Old News | From The Wenatchee World archives: Engineers survey rail line from Wenatchee to Oroville; Eagles Hall raided, 14 arrested; McKittrick among homebuilders

From the archives of The Wenatchee World
115 years ago — 1906
A masquerade ball was held on Valentine's Day at the Wenatchee Theatre. Hostesses were Mrs. A.A. Bousquet, Mrs. J.A. Gellatly, Mrs. Walter M. Olive, Mrs. E.L. Hollenbeck, Mrs. Guy C. Browne, Mrs. C.C. Griggs, Mrs. J.M. Jatck, Mrs. N.I. Neubauer, Mrs. Ansil Griggs, Mrs. Leonard Flower, Mrs. Charles Wildberger, Mrs. Frank Reeves, Mrs. Frank Case, Mrs. Charles Buttles, Mrs. Percy Scheble, Mrs. A.F. Anderson and Mrs. John Scaman.
Three parties of engineers will leave Wenatchee early next week to begin final surveys of the line to be constructed by the Great Northern Railway from Wenatchee to Oroville, where a connection will be made with the line now being constructed by GN into the Similkameen country.
Mrs. J.C. Card, Ethel Hawkins, Blanche Ray and Sherman Holler were initiated into the Yeoman's Lodge last evening.
A.D. Weber and family of Quincy have returned home after spending the last six weeks with relatives and friends near Trinidad.
Many new residences are being constructed in Wenatchee this year. Among those building are Guy Browne, Mr. McKittrick, T.B. Reece and Fred Leard.
W.A. Scott, owner of a large ranch across the river, was in Wenatchee yesterday on business.
65 years ago — 1956
New officers of the Omak Chamber of Commerce have been installed for the coming year. They are Virgil Sipes, president; George S. Gray, vice president; and William Elliott, secretary.
Members of the Orondo Social Club met earlier this month at the home of Mrs. Ralph Dormaier. Mrs. Jim Fortune was co-hostess.
New officers of the Grace Lutheran Friendship Guild were installed Jan. 18. They are Mrs. Harold Gross, president; Mrs. Paul Maxin, vice president; Mrs. Ed Bomersine, secretary; and Mrs. John Ellis, treasurer.
A C.Y.O. group has been organized by St. Francis Catholic Church in Cashmere. Officers are Don Smoot, president; Dolores Alser, vice president; Dolores Marker, secretary; and Henry Parkins, treasurer.
John Goldmark, Okanogan cattleman and farmer, will be the featured speaker at the Tuesday noon luncheon of the Democratic Luncheon Club, according to chairman Vic McMullan. Goldmark, an honor graduate of the Harvard University Law School, practiced law in the East before moving to Okanogan with his family in 1945.
Four delegates of the Wenatchee High School Apple Leaf newspaper recently attended a press clinic at the University of Washington. They were Roger Bennett, JoAnn Bretz, Ann Culpepper and Carolyn Werner.
Josiah F. Lester was nominated Friday by President Eisenhower to be the new postmaster here. The nomination is subject to Senate confirmation.
The music of American composers will be featured on the program of the Wenatchee Ladies Musical Club at Wenatchee Valley College auditorium Monday afternoon. Appearing on the program will be Eugene Dolman, pianist; Margaret Cedergreen, mezzo soprano; Beth Ann Clay, flutist; and Dean Gordanier, tenor.
Wenatchee Mayor Si Simenson was presented the Luther Halsey Gulick Award at the annual Camp Fire banquet Sunday.
40 years ago — 1981
Gary May is the new general manager and part owner of Wenatchee Lincoln-Mercury-Fiat-Mazda, 1104 N. Wenatchee Ave. He was previously sales manager for Valley Auto Dodge and was with that dealership for 16 years.
Christi Cummings was elected as Cashmere's 1981 Junior Miss. First runner-up was Michelle Brown.
The YWCA honored Peachy Long of Cashmere as distinguished volunteer, and Ruth Brown for distinguished membership at the organization's 25th annual meeting Tuesday. Linda Waymire is the new president.
Trina Damish was selected queen of the 1981 Washington State Apple Blossom Festival.
Four longtime Alcoa employees retired from their positions March 1. They are Ray L. Shutt, personnel manager, with 29 years of service; Avalie Eichendorf, secretary, 25 years; Lumir C. "Chuck" Hlucny, guard sergeant, 28 years; and Frank G. Sonntag, unit supervisor, 15 years.
Burke Hatfield has been promoted to vice president of Columbia Federal Savings and Loan in Wenatchee.
Harold F. Horton and Daniel D. McMonagle, both wiremen foremen, recently retired from the Chelan County PUD. Horton was with the utility 22 years and McMonagle 25 years.
Rochelle Roland, medical records director at the Wen-atchee Valley Clinic, was named Young Career Woman by the Wenatchee Business and Professional Women's Club. She will represent the local club in statewide competition.