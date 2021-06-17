Old News | From The Wenatchee World archives: Bell Telephone coming to Wenatchee Valley; Eastmont baseball goes 6-8 in first season Chief Joe Dam dedicated before thousands;

115 years ago — 1906
J.R. Ogan of Everett has purchased one-half interest in the Wenatchee Candy Kitchen, formerly owned by C.F. Eggiman.
Mrs. Dick Scheble hosted members of the Needle Club at her home yesterday afternoon. Among those present were Mrs. U.G. Pogue, Dora Jones and Mrs. Frank Case.
W.B. Estes and family are in Wenatchee today from Southside, where Estes owns a wheat ranch.
The first new potatoes of the season were brought to Wenatchee today by A. Holcomb from his ranch across the Wenatchee River. They are retailing at 5 cents a pound.
Oroville will soon become an incorporated city. A petition signed by 73 businessmen and citizens has been presented to county commissioners.
American Bell Telephone Co. will soon establish a system of rural lines throughout the Wenatchee Valley. The company will be in competition with Farmers Telephone Co.
Warren Haskell yesterday purchased one-half interest in the Central Meat Market from J.S. Albin.
George W. Stetson today began remodeling work on the Elberta Hotel, which he recently purchased from the Brown brothers.
65 years ago — 1956
Installation of officers highlighted the meeting of the Navy Mothers' Club this past week in the Labor Temple. They are Mrs. Effie Erskine, commander; Mrs. James Hunter, first vice commander; Mrs. Peter Hoffman, second vice commander; Mrs. Peter Person, adjutant; Mrs. W.M. Gossman, finance officer; and Mrs. Roy E. Freeman, judge advocate.
Against a backdrop of one of the great waterfalls of the world, Chief Joseph Dam was dedicated. Thousands heard it described as "a mighty symbol of our times, a magnificent tribute to the industry and initiative, the energy and enterprise, that flows everlasting from the well springs of freedom." The words were those of guest speaker Harold Stassen, special assistant to President Eisenhower.
George Jonn will lead Wenatchee Eagles Aerie No. 204 for the coming year.
Dan O'Brien has been hired as Okanogan County road engineer.
Eastmont High School's Wildcats finished their first season of high school baseball with a 6-8 season. Team members are Joe Engley, Bill Bull, Darrell Forman, Kenny Fife, Perry Chandler, Gary Chapman, Jay Ellis, Jimmy Hart, Amon Vickery, Gene Biehl, Kim Miller, Dale Conley and Jay Hart. Wes Newbill is coach.
H.B. "Jerry" Hanna announced that he will file for the state Senate on the Democratic ticket. He is currently a state representative from Chelan County.
Charles Yenter of Cashmere has been selected for the John P. Munson scholarship. Yenter, a graduate of Cashmere High School, will enroll at Central Washington College of Education in Ellensburg this fall.
George W. Conklin of Yakima recently graduated from the Church Divinity School of the Pacific in Berkeley, Calif. Following ordination, he will become vicar of St. Jamesí Episcopal Church in Cashmere.
35 years ago — 1981
Dave Johnson is the newest member of the Winthrop Town Council.
Dan Siegel has been named Elk of the Year by Shelton Elks Lodge No. 2467. Siegel is a former Twisp resident and a 1969 graduate of Twisp High School.
Students at Pioneer Junior High School received awards and certificates at an assembly June 11. They included Ann Troy and Doug McCulloch, musicians of the year; Garrick Gowing, band inspirational; Sally McKeta, choral inspirational; Megan Miller, orchestra inspirational; Marianne Deal, most distinguished eighth grader; and Kris Tucker, most distinguished ninth grader. Coaches awards went to Chris Honeysett and Tom Riggan.
Jim Blair has been named director general of next year's Washington State Apple Blossom Festival.
Sterling Munro, former Bonneville Power Administration chief and a Wenatchee resident, has joined the public finance group of John Nuveen & Co. Inc., as vice president and national director for public power. Munro will open an office for the firm in Seattle but plans to keep his home in Wenatchee and will commute.
Dr. Franklin Kells will retire from private practice next Wednesday after 35 years as a Wenatchee physician.
Dick Wells has been promoted to vice president and Okanogan area manger for Old National Bank of Washington.
The North Central Washington Fieldmen's Association presented extension agent Dick Bartram with a plaque Thursday to express its appreciation for his dedication to the fruit industry. Bartram will retire at the end of the month after 35 years of service.
Dale Walters commander for Wenatchee Post No. 902 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, also took office last weekend as commander of VFW District No. 7. Others new officers include Troy Barnes of Leavenworth, senior vice commander; Ruben Rose of Wenatchee, junior vice commander; Wilbur Hart of Chelan, adjutant; and Floyd Cloke of Leavenworth, quartermaster.