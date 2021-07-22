Old News | From The Wenatchee World archives: 1,000 to attend Alcoa picnic; Electric train era ends; Chelan County PUD OKs rate hike

115 years ago —1906
The route for Great Northern Railway’s line between Wenatchee and Oroville has been finalized. Construction is scheduled to begin this fall with trains in operation by next summer.
The board of trustees of Washington Farmers Grain and Milling Co. met recently and elected officers. They are D.A. Beal, president; A.P. Kiser, vice president; J.S. Albin, secretary; T.J. Groves, treasurer; and C.E. Packard, manager.
One of the largest land deals in the history of Douglas County has just been completed with the purchase of 4,000 acres in the Moses Coulee by the Wenatchee Fruit Lands Co. The property was formerly owned by three pioneers — Christianson, Shmidt and Crisp — who settled there about 23 years ago, making their homes and planting orchards. Wenatchee Fruit Lands Co. recently organized for the purpose of handling the lands of the Coulee with principals George A. Virtue of Seattle, R.F. Holm, L.V. Wells and C.A. Briggs, of Wenatchee.
65 years ago — 1956
Harold Stockwell attended an executive meeting of the Washington State Association of Life Underwriters in Seattle Saturday. He is first vice president of the organization.
Mr. and Mrs. John Isenhart have sold their lakeshore home west of Chelan and will move to Wenatchee.
Lawrence Leahy was today elected president of the International Order of Eagles at the organizationís convention in Pittsburgh. The Wenatchee attorney has been an active Eagle member since 1937 and has served as state president and international vice president.
Charles Agnew is the new commander of Peshastin American Legion Post No. 85.
Wenatchee Transit System buses have traveled over a half-million miles within the city in the last six years, system owner Clyde Hammond said today. The five buses comprise the only community bus system in North Central Washington.
The fourth annual Alcoa picnic for employees and their families will be held Sunday at Chelan’s Lakeshore Park. Chuck Reeves, vice president of the Alcoa Recreation Club and chairman of the picnic, indicated that more than 1,000 Alcoans and family members are expected to attend.
Our Savior’s Lutheran Church (Missouri Synod) will soon be a landmark in the Columbia Heights addition of Ephrata. The church, designed to seat about 225, was started last week by W.J. Hansen and T.A. Hermans, contractors.
Harold Babcock, Wenatchee High School physics teacher, is midway through classes at Stanford University exploring the future in the field of science. Babcock was one of 30 science and mathematics teachers in the western U.S. selected for the first class of the Shell Merit Fellowship Program.
As the world’s largest electric locomotive rolled slowly out of the east portal of the longest rail tunnel in the Western Hemisphere Tuesday, it terminated nearly a half-century of electrified train operations in the high Cascade Mountains (near Berne). Completion of a $650,000 ventilation project for the eight-mile tunnel closed an era in Great Northern railroading. The elite engine-cooling system permits operation of heavy diesel-powered freight trains through the long bore.
The Washington State College Tree Fruit Experiment Station will open its doors next Thursday for the 16th annual Field Day. Dr. Archie Van Doren invited all fruit growers and others connected with the orchard business.
40 years ago — 1981
The Past Presidents Club of the Daughters of the Civil War elected officers Thursday. President is Mrs. Victor Richardson who will also represent the Daughters of the American Colonists on the Patriotic Council for the coming year. Other officers are Mrs. Eugene Clayson, vice president; and Mrs. Harvey M. Bonney, secretary-treasurer. Board members are Mrs. Rose Walton and Mrs. Ethel Caddell.
Allied Arts Council members were unanimous in their selection of singer-composer Larry Groce as this season’s Alcoa Foundation Affiliate Artist. Groce is most noted for his satirical song “Junk Food Junkie.”
Bill Dodge was elected chairman of the Community Resource Center board. He succeeds Dave Gellatly. Dodge is active in the East Wenatchee District Chamber of Commerce and the East Wenatchee Rotary.
Chelan County Clerk Siri Woods has been chosen chairwoman of the general citizens’ advisory committee for vocational education at Wenatchee Valley College.
Chelan County PUD commissioners this morning approved immediate rate hikes totaling 20 percent for six areas of its customer service plus an additional 15 percent hike to be implemented in January. Affected by the first hike are users of residential, commercial, industrial and irrigation power. The rate schedule for residential customers boosts the charge for the first 1,000 kilowatt hours of power used from .9 to 1.17 cents per kilowatt hour and for power used after the first 1,000 kilowatt hours from 1.15 to 1.38 cents
The battle to decide who will be mayor of Wenatchee is on. Two added their names to the ballot at the Chelan County Auditor’s Office Friday. They are Gerhardt Lehman and Harold Crawford. They join incumbent Mayor Jim Lynch and Robert C. Allyn.