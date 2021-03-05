Old News | From The Wenatchee World archives: Steamer Columbia starts its run; Entiat's Harris is UW Regents president; Royal Palace on Maple Street announced

From the archives of The Wenatchee World
115 years ago — 1906
- Lord Blythe of Ephrata was in Wenatchee yesterday to conduct cattle business.
- Wenatchee Steam Laundry recently installed a new machine to shape collars.
- Mr. and Mrs. Tom Henry of Cashmere were in Wenatchee yesterday on business.
- Frederick Claycomb of Monitor was in Wenatchee yesterday on business.
- The steamer Columbia today started on its regular run. This is the first time it has been in commission since the low river level last fall. In other navigational news, the Pringle is almost repaired and will soon be ready for operation on the waters of the Okanogan.
- A.P. Kiser, an extensive land owner of Southside, was in Wenatchee earlier this week.
- Andrew Jacobson of Southside made a shopping trip to Wenatchee today.
- Ben Anderson has purchased the house and lot of G.F. Slocum on Mission Street for $450.
- Eloise Scheble was initiated during last night's meeting of the Rebekah Lodge.
- Mrs. Charles F. Keiser hosted members of the Merry Matrons Club this afternoon in honor of the first anniversary of the group's formation. Those present included Mrs. J.H. Long, Mrs. W. Wurtz, Katheryne Hayne, Mrs. F.W. Arnold and Mrs. B. Surry.
65 years ago — 1956
- Bill Bumps was named to the board of directors of the Wenatchee Chiefs baseball organization. Others on the board are Bob Tyler, Frank Huffman, Fred Burnett and Paul Thomas. Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Kellogg have returned home from a four-month trip around the world.
- Tommy Zwisler was elected president of the Bomber Boys' 4-H group. Other officers are Cary Ballard, vice president; Don McArthur, secretary; and Gary Weythman, treasurer.
- Sunday will be a special day at the Orondo Community Presbyterian Church. The Rev. George T. Pratt of Wenatchee will ordain Darrell Hanan as an elder. Hanan is a charter member of the church, a Sunday school teacher and a member of the choir.
- Patty Eisenhower is Entiat High School's candidate for Homemaker of Tomorrow honors.
- Entiat businessman Meredith Harris has been elected president of the University of Washington Board of Regents.
40 years ago — 1981
- Dental hygienists from North Central Washington met this month at the office of Marvene Loudon, R.D.H., East Wenatchee, to discuss forming a component of the Washington State Dental Hygienists Association.
- Peggy Smith, assistant secretary at Columbia Federal Savings and Loan of Wenatchee, has retired after 24 years with the association. Carol Prpich will open a branch of the C.S. Kim Karate College here Monday.
- Dr. Hugh W. Ewart Jr. has been added to the Tree Top staff as director of technical services. He will be responsible for all new product and process development for the company.
- The Chelan Goats captured a 51-46 defensive struggle from Leavenworth for the North Central District A boys basketball championship at Eastmont Friday, earning their first trip to the state tournament in 10 years. The victory was the 15th in a row for the Caribou Trail champions, ranked fifth in the state, and sends them to Tacoma with a 20-3 record.
- Bob Monroe of Oroville has had his art work accepted into the 11th annual original Western Art Show and Auction in Spokane.
- Wilma Garrett and Maxine Hornfelt were named sweethearts of their respective chapters of Phi Sigma Alpha sorority last month. Garrett is a member of Alpha Gamma Chapter and Hornfelt is a member of Washington Phi Chapter.
- Lisa Satterfield of East Wenatchee was announced as district winner of the Voice of Democracy contest during a recent meeting the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary, District No. 7.
- Douglas County Wheat Wives met Wednesday at the home of Alice Jacobsen in Waterville.
- Ione Preston, Douglas County's chief deputy auditor for 20 years, retired last week.
- Two Yakima brothers have announced plans to construct a new Chinese-American restaurant at the former Scotty's Mobile Homes site on Maple Street, between Leonard Evans Cars and Cashmere Valley Bank. Kui Wen and his brother, David, owners of two Yakima restaurants, report the new $325,000 Royal Palace Restaurant will provide about 5,000 square feet of space. Construction is expected to start later this month.
- Kari Christensen of East Wenatchee finished in 33rd place in the women's 5-K event at the Junior National Nordic Skiing Championships in Steamboat Springs, Colo.