Old News | From The Wenatchee World archives: Money raised for Monitor bridge; D and D Roller Bowl hosts Festival dance; Radio KIAM becomes KYJR

115 years ago — 1906
A "tearing down sale" is under way at B.T. Duncan & Co., at the corner of Wenatchee and Orondo avenues. The building housing the business is being torn down and everything must go including hardware, stoves, graniteware, furniture, carpets, sewing machines and pianos.
Phil Snyder traveled to Wenatchee today from his ranch six miles north of Cashmere.
Thomas Blythe of Ephrata is in Wenatchee on business.
H.R. Kingman and R.L. Rilling of Lakeside are visitors in Wenatchee today.
Mr. and Mrs. M.O. Tibbits are spending the week in Seattle.
Beginning this week, the Palace Cafe will stay open all night.
Ed Jones, who has been employed at Farnsworth Pharmacy, has accepted a job as purser on one of the river boats.
Glenna Shotwell of Cashmere is visiting at the Wenatchee home of her uncle, J.A. Shotwell.
Lower Stemilt school closed Friday, May 4, with appropriate exercises for the last day of the term and also for Arbor Day. Sam Soule, Grady Hudson and Albert Rezek were given special recognition for their efforts in planting trees and making the day a success.
Gene Skles of Chiwaukum has been elected principal of Monitor schools for next year.
Chelan County commissioners have approved a petition from the citizens of Leavenworth asking that the town be allowed to incorporate. The people of Leavenworth were represented by Dee Mayer, L.J. Nelson, J.J. King and J.C. Davis. The petition, signed by a large number of property owners, was granted after a very brief discussion.
Wenatchee's baseball team yesterday defeated Quincy, 13-4.
Mrs. R.W. Cutts and Mrs. G.H. McMaster hosted a reception Saturday afternoon for over 75 of their friends. It was said to be one of the largest and most elaborate ever held in Wenatchee.
F.A. Mechtel has purchased a 25-foot lot on the east side of Wenatchee Avenue, between Scheble Hardware Co. and Wenatchee Drug Co., and will construct a building there for his own use. Mechtel currently owns a bakery on Wenatchee Avenue near First Street.
George R. Wilson was awarded a contract to remodel the Chelan County Courthouse at the cost of $4,311.
B.M. Chapman of Monitor reported to the Chelan County Commission yesterday that citizens there have raised the necessary funds to assure construction of a bridge.
65 years ago — 1956
Winner in the Apple Blossom Festival downtown window decorating contest is Wenatchee Paint and Glass Co. Scott's Jewelry and Weisfield's placed second and third, respectively. The contest was sponsored by the Wenatchee Chamber of Commerce.
Washington Park has a new shelter in which will be installed a gas stove for use by summer picnickers.
All is set for opening day, according to Jack Womack, who is back at his old stand keeping Recreation Park manicured for the Wenatchee Chiefs. Womack has been busy preparing the ball park — one of the best-groomed in the Northwest League — for the Chiefs' home opener Monday night.
Janet Bender was crowned as Princess East Wenatchee during the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival. Coronation ceremonies were staged at the Eastmont School playfield, with Apple Blossom Festival Queen Jolly Ann Sachs and her court as honored guests.
Okanogan Valley Golf Club has a new clubhouse as it goes into this year's playing season. The facility, nearing completion, was built by Cusick Construction Co. of Wenatchee.
The annual Apple Blossom Festival dance was held Saturday night at the D and D Roller Bowl. Paul Neves and his band from Seattle were the featured entertainment, and from Wenatchee were vocalist Mary Godfrey and Don Lanphere on saxophone.
A new curbside teller's window will be built at Wenatchee Valley Branch of Seattle-First National Bank.
40 years ago — 1981
Bob Cutler outdueled fast-timer Neal Newberry and Walt Ayling of Grand Coulee to win the Apple Blossom super stocks challenge race at Wenatchee Valley Raceway Sunday.
Kitty Wells with the Tennessee Mountain Boys and Skeeter Davis are among nationally-known country music stars that will appear in concert at the Wenatchee Convention Center May 14. Tickets are $10 advance, $12 at the door.
Elsie Johnson has been selected Court Mother of Court Cascade No. 826, Independent Order of Foresters.
Carolyn Roseberry will be installed honored queen of Wenatchee Job's Daughters Bethel No. 62 Saturday night.
Ellie Jewel is the newly elected president of the Wenatchee Garden Club. Other officers are Helyn Loesch, first vice president; Billie Allstrom, second vice president; Rita Askew, secretary; and Joyce Schmitten, treasurer.
Linda Olson is the new president of the Chelan-Douglas County Republican Women's Club.
Radio KIAM went off the air last Sunday but will return with new programming as radio KYJR by the end of the month.
Russ Truman has been elected president of the North Central Washington Association of Life Underwriters.
Ed Sage was elected president of the Wenatchee Chapter of the Washington Society of Professional Engineers.
Beth Boyd, currently a principal in the Davenport School District, was hired by the Wenatchee School Board Monday to replace Columbia Elementary School principal Steve Brady. Brady is leaving Columbia to replace Lincoln Elementary School Principal Keith Haskins, who is retiring.
Omak United Presbyterian Women will honor Sarah Carter with a lifetime membership pin for her many years of service to the church.
Ken Bauman fired a 2-over par 73 to capture low gross honors in men's division play at the Leavenworth Golf Course Sunday.