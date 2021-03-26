From the archives of The Wenatchee World
115 years ago — 1906
Orondo rancher H.H. Swartwood and several of his neighbors have installed a private irrigation system in that area.
Conrad Rose is moving a small cottage from the property he recently purchased on Chelan Avenue from C.V. Martin. Rose plans to the enlarge the grounds around his brick residence.
Samuel Rosenberg of Seattle, who recently purchased the former Ellis-Forde Co. building on the corner of Orondo and Wenatchee avenues, is in Wenatchee making preparations for construction of a new building on the property. First National Bank will occupy one of the six rooms planned on the ground floor of the building.
The north Wenatchee home of Mr. and Mrs. Thomas Walton was the scene of a wedding last evening when Noah Brown and Jessie Walton were married by the Rev. S. Barnum. The couple will make their home in Wenatchee.
A large and enthusiastic delegation from the Cashmere Commercial Club attended a meeting of the Wenatchee Commercial Club last night to present a plan of action for securing an electric railway from Wenatchee to Leavenworth, and asking the cooperation of Wenatchee in furthering the proposition. Mayor Jones of Cashmere, Capt. Burbank and M.O. Tibbits gave speeches on what had been done and pointing out the advantage of such a line through the valley.
The Chelan County Commission yesterday reviewed a petition asking for construction of a bridge across the Wenatchee River to connect the Cascade Orchard tracts with Leavenworth. A survey was ordered on the proposal.
65 years ago — 1956
Representatives from Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties have joined what has been called "potentially the greatest industry-wide promotion in the history of American business." Operation Home Improvement, a national program, was launched locally by 120 lumber dealers, bankers, contractors, labor unions, home appliance dealers and others at a banquet Wednesday at the Cascadian Hotel. The purpose of the program, set in motion by President Eisenhower, is to encourage more people to improve their homes and to make it easier for them to get financing, materials and services.
Leonard Jagla was named Sportsman of the Year at the Wenatchee Sportsmen's Association's annual crab feed Thursday night.
School board members from Peshastin and Dryden will meet April 2 to select a new consolidated board from their own memberships. The two separate boards will continue to operate until July 1. Studies of the two districts' school buildings are now being conducted. Members of the Dryden board are Fred Nierman, Otto Reiman, Mabel Abbott, Art Kiehn, John Goehner and Claude Hower. Peshastin board members are Donald W. Nicholson, Carl J. Bergren, Lyle Timpe, Charles E. Foster and Chester A. Routson.
R.C. Fancher was elected to a four-year term on the Palisades School Board.
Dr. C.K. Miller and Neil Farquhar have been elected to the board of directors of Wenatchee Federal Savings and Loan Association.
A fourth furnace is being added to the Keokuk Electro-Metals Co. plant at Rock Island. Announcement of the expansion, involving the addition of 60 employees to the payroll, was made by G.L. Weissenburger, president of the company. The firm, with a current workforce of 225, produces silicon metal. The new installation is to be in operation by July.
J.M. Wade Fruit Co. has leased its Wenatchee warehouse and cold storage facilities to a group of Chelan and Okanogan County growers. Announcement of the transaction was made today by J.M. Wade and the officials of the newly formed Wenatchee-Chelan-Oroville Fruits Inc.
Ellen Woods Ogilvy, known professionally as E'Lan, was recently voted one of the most popular recording artists in Seattle. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ed Woods, former residents of the Entiat Valley.
40 years ago — 1981
The U.S. Forest Service and Okanogan County breathed new life this morning into the proposed Early Winters ski development site at Sandy Butte, by formally deciding to study possible environmental impacts of such a facility. The announcement was made by Okanogan Forest Supervisor Bill McLaughlin and Okanogan County Commissioner Archie Eiffert. The two agencies will cooperate in producing an environmental impact statement, a draft of which is scheduled to be finished by December.
Ben Parsons of Bridgeport was elected chairman of the Washington State Apple Commission.
Peter Rabbit Restaurant Corp. of East Wenatchee has purchased Mulligan's Old Place in Bellingham, bringing to four the number of restaurants owned by the firm. Bruce and Bob Kuske, principals in the firm, say the Bellingham restaurant will be the first of their operations to carry the name R.B. McGregor's. Other locations include Little Viking in East Wenatchee and Walla Walla and Little Pedro's in Wenatchee. Eventually all four will carry the R.B. McGregor's name.
The grand opening of the new Imperial Restaurant, 123 Easy St., will be held Sunday, according to owners Mr. and Mrs. Koke Oda of Quincy.
Doug McDougall and Vern Stockwell, both of Wenatchee, are on the board of directors of the Washington-Oregon Canning Pear Association.
Relatives came from Idaho, Walla Walla, Seattle and Edmonds March 14 to attend the 100th birthday celebration of Sarah Cole Moir. The party was held at Colonial Vista Nursing Home where Moir now resides.
A plan by Cusicks Inc., to construct three new controlled-atmosphere warehouses in the Sunnyslope area received approval Monday from the Chelan County Planning Commission. The matter now goes to the county commissioners for final action.