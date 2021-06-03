Old News | From The Wenatchee World archives: Music Theatre of Wenatchee celebrates its 20th anniversary; Orondo Avenue gets concrete sidewalk; Chief Joe Dam dedication nears

100 years ago — 1906
Frank Ferryman has sold his delivery wagon to J.H. Ferryman and will move with his family to Seattle in a few days.
E.W. Smith of Centralia passed through Wenatchee Saturday afternoon on his way to Quincy, where he will be constructing buildings.
The Wenatchee Military Band performed in concert last night under the direction of Louis Crollard.
The canal of the Brewster Power and Irrigation Co. has been completed. A barbecue was held June 1 at Brewster to celebrate the event. The canal will provide water for 1,500 acres of land in that area.
The Ladies Aid Society of the Baptist church will meet Thursday at the home of Mrs. W.W. Gray.
Wells and Morris have purchased two lots on Mission Street, between Palouse and First streets, for $1,875.
Mr. and Mrs. U.G. Pogue hosted Mr. and Mrs. N.N. Brown for Sunday dinner.
J.W. Card today succeeded Paul Haynes as president and general manager of Wenatchee Planing Mill Co., a sash and door factory.
Work is progressing on the concrete sidewalk being laid in front of the Olive, Griggs and Groves residences on Orondo Avenue.
Allen Wetsel yesterday purchased the one-half interest of M. Garton in the Garton and Little Meat Market and will soon become an active partner in the business. Wetsel has been in the butchering business since he was a young boy.
The Y.G.I.G. Club met last night in the home of Ita Messerly. The evening was spent listening to music and refreshments were served. Those present included Faun Wells, Mary Duff, Grace Black, Beulah Hastings, Gladys Gamble and Margaret Mason.
W.H. Dickson has resigned from his job as chief clerk of the Wenatchee post office.
F.O. Renn left on the morning boat for his home in Chelan. He has been in Wenatchee for several days.
A.H. Mather has purchased six lots in the Great Northern plat of Wenatchee.
50 years ago — 1956
About 60 people will make up the official party accompanying Harold Stassen to the dedication of Chief Joseph Dam June 12. Stassen, former governor of Minnesota and now special adviser on disarmament to President Eisenhower, will deliver the keynote address.
Don Elliott has been appointed head of technical manuals at Hughes Aircraft. Elliott, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Carl Elliott of Brewster, was valedictorian of the 1940 Brewster High School graduating class and received his degree in electrical engineering from Washington State College. He has been with HAC since 1951.
Wenatchee's Appleatchee Club was voted best drill team at the Brewster Horse Show last weekend.
Mrs. H.N. Schmitz is the new president of the Orondo Parents-Teachers Association. Other officers named for the coming year are Mrs. Henry Grant, vice president; Mrs. Edwin Rogers, secretary; and Mrs. Clarence Chapman, treasurer.
Eastmont High School will launch a competitive skiing program on an interscholastic basis next winter with Doan Parker as head coach.
Great Northern Locomotive No. 1147 went on display in Locomotive Park Saturday. In a speech prepared for delivery to the crowd attending the dedication, Thomas Balmer, GN vice president, said the train is a good representative of the spirit with which the railroad and residents of North Central Washington built an empire.
The first edition of the Wenatchee High School student newspaper was published in 1920 under the name "High School Journal," according to an item in a current issue of The Apple Leaf.
Commencement exercises for the 24 members of this year's Bridgeport High School senior class were held this week. Carolyn Washburn was valedictorian and Robert Heppner was salutatorian.
W.G. "Bill" Scholz was named Okanogan County Cattleman of the Year. He ranches in the Pine Creek area.
Billie Rochelle was recently elected to Cap and Gown, a senior women's honorary at Linfield College in McMinnville, Ore.
Janet Barker, a student nurse at Deaconess Hospital, has been awarded a three-year scholarship by Voiture 90 of 40 et 8. Making the presentation were Dr. P.T. Kemp of Chelan, national executive committee-man; Dr. A. Magary, chairman of the scholarship committee; and Robert W. Belt, president of the local chapter.
E.C. Metcalf of Wenatchee has been elected chairman of the Wenatchee subsection of the American Institute of Electrical Engineers. He succeeds R.V. Wachter.
Ann Parsons and Sharon Brown are co-valedictorians of the graduating class at Leavenworth High School.
25 years ago —1981
Music Theatre of Wenatchee will celebrate its 20th anniversary at its annual meeting Saturday. Mary Ellen Kerby, president, will announce next year's festival production.
American Legion Auxiliary Unit No. 10 has elected officers for the coming year. They are Phyllis Wright, president; Angela Sherril, first vice president; Heather Dunoskovic, second vice president; Barbara Rutherford, secretary; and Loretta Bush, treasurer.
Thirty-four seniors will graduate from Peshastin-Dryden High School when the district holds its 25th commencement Friday night. Student speakers will be Michael Miller, valedictorian; Brian Burnett, salutatorian; and Tony Valentine.
Cascade Airways of Spokane was granted a two-year right to provide airline service to Wenatchee and Moses Lake by a recent ruling of the U.S. Civil Aeronautics Board.
The congregation of Quincy's First Baptist Church held a ceremonial burning of the church mortgage. Among those participating were Pastor William B. Shroyer, Henry Linscott, church treasurer, and Ralph VanDyke, trustee chairman.
Myrtle Manor was installed as president of the Lake Chelan Garden Club at the group's May 21 meeting in the home of Thea Hellyer.
Tony Lester has achieved perfect attendance. Lester graduated from Eastmont High School Friday night without missing one day of school in 13 years.
Margaret Moran, director of Home Health Services at Central Washington Hospital, has been elected president of the Washington Association of Home Health Agencies.
Wenatchee attorney Jerry Hanna will reopen a practice here June 15. Hanna is opening Legal and Consulting Services Inc. in the Fuller-Quigg building. Hanna has been legal counsel for former Gov. Dixy Lee Ray for the last four years.
Joel Warner has been named new general manager of the Wenatchee Elks Club.
Mae Jinkens is the new president of Children's Orthopedic Hospital Auxiliary H.
When the Kingdome speakers blared out Kool and the Gang's hit tune "Celebration" Saturday afternoon, it was for all North Central Washington baseball teams. Ephrata, Eastmont and Moses Lake teams each won state championships, an unprecedented accomplishment for one area. The three-game sweep by NCW equaled its entire number of championships since the inception of the state baseball playoffs in 1973.