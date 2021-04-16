Old News | From The Wenatchee World archives: Jaywalkers warned; East Wenatchee annexes shopping center land; Military aircraft may stage mock combat over NCW

From the archives of The Wenatchee World
115 years ago — 1906
J.R. Taylor and Walter M. Olive yesterday purchased the Webster brick yards near the fairgrounds for $4,000, and will begin production as soon as a brick maker can be hired to take charge of the plant.
S.C. McCready is preparing to add an ice cream parlor to his business establishment.
Dr. D.W. King, who recently moved here from Seattle, has opened his office over the Wenatchee Drug Co.
E.B. Guenckel has resigned his job as cashier at the Great Northern depot to accept a position as bookkeeper and secretary for the Wenatchee Fruit Growers Association.
The Wenatchee High School Dramatic and Glee clubs will present "Mr. Bob," Monday night at the Wenatchee Theatre. Admission is 25, 35 and 50 cents with tickets on sale at Pogue's Drug Store. Proceeds will benefit the library and piano fund.
Frank Padoshek, buyer for Harlin Meat Co., arrived in Wenatchee last night from Waterville with a carload of cattle.
Pearl Ping, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. F.E. Ping, will arrive in Wenatchee on the Saturday evening train for a visit with her parents.
Wenatchee Drug Co. will give 5 cents for each citrate of magnesia bottle returned.
Phillip Miller will set aside 15 acres of land around his Wenatchee home for the purpose of establishing a city park, at no cost to the city.
The land already has many shade trees and others will be added through which will be constructed winding drive ways. A pavilion and dancing floor overlooking a baseball and athletic field are also planned.
Pat Sherburne, water commissioner, is busy installing 10 new fire hydrants in the outlying residential area.
Mayor Littlefield and President Browne of the Commercial Club have organized a meeting of local residents to plan relief efforts for victims of the San Francisco earthquake
65 years ago — 1956
The graduating class of Mansfield High School was honored Monday with a banquet at the First Christian Church, sponsored by the women of the church. Honored students were Phyllis Pease, Kaye Wax Davis, Jim Matt-hiesen, Jerry Hansen, Daryl Asmussen, Marilyn Nordby, Jim Thomsen, Jerry Avenell, Gary Matthiesen, Bob Murison and Don Trimble.
Chuck Tudor, Bob Bonds, Tom Anderson, Mike Avey and Jess Montoya are among members of the H.B. Ellison Junior High School chorus who will tonight perform at the school's annual P-TA variety show.
Mrs. Leo Jaspers has been elected president of St. Eugene's Guild of St. Joseph's Catholic Church.
Wenatchee Police Chief Cleo Allen served notice to all Wenatchee jaywalkers today. Strict enforcement of an ordinance dictating pedestrian travelers to cross streets only at marked crosswalks will begin immediately. Jaywalking will bring a citation requiring a $5 bail.
East Wenatchee's city limits are being expanded to include an additional 13 acres. The town council has voted to accept a petition from E.D. Gensinger and George Battermann Sr., calling for annexation to the city of the area in which the new shopping center is now being built.
40 years ago — 1981
Central Washington University in Ellensburg plans to add a service center in Wenatchee which will offer four-year degrees and continuing education courses, according to Sterling Munro, a member of the school's board of trustees.
Military aircraft may soon be flying high-speed mock combat missions over upper North Central Washington at altitudes as low as 300 feet, under a controversial proposal submitted to the Federal Aviation Administration. The Navy and Air Force, which fly regular missions over the area, have proposed to the FAA that the current 8,000 to 9,000-foot military operating area "floor" be lowered to the 300-foot level, in most cases. Residents in Okanogan, upper Douglas, Ferry and Stevens counties, including all of the Colville Indian Reservation, would be affected by the proposal.
Art Heideman, vocational education teacher at Eastmont High School for the past 25 years, and Robert Smith, a 19-year teacher in the district, will be retiring this year. The Eastmont School Board accepted resignations from both staff members Monday night, said Superintendent Dick Stimpson.
Paul Scea has received the Distinguished Citizen Award from the North Central Washington Boy Scout Council. Scea has supported Scouting here for more than 50 years.
Vic Duncan is the new owner of the Apple Bin Restaurant at the Wenatchee Valley Mall.
Wenatchee Youth Theatre's musical production of "Babes in Toyland" opens Saturday night at the Wenatchee High School auditorium. Leading roles are played by Kathy Martin and Kelly Hankins.
The Wenatchee Swim & Tennis Club has a new teaching tennis pro. He is Mike "Mitch" Michkiosky, who was formerly at the Tumwater Valley Racquet Club near Olympia.
Naomi Wood has been appointed to head the Wenatchee Housing Authority's board of directors.