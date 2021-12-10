Old News | Gasoline shipment received; WVC basketball begins season; Manson horticulturist receives award

115 years ago — 1906
Wells and Morris Hardware Co. today received shipment of 20 cases of gasoline, the first to arrive in Wenatchee for several weeks.
A.A. Bousquet completed a deal Saturday to take ownership of the Lindsay property at the corner of Yakima Street and Wenatchee Avenue.
The ladies chorus of the Wenatchee Methodist Church, under the direction of Mrs. Katheryn Hayne, performed at a recent evening service.
Ora Hall and Glenn Beal returned to Wenatchee this week after taking courses at Acme Business College in Seattle.
Doctors of Wenatchee and surrounding towns will meet this week to finalize the formation of the Central Washington Medical Association.
Chelan businessmen this week united to organize a new commercial club. Officers elected were W.V. Tukey, president; Robert P. Harris, vice president; C.E. Rusk, secretary; and J.A. Van Slyke, treasurer.
65 years ago — 1956
Lloyd McLean of St. Andrews is shown being sworn in as a Douglas County PUD commissioner by Douglas County Auditor Melba Firoved. McLean was also elected vice president of the board.
Five promotions were announced this week by the Wenatchee Fire Department. Glen O. Harris is the new assistant chief. R.D. Bowyer was promoted from lieutenant to captain. New lieutenants are Herb Logsdon and W.E. Parsons and C.M. Bennett was named inspector second grade.
Mrs. Maren Woody is the new noble grand of Tempest Rebekah Lodge No. 114.
The Wenatchee Valley College basketball squad, guided by new coach John Eckerson, begins the season tonight against a team from Larson Air Force Base. Forward Chuck Degman is the only returning letterman for the Knights.
Tom Warren, John Fields, Dale Law, Elmer Larsen and Dale Lee earned their Eagle Scout awards this week.
New Okanogan County PUD Commissioner Howard Appel is shown being sworn in by Coleman Walls, county auditor. Among those at the event were manager William Barbee and commissioners Roy King of Brewster and Irvin Woods of Omak.
Jim Forney is the newly elected president of the Lake Chelan Boat Racers. Other officers are Darlton Cannon, vice president; Mrs. Pearne Smith, secretary; and Jack Kline, treasurer.
Mrs. Jerry Jeffris of Peshastin hosted a party Thursday honoring her son, Jeffrey, on his sixth birthday. Guests included Billy and Scotty West, Dean and Cheryl Radke, David Adams and Anne and Tommy Davis.
New members receiving Bobcat pins in Cub Scout Pack No. 32 are Russell Barton, Ronald Barton, Paul Beeman, Michael Cheney, Robert Churchill, Ronnie Ingle, David Johnson, Stanley Moon, Jimmie Nakata, Wayne Sullivan, Duane Whitley, Melvin Wilks, Mike Testall, Bobby Glann, Ronnie Reese and Harold Siler.
Dale McClain is president of the newly formed Bomber 4-H Club in Wenatchee.
Ray Click has been elected president of the Wenatchee Real Estate Board. Also elected were Leonard Nichols, vice president; and Floyd Provo, secretary-treasurer.
Rev. F.J. Molter is the new pastor of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Ephrata.
40 years ago — 1981
Several North Central Washington men were chosen to serve the Washington State Horticultural Association for the coming year. They include Dale Gibson of Quincy, first vice president; Wally Schulke of Wenatchee, immediate past president, to serve on the board of directors; and Jim Rees of Cashmere, Tom Pheasant of Ephrata, Bruce Zahn of Bridgeport, Noble Law of Tonasket and Greg Hendrick of Chelan, board of directors.
Mel Crowder of Manson, a well-known horticulturist, was presented the Silver Apple award Tuesday during the annual meeting of the Washington State Horticultural Association. He is assistant manager of Trout Inc.
Mike Farnworth is the new coordinator for the Allied Arts Council of North Central Washington.
Carrie Key has been named Girl of the Month for November at Eastmont High School.
Chelan Silver Star Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star, is celebrating its 75th anniversary.
Dorothy Wilson is the newly elected president of Appleland Sams.
A.L. "Dete" Detering has joined Bill Drummond as a partner in the Wenatchee AMC/Jeep-Subaru dealership at 1643 N. Wenatchee Ave. Detering has been in the automotive business for more than 15 years.
Oscar Probst, Douglas County PUD deputy treasurer, received a 25-year service pin from Commission President Mike Doneen during Monday's meeting.
Donald Lloyd was elected president and Charles Venemon was selected regional director of the Washington State Physical Therapy Association during a recent conference. Both are Wenatchee physical therapists.
Wayne Lanphere, vice president and manager of Seattle-First National Bank downtown, will retire at the end of the month. He has been with Sea-First for 46 years.
Phyllis Love was elected master of Stemilt Hill Grange for the coming year. Other officers are Bob Mathison, overseer; Lorraine Mathison, lecturer; Delbert Keane, steward; Nathan Love, assistant steward; Vi Racus, chaplain; John Files Jr., treasurer; and Lou Keane, secretary.
Leonard Berg, superintendent of the state Department of Transportation's division headquarters in Okanogan, is retiring at the end of the month.