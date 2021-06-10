Old News | From The Wenatchee World archives: Pogue to be renamed Okanogan; Apple crop smallest in 35 years; Gene Hoon retires

115 years ago — 1906
Mrs. John Godfrey entertained several of her friends at her home Wednesday afternoon.
Remodeling work at the Chelan County Courthouse is progressing and is expected to be completed by Aug. 1. The principal work so far has been on the second and third floors. One of the most important changes will be the relocation of the courtroom from the first to the second floor. Adjoining the courtroom will be the jury room and judge's chamber. The county clerk will also have a new office on the second floor with a vault for records.
The second annual picnic for students of Wenatchee High School was held Thursday at Squilchuck. Stephen Knowles gave a speech on behalf of the freshman class, Lyman Shotwell recited a poem representing the sophomores, and A.W. Camp responded on behalf of the junior class to a speech by Clifford Godfrey, representing the seniors.
Ladies Aid of the Methodist church will meet Wednesday afternoon in the home of Mrs. C.M. Carden.
Twenty-three students have completed work of the first eight grades in Wenatchee public schools. They are Sadie Godfrey, Helen G. Keith, Grace M. Wiester, Mildred M. Hallenbeck, Delia S. Zwight, Grace E. Christianson, Mae Mottler, Orrie E. Taylor, Arthur Gunn, Charles Hilton, Earl G. Marr, Ernest Sprague, Lloyd Milner, James T. Taylor, Frank Pate, Frank E. Marr, George D. Clarke, Percy C. Hunsaker, William A. Thompson, William H.V. Hauxhurst, Claude C. Chamberlin, John T. Dietch and Perry J. Wilt.
Entiat rancher C.A. Harris was in Wenatchee Saturday on business.
Allen Wetsel, who recently purchased interest in the Garton and Little Market, has moved his family here. They are living on Nob Hill.
J.H. Holden, of the Holden Mine near Chelan, passed through Wenatchee today on his way home from Western Washington.
Walter M. Olive, of the Wenatchee Commercial Club, has appointed a committee of club members to take charge of the upcoming Fourth of July celebration. They are Ed Ferguson, T.A. Davies and F.M. Scheble.
Controversy over the name of the town of Pogue or Alma is on the way to being settled. Sen. Pogue, for whom the residents named the town, has withdrawn his consent for the use of his name and Okanogan will probably be selected.
65 years ago — 1956
The Eastmont Junior Chamber of Commerce was organized at a meeting this week and Jerry Koch, charter president, said the group will be dedicated to working for youth in the East Wenatchee district. Besides Koch, other officers elected were George Sellar, first vice president; Warren Crowe, second vice president; Norm Meyer, secretary; and Dick Seeley, treasurer.
Graduation exercises for 17 practical nurses will be held Friday at Wenatchee Valley College, with Dr. James Starr, college president, presiding. The graduates are Charlotte Ackerman, Sally Bannon, Louella Bissonnette, Susie Dobbs, Vivian Dodson, Essie Erickson, Opal Ettles, Frances Harris, Barbara Hertzog, Mona Huether, Janet Liddle, Eva Lowers, Jane Quehrn, Janice Rodman, Ben Snider, Eldridge Snider and Dorothy Underhill.
Mayme Mitchell is the new president of the Altrusa Club of Ephrata.
The Rev. and Mrs. Johnnie J. Postlewait, home missionaries for the Free Will Baptist Church, organized a church in Wenatchee May 30 with 16 charter members.
Washington state's apple crop, hard hit by winter weather, this year will probably be the smallest in 35 years. The Washington State Apple Commission today forecast a crop of 18,000 carloads. Last year's crop was 28,350 carloads.
The $50,000 fundraising campaign for the Lake Wenat-chee YMCA lodge starts Saturday. The goal is to bring about construction and use of the building by next summer.
New student body officers have been elected at Bridgeport High School for next year. They are Dick Kaden, president; Judy Pearl, vice president; Verlee Hunt, secretary; and Carolyn Gross, treasurer.
Mildred Naughten was hostess to 34 Camp Fire guardians and Blue Bird leaders Wednesday at Camp Zanika-Lache at Lake Wenatchee. Among those attending were Mrs. C.G. Johnson, Mrs. Joe Gaspers, Mrs. M.E. Plughoff, Mrs. H.E. Simser, Mrs. Gene Greenfield, Mrs. Ray Taplett, Mrs. Duane Wilson, Mrs. Harry Walsh, Mrs. Edward Gardner, Mrs. Scott Roth, Mrs. Milton Marr, Mrs. Charles Atwood, Mrs. Ronald Barnhart, Mrs. Charles Brown Jr., Mrs. Allen Spangler, Mrs. H.E. Hollow, Mrs. R.D. Conrad, Mrs. Joe McKee, Mrs. Harold Gregg, Mrs. Ottis Kelley, Mrs. Royal Pinkerton, Mrs. W.R. Hoard, Mrs. G.L. Cruickshank and Mrs. H.B. Healy
40 years ago — 1981
Joan Gregg, Wenatchee Valley College associate dean of students, was named the outstanding graduate among the college's alumni in recognition of her 15 years of service at the college. Gregg was honored at WVC's commencement ceremonies Sunday.
Marilyn Jones was installed president of Phi Chapter of Phi Sigma Alpha.
The Wenatchee School Board has accepted the resignation of Gene Hoon, assistant principal at Pioneer Junior High School. He is retiring after 31 years in education.
Four women have been chosen Wenatchee Valley College Spirits, or cheerleaders, for the 1981-82 school year. They are Beth Endersbe, Terri Ayling, Sue Harper and Trina Damish.
Two members of Brewster Cub Scout Pack No. 33 have been presented with the Arrow of Light. They are Brian Munk and Ted Dodge.
Sam Willsey is the new principal of Leavenworth High School.
Al Bell has opened Cascade Satellite TV at 348 N. Chelan Highway.
Wenatchee native James K. Anderson has been chosen president and chief operating officer of Pacific First Federal Savings and Loan Association, headquartered in Tacoma.
Dr. Bill Boudreau has resumed his practice of family medicine at the Congdon Clinic, 203 Palouse St. He has spent the last year in practice in Liverpool, Nova Scotia.
It will be glitter and spotlights for Marsha Anderson of Moses Lake and Becci Wood of Chelan as they represent North Central Washington in the Miss Washington scholarship pageant in Vancouver next week. Anderson reigned as Miss Moses Lake and Wood was chosen last fall as Miss Greater Wenatchee.