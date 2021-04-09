Old News | From The Wenatchee World archives: Council to pay $12,000 for new city hall; School board buys land for Lincoln School; Taco Bell construction under way

From the archives of The Wenatchee World
115 years ago — 1906
Work is scheduled to begin in a few days on the Wenatchee Cannery Co.'s new ice and refrigeration plant. Under contract terms, the plant must be ready for operation by July 1.
Seattle businessman Samuel Rosenberg has announced his intentions to build a three-story hotel on the corner of Wenatchee and Orondo avenues.
Ellis-Forde Co. of Wenatchee has purchased the stock of Clark Bros. Co. of Cashmere and will open another store there. The Clark Bros. store was established a year ago.
W.S. Gehr and Dr. McCoy took ownership of their new automobiles yesterday. Gehr's vehicle is a 4-cylinder gasoline touring car costing $3,300. McCoy's is the same but smaller. Both were manufactured in Peoria, Ill.
State Road Commissioner Snow returned today from Okanogan County where he met with county commissioners and made arrangements for raising funds for the construction of the state road from Pateros to Twisp through the Methow Valley. Bids will be advertised in May with construction beginning in June.
The Ellis-Forde Co. baseball team defeated Lewis and Clarke, 11-8, at the fairgrounds Saturday afternoon. Members of the Ellis-Forde team are Emerson Bardin, Gaylord Rawlins, Willie Horey, Earl Bardin, Dewey Baker, John Hatton, Charles Godfrey, Alfred Hilton, Lyell Fenton, Richard Horey and Birdie Fenton.
W.R. Calvert, a student in the geology and mining department at the University of Washington, has been hired as science teacher at Wenatchee High School.
Work began yesterday on a warehouse for Farmers Telephone Co. The structure, to be located behind the company's office on Mission Street, is said to be the first building in Wenatchee to be constructed of cement blocks.
Columbia Valley Abstract Co. will move its offices from the Farmers Telephone Co. building to the Columbia Valley Bank building on Wenatchee Avenue.
The Wenatchee Military Band held practice last night at City Hall. A business meeting also took place at which Louis Crollard was chosen as the group's leader and Frank Reeves as its business manager.
The city council last night passed an ordinance for a special election to decide on bonding the city for $12,000 for the construction of a municipal building. The new city hall would be a two-story brick or cement block structure and basement with offices for the clerk, water commissioner and other officials, a room for the police court and a council chamber. The jail would be located in the basement and plans are in the works to allow room for the fire department. The new building is to be located on Mission Street where the old fire house now stands.
65 years ago — 1956
Jim Sizemore was elected president of the Wenatchee Junior Chamber of Commerce Thursday night. Sizemore succeeds Ralph Nichols, 1955 president. Other officers include Jim Taylor, first vice president; Larry Roberts, second vice president; Maurice Click, secretary; George Sellar, treasurer; and Norm Phillips, state director
The Wenatchee School Board announced the purchase of eight acres on Methow Street as a new site for Lincoln School. The property was acquired from G.H. Hammil for $25,203.
Carolyn Richardson, Mary Pat Bevis, Sandy Cummings, Pat O'Connor, Shirley Waite, Gary Bradbury, Bill Mohler, Ben Bevis, Greg Dahlen and Jerry Hanna are part of the cast of "Time Out for Ginger," a production of the Wenatchee Little Theatre Group.
Tom Parry, coach of the 1956 Eastern Washington High School All-Star team, will succeed Don Coryell as head football coach at Wenatchee Valley College. The announcement was jointly made by college President Dr. James Starr and Superintendent of Schools Paul Furgeson.
40 years ago — 1981
Members of the Okanogan Chamber of Commerce planted a tree Monday in memory of Ollie James a longtime civic leader who died in November. James and his wife, Fran, ran Fran & Ollie's Rock Shop for many years.
Apple Valley Kiwanians have started their 15th year of community service resuming their improvement project at East Wenatchee's Kenroy Park, being done in cooperation with the Douglas County Parks Department. The five-year project will include installation of a jogging track, horseshoe pits, a volleyball area and tennis courts.
Ronald J. Peterson has been appointed director of financial services for Central Washington Hospital.
John McDarment, president of Johnson's Incorporated, has announced the opening of The Great American Print Shop at Johnson's, 23 S. Mission St.
Pacific Coca-Cola Bottling Co. kicked off the company's 75th anniversary celebration with an open house at the Wenatchee Center for employees and customers. Dick Waterbury, manager of the local plant, said the Wenatchee office was established in the early 1900s while the Coca-Cola Co. itself is about 95 years old.
Paul Carson has purchased Valley Meat Co., 530 S. Wenatchee Ave.
A Taco Bell restaurant is now under construction at 1021 N. Mission St. The Mexican food franchise will be open for business by June 1.