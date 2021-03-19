From the archives of The Wenatchee World
115 years ago — 1906
J.C. Davis, postmaster in Leavenworth, visited Wenatchee yesterday.
A full carload of fruit trees, valued at $1,800, has arrived in Wenatchee for delivery to L.W. Smith.
Frank Osborne left Wednesday on a business trip to Ephrata.
H.E. Dunham of Oroville passed through Wenatchee yesterday on his way to Seattle. Dunham is one of the principal owners of Prize Mine near Oroville.
David R. McGinnis of Seattle is in the area to assist his brother, J.R. McGinnis of Waterville, with plans to set 400 acres of apple and walnut trees near Orondo.
L.W. Smart and A. Pratton bought 160 acres of land near Malaga.
A contract was finalized last week between Wenatchee Coal Mining and Power Co. of Wenatchee and C.W. Brainard of Seattle to start a prospecting drill on land three miles south of town.
Reclamation service engineers have completed plans and specifications for irrigating 10,000 acres of land between Alma and Riverside in Okanogan County. H.C. Richardson, president of the Okanogan Water Users Association, has been consulting on the project.
H.M. Simmons of Malaga has purchased from D. Treadwell of Cashmere 10 acres of fruit land for $3,000.
Mrs. J.A. Scaman drove from Cashmere to Wenatchee this morning.
65 years ago — 1956
Establishment of a Washington State Game Department office here was urged this week by directors of the Wenatchee Chamber of Commerce. The Wenatchee Sportsmen's Association adopted a similar resolution last week.
Keith Haskins and Don Gibbs left Friday morning for Denver, Colo., to attend a national convention of elementary school principals.
Haskins, principal of Lincoln and Stevens schools, was selected to represent Wenatchee schools.
Gibbs, principal of Grant, is representing East Wenatchee schools.
Allan L. Green is the new president of the Ginkgo Mineral Society. Other officers are Marie Magnuson, vice president; Mabel Miller, secretary; and Mildred Newman, treasurer.
The Wenatchee School District recently acquired the Apple Bowl from the city of Wenatchee.
Dr. Ernest Movius has been elected chairman of the Greater Wenatchee Council of the Washington Children's Home Society.
Former Wenatchee resident Bernice (McCormick) Mangold will make her operatic debut in the lead role of Mimi in the Seattle Civic Opera production of Puccini's "La Boheme" March 23-24. The opera is being presented in English for the first time in Seattle.
Peshastin Lumber and Box Company's Malaga branch mill resumed operation this month after being closed since mid-December. About 26 men are employed there.
Grant County PUD officials Monday awarded a contract for the construction of Priest Rapids Dam.
40 years ago — 1981
Jeff Prather was named most inspirational player of the 1980-81 Wenatchee High School basketball team.
Spokane Community College, with a major contribution from Wenatchee's Lisa Bollinger, captured its second consecutive National JC women's gymnastic championship over the weekend.
Jack Rogers, former mayor of Wenatchee and a longtime civic leader, died March 11. He was 93. A resident of the Wenatchee Valley since 1916, he served as mayor from 1940 to 1946.
Tomorrow the cost of mailing a first-class letter will climb to 18 cents, three times what it cost a decade ago.
The state Board of Geographic Names has received a petition to name the canyon in which Colockum Creek flows "Clint's Canyon," after pioneer ferry operator Clinton Motteler. The suggestion was submitted by Lee Motteler of Honolulu, Hawaii.
President Reagan has proposed a $2 million cut in the fiscal year 1982 budget for the Oroville-Tonasket Irrigation District rehabilitation project. Reagan has asked that the proposed $13.3 million budget be reduced to $11.3 million, said Stephen Wade, Water and Power Resources Service regional public affairs officer. Reagan has also proposed a $2.5 million cut from a $12.8 million construction account for Chief Joseph Dam. That is expected to affect work planned for Bridgeport State Park as well as work at the dam's maintenance and administration buildings.
Marcia Van Doren has been re-elected to a second term as president of Gallery '76, the public art gallery at Wenatchee Valley College.
The Wenatchee Branch of the American Association of University Women celebrated the 100th anniversary of the founding of the national organization at a birthday luncheon March 7. Margie Jones is president of the local group.
Sofa World Furniture has opened for business at 623 S. Wenatchee Ave. Roger McDonald is the owner.