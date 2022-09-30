115 years ago — 1907

  • Mrs. William Goggins has returned from a visit with her husband, who is operating the steamer St. Paul from Trinidad down the Columbia River.
  • Citizens of Quincy, after conferring with authorities at Waterville, will make a test case of the state noxious weed law which requires property owners to cut weeds, especially Russian thistles.
  • E.A. Smith has accepted a job in the dry goods department of Ellis-Forde Co. He was formerly with the Crescent store in Spokane.
  • A new crew of carpenters arrived this morning from Seattle to resume work on the Columbia River Bridge.
  • R.N. Bradford, manager of the canal company ranch up the river, has finished marketing the pear crop of 1,150 boxes taken from three acres of trees.
  • W.H. Rounds has resigned as editor of The Conconully Record and moved to the coast. L.L. Work, president of several banks in Okanogan County, has assumed the editorial job.
  • The Wenatchee Electric Co., in an attempt to promote more business, is trying to interest local homemakers in the new electric iron.
  • Fall and winter caps for men and boys have arrived in local stores priced from 35 cents.
  • J.F. Littooy, associated with J.T. Brown and the Everbest Nursery, has a crew busy budding the seedlings that were planted last year on the 30-acre orchard of W.T. Clark.
  • The local express office has exceeded last year’s fruit shipment receipts by $23,000, with at least another month to go.
  • H.R. Parshall in June purchased five acres of orchard near Lewis and Clark School for $6,500. He has now sold the property to a Wisconsin party for $7,500 and retains this year’s crop, worth about $1,800.
  • William Little and his family leave tomorrow for a week’s vacation at Lake Chelan.


