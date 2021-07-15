Old News | From The Wenatchee World archives: Rail project to connect Wenatchee and Oroville; Cost Cutters Toys to open; fire reported at Grand Coulee Dam

115 years ago —1906
Wenatchee leads 15 second-class post offices in the state of Washington in business receipts for the fiscal year ending June 30. Wenatchee's total for the year was $10,800, compared to $8,250 the previous year. According to a report by the postal inspector, Wenatchee will now qualify for free city carrier service in another year.
James J. Hill has announced that construction of the Wenatchee-Oroville branch of the Great Northern Railway will begin this fall. Survey work has been done this summer.
The Rev. L.R. Kufus of the Wenatchee Methodist Episcopal Church left this morning for Chelan to attend the ministerial meeting of the Republican Mission District. This district is one of four which comprises the Columbia River Conference.
Nick Graf of Stemilt Hill this week finished picking and packing his crop of cherries. Graf has sold them through the Wenatchee Valley Fruit Grower Association and will receive 80 cents per 10-pound crate.
Douglas County and Big Bend grain growers are this year predicting the smallest crop in the history of the area. Hot weather and lack of rain have been to blame.
Articles of incorporation of the Washington Farmers Grain and Milling Co. were filed yesterday in Olympia. The company, capitalized at $250,000 divided into 2,500 shares, will operate a 400-barrel flour mill to be built in Wenatchee this fall. C.E. Packard, one of the principals in the project, has announced that the mill will be grinding wheat by January of next year. Members of the board of trustees are D.A. Beal, A.P. Kiser, J.S. Albin, T.J. Groves and Packard.
Elroy J. Crum and Mr. McKise are buying machinery for a sawmill they will build up Crum Canyon south of Entiat.
65 years ago —1956
Lyman Stokes is the new mayor of Twisp. The city council Tuesday night appointed Stokes to fill the unexpired term of Nick Rudd who resigned.
Mr. and Mrs. Jack Patton of Ephrata will leave July 31 for Salt Lake City, where Patton will be finance officer for Region 4 of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
Glenn A. Woods, assistant manager of the Wenatchee Chamber of Commerce, was named Thursday as the new manager, succeeding Chester C. Kimm. His appointment was announced by Chamber President Brown Metcalf.
Tyler's, Inc., formerly Brissette's, Inc., will hold its grand opening Friday. The clothing store is located at 26 N. Wenatchee Ave.
Paine's East-Side Service will hold its grand opening this weekend at the East Wenatchee Shopping Center. Kermit Paine is the proprietor.
Carl Wheelon is the new superintendent of schools at Waterville.
Bernard R. Davies has been selected as chairman of the administrative board of the Memorial Christian Church in Ephrata.
40 years ago — 1981
Ephrata volunteer fireman Brad W. Hinchliff has been named volunteer firefighter of the year. He has served 13 years in the department.
Dancers of the Wenatchee Civic Ballet will perform this weekend at the Harper Joy Theatre at Whitman College in Walla Walla. Those participating include Michelle Auwerter, Cari Cox, Marianne Deal, Debbie Durham, Paige Fulleton, Stephanie McDougall, Joan Mason, Katrina Pickens, Terri Rockwell, Janelle Simon, Marie Skaug, Paula Stratton, Victoria Thoroughman, Jewel Tweten and LeAnn Walters.
Willard Snider, retiring Wenatchee motel operator, has advice for new business people: "Take care of the customers," he says. "They're the ones paying the bills." Snider and his wife, Marian, who have operated the Wenatchee TraveLodge for 11 years, are selling their franchise to Billie Barrozo, who owns other TraveLodges in California and Idaho.
Cost Cutters Toys, a retail toy business based in Bellingham, has leased the old South End Safeway building here and is planning to open an outlet
James E. Cheney of Wenatchee and John O. Ruud of Waterville are the new owners of Wenatchee Packing Co., the new corporation succeeding Wenatchee Meat Packing. The men purchased the business from George L. Dosser, who still owns the companion business, Blue Ribbon Meat Co.
A building being constructed along the highway at Twisp will house part of the enlarged Ulrich's Valley Pharmacy, a clothing-hardware store to be run by Dennis Kinder, and a fast-food cafe operated by Ron Scharf.
Mrs. Kenneth Hedden, worthy grand matron of the Grand Chapter of Washington, Order of the Eastern Star, has announced three appointments to state offices from Wenatchee Astral Chapter No. 75. They are Mrs. Victor Richardson, Robert K. Crial and Cecil E. Riggs.
Roberta Majors Simmons of Wenatchee has been advised that a tribute in song and poetry she wrote for the late Bing Crosby will be included in a 12-hour documentary of Crosby's musical career at Gonzaga University in Spokane.
Fire has broken out in one of two tunnels that carries power from Grand Coulee Dam's third powerhouse to its spreading yard, shutting down the powerhouse's generating units. About 30 firefighters from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and local fire departments have fought the blaze since it was first noticed Monday.