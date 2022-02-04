Old News | Fruit inspector appointed for $1,500 a year; former World editor featured in Las Vegas Review-Journal; WHS defeats Zillah on "The Apple Bowl" TV program

Read more Old News columns, a weekly column in The Wenatchee World, here.
115 years ago — 1907
A meeting of the Wenatchee High School Athletic Association was held Monday afternoon. Norman Lake, Ed Johnson and Ira Collier were appointed to draft a constitution for the group.
Alva Thompson will host a Valentine party for members of the HiYu Club at her Chelan Avenue home.
Mary E. McCardell started work Monday as a teacher at the Lone Rock School, 10 miles south of the city.
George H. Farwell has been appointed county fruit inspector. His salary will be $1,500 a year.
The Wenatchee Commercial Club will launch a crusade for local hotels, stores and trains to stock a better grade of apples for consumers. A committee to undertake the project includes M. Horan, W.T. Clark and C. Gilchrist.
Caroline Hampton has resigned from her job at the Farmers Telephone Co.
65 years ago — 1957
Sharon Gyorfi was installed worthy advisor of Wenatchee Rainbow Girls Assembly. Other line officers are Sande Gillette, worthy associate advisor; Roberta Elmore, charity, Madge Weythman, faith; and Judy Kelly, hope.
Mrs. Harold Magnuson is the new president of the Ginkgo Mineralogist Society. Assisting her will be Gerald Newman, vice president.
Former Wenatchee resident Jane Weber was featured in a recent article in the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The article was part of a series called "Meet the Press." Weber was assistant society editor at The Wenatchee Daily World before she left in 1955 to become woman's page assistant at the Review-Journal.
Mrs. Al Landbeck of Ephrata, retiring president of the North Central Washington Council of Camp Fire Girls, received the Luther Halsey Gulick Award at the annual dinner meeting of the council Sunday.
The executive board of the women's division of the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club made plans for their annual spring bridge tournament during a recent coffee hour. Mrs. Joe Hughes is tournament chairwoman with Mrs. Harold Copple and Mrs. Gene Marquess assisting. Others attending the coffee hour were Mrs. Alvin Seyster, Mrs. Dick Jeffers, Mrs. John Parkhill, Mrs. H.G. Van Wegen, Mrs. A.L. Ludwick, Mary Raymond, Mrs. Vince Baker, Mrs. Spike Barrigan and Mrs. Lloyd Rudy.
Ladies of Kiwanis gathered Wednesday at the Columbia Hotel for their installation luncheon meeting. Chosen to head the group were Mrs. Don Kenaston, president; Mrs. Emil Miller, vice president; Mrs. Ron Miller, secretary; and Mrs. Homer Trefry, treasurer.
The Sunnyslope Parents-Teachers Association board hosted teachers, school board members and other personnel with a dinner Saturday evening. Mrs. John R. Valaas was general chairwoman with Mrs. Truman Gaston, Mrs. Lester Keith and Mrs. Roscoe Cordell assisting.
Paul Davies of Brewster was re-elected president of Northwest Wholesale, Inc., at the group's annual meeting. Grant Scofield of Entiat was re-elected vice president and Don Phipps is secretary-manager of the cooperative.
40 years ago — 1982
Wenatchee High School students defeated a Zillah High School team on "The Apple Bowl," a TV question and answer program on KYVE. Local team members were Chris Jones, captain, Daniel Green and Amy and Liz Fountain.
First Lt. Nadja Preheim, senior training adviser for the Wenatchee Composite Squadron, has been awarded the Civil Air Patrol Mission Observers Wings.
Wes Sauer, an Eastmont senior, has been awarded first place in the third annual High School Art Show, sponsored by Educational Service District No. 171. Second place went to Shad Boswell, Wenatchee, and third went to Pat Orcutt, Cashmere.
Groundbreaking ceremonies were held Monday for the new law and justice center. Among the officials participating in the event were Chelan County commissioners Jim Young, Tom Green and John Wall, Wenatchee Mayor Jim Lynch and city Commissioners Chet Murray and F.M. "Buzz" Parkhill.
A committee working to buy and remodel the Cashmere Senior Center hopes to form a nonprofit corporation to hold the building's title. About 20 people met Monday to discuss raising funds for the center.
Mike Parks, an assistant to club pro Del Herring at Three Lakes Golf Course, is the new assistant club pro at Meadow Springs Golf and Country Club in Richland. A native of Wenatchee, Parks graduated from Wenatchee High School in 1976 and from WSU in 1980.
Medora Taylor and Charles Goll are the new noble grands, respectively, of Tempest Rebekah Lodge No. 114 and Prosperity Odd Fellows Lodge No. 301 in Wenatchee. Mary Fowler and Verne Hupp are vice grands.
Ron Trefry was presented a past master's pin by Ed Meek, worthy master, during a recent meeting of Beacon Hill Grange. Trefry was honored by members for his years of service.
Women's basketball at Wenatchee Valley College has hit the big time. This season at the junior college gym — just like at the Kingdome in Seattle — an organist keeps spirits high and toes tapping while the players race from basket to basket. John Ansotigue, music teacher for the Eastmont School District, makes the inspirational soundtrack possible. Since the girls' season started in December, he's donated his time for every home game.