Old News | From The Wenatchee World archives: Steamer sinks at Rock Island Rapids; Eagle Transfer barn has room for 80 horses, 50 wagons; Chief Joseph Dam to be dedicated

115 years ago — 1906
D.A. Beal's new Franklin touring car arrived yesterday and is said to run "as smoothly as a sewing machine."
The proposition of bonding the city of Wenatchee for $12,000 to defray the cost of a new city hall was defeated yesterday by a vote of 45 to 17. Only 62 residents voted out of 107 that were registered.
Members of the Wenatchee City Council last night accepted a report from the fire committee to set up a police and fire alarm system. Charles Harlin, chairman of the committee, recommended that a system of telephones be installed at various locations including the courthouse, the cannery, Columbia Valley Bank, the Methodist and Baptist churches, Wenatchee Produce Co. and near the depot saloon. Also during the meeting, an ordinance was passed setting the salary of the street superintendent at $30. W.A. Sanders recently resigned from the position and his successor has not yet been named.
The plat of Orchard Heights was approved at this week's City Council meeting. The new addition was platted by E.A. Wyman and has 12 lots. It is bounded on the north by Home Street, on the east by Wyman Street, on the south by Peachey Street and on the west by Okanogan Ave.
R.F. Burkey, who arrived in Wenatchee from Idaho last week, has purchased 10 acres of land from L.V. Wells at Sunnyslope for $3,650.
Work has been completed on the new Eagle Livery and Transfer Co. barn on Wenatchee Avenue. The structure stands three stories and contains stall room for over 80 head of horses as well as room for 50 wagons and buggies and 125 tons of hay. The cost of the barn was $8,000. The livery and transfer business was established six years ago by Bert Courtway. Ralph Littlefield became a partner two years later. In September 1904, C. Will Reed joined the company and it was incorporated with a capital stock of $15,000. Last year, Jack Scaman bought Littlefield's stock and a month ago Courtway sold his stock to C.C. Griggs.
E.V. Martin, yesterday acting as agent for G.W. Stetson of Seattle, purchased the Honner property at the corner of Mission and Yakima Streets for $2,600. It is believed that Stetson will build a hotel at the site.
The steamer Selkirk sank in the Columbia River this morning after striking a rock in the Rock Island Rapids, 10 miles below Wenatchee. Crew members and passengers reached shore safely.
65 years ago — 1956
Patty Mangold, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Paul Mangold, is queen of the Junior Catholic Daughters' Court. Her princesses are Carol Thrapp, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Thrapp, and Joanne Lorraine, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Lorraine.
Mrs. Richard Swain was elected president of the Junior Chamber of Commerce Auxiliary at the club's meeting April 25 at the home of Mrs. Robert Bagdon.
Mrs. George Hoggatt is the new president of Alpha Junior Women.
The door has been opened to a new commercial development in the East Wenatchee area. Members of the Douglas County Planning Commission Monday night approved modification for the comprehensive development plan for the area, then approved a petition to have a 25-acre tract changed to a commercial zone. It is bounded on the north by Grant Road and on the east and west by Highline and the old Rock Island Road.
Bob McDougall, operator of the Horan Bros. ranch in Wenatchee, has been elected to a position on the Washington Fruit Commission.
The Red Cross and Community Chest have decided to combine their annual fund drives into a single campaign. The joint group will be known as the Greater Wenatchee United Fund.
Mrs. John Leibole is the new president of the South Wenatchee Preschool.
Congressman Walt Horan announced today that Chief Joseph Dam will be dedicated June 12. Harold Stassen, special adviser to President Eisenhower, will be the featured speaker at the ceremony. The Corps of Engineers project was substantially completed last year and generators are now being installed.
40 years ago — 1981
Mike Dwyer is the new clubhouse manager at the Leavenworth Golf Course.
Marvin and Lorraine Williamson have been elected co-presidents of the North Central Area Square Dance Council for the coming year. Other officers are John and Stella Dukes, co-vice presidents; Ray and Alice Walker, co-secretaries; Larry and Marcia Summers, co-treasurers.
Cut 'n Sav, a retail store selling boneless beef, will open Tuesday at 847 Valley Mall Parkway in East Wenatchee. Owners are George and Terri Brown.
L.E. "Sam" Wilson, 86, of Cashmere, set an unofficial world record in bench rest shooting at a Puget Sound Bench Rest Rifle Club match Sunday in Issaquah, his son, Jim Wilson, reported. Wilson has won a number of medals for marksmanship since he began shooting in competition in 1916.
Beverly Jagla, a teacher in the Wenatchee School District for the last nine years, was hired Monday night as principal at Grant Elementary School. She will replace Jim Buchanan who is retiring.