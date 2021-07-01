Old News | From The Wenatchee World archives: West Coast Airlines inaugural flight; Alpine Roamers camp at Upper Snow Lake; Wells replaces Odabashian on airport board

115 years ago — 1906
The Wenatchee Military Band left last night for Leavenworth where it will provide musical entertainment for a Fourth of July celebration.
W.T. Higgins, who owns the Chelan Planing Mills, passed through Wenatchee today on his way to Seattle on business.
Fred Hannan is down from the L.V. Wells ranch on Wheeler Hill today with a load of cherries.
T.A. Meredith has purchased the W.R. Wilson confectionery store on Wenatchee Avenue.
O.M. Butler, of the Butler and Hannan clothing store, has purchased the interest of Hannan and will continue to operate the business and expand the stock of clothing, men's furnishings, hats and shoes.
A.J. Linville returned today from Lake Chelan where he spent the Fourth of July on a trip of business and pleasure. Linville reports that he purchased some property on the lakeshore.
Mrs. Clifford Griggs left this morning for an extended trip to Stehekin. She was accompanied by Merl Smith.
Otis Tetherow came down from Chiwaukum yesterday morning after spending the Fourth of July with friends.
A.L. Brown of Fort Dodge, Iowa, is Wenatchee's new superintendent of schools.
65 years ago — 1956
West Coast Airlines' inaugural direct flight from Seattle to Wenatchee arrived Sunday. Scheduled for 57 minutes elapsed time, the DC-3 arrived at Pangborn Field early and was met by local officials. The plane then continued on to Ephrata.
Showing the "Spirit of '6" during the Fourth of July holiday was Francis Scott "Scotty" Key, 4, sixth generation descendant of the patriot, Francis Scott Key, writer of "The Star-Spangled Banner." Scotty Key is the son of Francis S. Key of Seattle and has been visiting his grandfather, Frank S. Key of Malaga.
Peshastin American Legion Auxiliary No. 85 elected officers Tuesday. They include Virginia Clarke, president; Beverly Agnew, first vice president; Dorothy Elser, second vice president; Leona Ellis, secretary; Eleanor Colvin, corresponding secretary; and Claire Nicholson, treasurer.
Vernon Stockwell of Wenatchee will attend a meeting Thursday of the Pacific States Canning Pear Marketing Association in San Francisco. Stockwell is vice president of the Washington-Oregon Canning Pear Association.
Nine members of Alpine Roamers Mountaineering Club spent last weekend at Upper Snow Lake. The group included Otto Ross, Millie Ross, Donna Downs, Pete Steele, Fred Shoun, Burr Singleton, Jess Peck, Gene Staley and Mary Wilson.
Loretta Johnston, past worthy adviser of Quincy Rainbow Girls Assembly, was installed as grand representative of Louisiana at Grand Assembly session last week in Pasco.
Plans are under way for the eighth annual Pateros Apple Pie Jamboree to be held July 21. Don Lautensleger will serve as general chairman.
Entiat grocer Will Risk celebrated his 23rd year in business Saturday.
Robert Rumsey is the new grade school principal at Chelan.
40 years ago — 1981
Members of the Lake Chelan Yacht Club will celebrate the Fourth of July at a barbecue and dance in Chelan. Fred Franklin and Ron Fletcher are in charge of arrangements.
Bob and Sylvia Gervais have opened Chelan Antiques and Auction Service on Woodin Avenue.
Gomer D. Richardson is the new sales manager of Musson Realty. Richardson has been in sales since the 1930s and is returning to the business world following a short retirement.
New names and menu changes are planned for the Little Viking and Little Pedro restaurants in East Wenatchee and Wenatchee, respectively. Bruce Kuske, co-owner of Peter Rabbit Restaurants with his brother, Robert, said the two local restaurants and the firm's restaurants in Bellingham and Walla Walla will all be renamed R.B. McGregor's.
Secretary of Agriculture John R. Block has named 12 members to the Pacific Coast Winter Pear Control Committee, including two members and four alternates from North Central Washington. Tom Mathison of Wenatchee was named a grower member of the committee. His alternates are Orlan C. Bitterman of Cashmere and Don W. Nicholson of Peshastin. Jerry Kenoyer of Cashmere was named a handler member. His alternates are Jim Loudon of Wenatchee and Frank R. Kline of Leavenworth.
Live oysters and Maine lobsters are to be among the specialties at a Wenatchee seafood shop that reopened Wednesday and a new downtown restaurant to open later this month. David Brown and Jeff Prentice are partners in The Dolphin Express, the seafood shop at Chelan Avenue and Fifth Street that will supply Brown's new restaurant upstairs in the Morris building. Brown operates David Brown's La Cocina in East Wenatchee and will call the new business David Brown's Second Story.
Wenatchee Bethel No. 62 of Job's Daughters installed guardian council members late last month. They are Mrs. Montine Matthews, guardian; Walter Jordan, associate guardian; Barbara Pittman, secretary; JoAnn Tucker, director of music; Marjorie Beall, director of epochs; Mrs. Lynn Pittsinger, custodian of paraphernalia; Louise Youngblood, promoter of sociability; and Marci Kirkpatrick, director of hospitality.
Chelan County Port District commissioners appointed William H. Wells Jr. of Leavenworth as county representative to the Pangborn Field Airport Board. Wells replaces longtime airport board member and former port commissioner Dick Odabashian of Cashmere.