manson Apple Blossom Festival.
Quincy and Wenatchee will be taking aim at a berth in the State Class A basketball tournament when they meet tonight. Playing for the Jackrabbits are Don Deasy, Bill Elliott, Jim Spence, Tony Thompson, Bill Weber, Ned Webley, Harold Keller, Larry Focht, Paul Graves, Bob Brooks, Gene Ward and George Dunham. Playing for the Panthers are Melvin Baker, Carlton Olson, Danny Keith, Howard Mahugh, Gar Jeffers, John Murphy, Tom Baker, Jim Arnsberg, Ralph Graves, Gary Dasso, Gus Finkbeiner and Ronnie Johnson.
Paul Obergh is the new president of the Waterville Commercial Club. Other officers are Keith Marney, vice president, and William Carroll, secretary-treasurer.
Gov. Albert Rosellini will crown Jewel Brumbaugh queen of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival May 3. The governor accepted an invitation to do the traditional honors earlier this week.
A permit was issued Tuesday by the city engineer's office for construction of the new $125,000 engineering and public works building on Worthen Street.
Need for building a new Lincoln School this year was voiced by state Superintendent of Public Instruction Lloyd Andrews when he visited the old building Tuesday with Paul Furgeson, Wenatchee superintendent. The bond measure was in the House Rules Committee this week and an amendment has reportedly been approved by Andrews.
Delores Cannon was named Princess Monitor.
Dr. Menuard Slusher, Quincy's new mayor, was sworn into office Monday night.
Norman Bellas was named vice president of the Wenatchee Chiefs at a meeting of the board of directors Friday.
40 years ago — 1982
The Waterville Shockers held off St. John to claim fourth place in the State Class B boys basketball tournament Saturday.
Lewis and Mildred Wortman, Roy Turner and Rich McVeigh have been voted into membership in the Cashmere Grange.
Kathy Hansen of the Mission Ridge ski racing team placed fourth at Crystal Mountain Saturday.
Officials at Alcoa's Wenatchee Works today announced that work will begin this spring on a $40 million pollution control system. The Alcoa-designed and developed dry-scrubbing system will be installed on three aluminum smelter potlines, replacing wet-scrubbing units. Two of the three potlines are now shut down because of reduced demand for aluminum. There are five potlines total at the plant.
Rocky Reach Barracks and Auxiliary met March 4 at Memorial Hall for a potluck dinner to celebrate the barracks' 24th anniversary.
One of six senior girls at Entiat High School will be crowned Princess Entiat Saturday evening. The candidates are Cindy Zucker, Diana Hart, Teresa Huffman, Cora Baker, Kelly Baird and Robin Keifer.
Ila Jones, daughter of former Entiat mayor Marian Wolf, took over the mayor's job herself Thursday night.
The 34th anniversary celebration and installation of officers of the Ginkgo Mineral Society was held March 8. Officers for the coming year are Miriam Fairbanks, president; Bob Woods, vice president; Mae Williams, secretary; and Warren Fairbanks, treasurer.
Wenatchee First Presbyterian Church celebrates its 90th anniversary Sunday.
Three Chelan County youths have been selected to play at a recognition recital of the Washington State Music Teachers Convention this summer in Walla Walla. They are Mary Arakelian of Leavenworth, Scott VonBergen of Cashmere and Norm Messer of Wenatchee.