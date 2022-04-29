Old News | Gold discovery in Chelan made public; Wenatchee to have its first drive-in pharmacy; Tillman Wells announces candidacy for Chelan County sheriff

115 years ago — 1907
Local residents have been playing tennis many evenings on Wenatchee Avenue. Among the enthusiasts of the sport are R.F. Holm, Guy Browne, Frank Case, Nat Ament and H.A. Manchester.
The Wenatchee Commercial Club has taken up the issue of selecting a permanent baseball park. A committee to explore possible locations includes F.M. Scheble, F.F. Keller and Bruce Griggs.
The annual meeting of stockholders of the Holden Extension Gold & Copper Mining Co. was held Monday in Chelan. Officers elected were M.B. Howe, president; A.H. Murdock, vice president; and M.E. Lies, secretary-treasurer. W.P. Robinson is general manager and W.J. Bowen and H.N. Wilcox elected to the board of directors.
The first baseball game of the season between Wenatchee and Leavenworth will be tomorrow. The local line-up includes Bert Sisson, catcher; Howard Clary and S. Boyd, pitcher and short-stop; Ed Johnson, first base; V. Wine, second base; C. Dunning, third base; Harvey Clary, left field; Oro Hall, center field; and Niles Johnson, right field.
Chelan School Board members have rehired all teachers in the district for another year. The principal's salary will increase from $900 to $1,000 a year and teachers' pay was increased from $50 to $55 a month.
Daniel Gensinger of East Wenatchee is editor of a new magazine which he will publish monthly and distribute free of charge.
A new discovery of gold in the mountains south of Chelan has been made public. The gold-bearing vein has been traced across Chelan Butte.
65 years ago — 1957
Mrs. Robert Bates of Cashmere was named North Central District Junior Club Woman of the Year. Bates was a candidate from Cashmere's Ardeta Junior Women's Club.
Mrs. Walter Graham is the newly elected president of Lady Lions. Other officers are Mrs. Ed Mehl, vice president; Mrs. Roy Edwards, secretary; and Mrs. Kirby Malone, treasurer.
Ardella M. Salley, an early pioneer of Wenatchee, recently celebrated her 93rd birthday. She is the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Peter Wheeler Sr., her father being the founder of the Wheeler Hill Community.
C.B. Beaulieu of Wenatchee has been named distributor for the Signal Oil Co. in Chelan and Douglas counties. Beaulieu is owner of City Ice and Fuel Oil Co.
Nadra Olson was selected Princess Molson to ride in the Oroville May Day parade.
Hjalmar Jensen of Seattle has taken over operation of the Olympia Hotel here. He purchased the business from C.H. Bracklin.
Wenatchee will have its first drive-in pharmacy when the expansion of the Medical Dental Center on King Street is completed. C.L. Mussen, building owner, said the addition will cover the existing parking lot and that a house down the street has been purchased for another parking area.
Vernie Elmer, behind the wheel of an N1, swept to victory in two events as the stock car racing season opened at Three Lakes track Sunday.
Jack's Auto Supply, at South Wenatchee Avenue and Skagit Street, is having its grand opening.
40 years ago — 1982
Tillman Wells, a former Chelan County detective and current Douglas County patrol sergeant, announced his candidacy for Chelan County sheriff as a Republican.
Members of Zeta Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. Zeta Chapter was organized March 28, 1942, with Ruby Long of Cashmere as president. Other past presidents have included Jane Lovejoy, Margaret Weed, Myrtle Doneen, Mary Louise Schneider, Helen Bennett and Ruth Pingrey.
Gloria Van Buren was elected president of the Blue Grass Swingers Square Dance Club. Other officers for the new year are Kathy Nordstrom, vice president; Nettie Dow, secretary; and Wendell and Gloria Mathews, co-treasurers.
Royal Neighbors of America, Howard Camp No. 3973, celebrated its 75th anniversary last month. Members who joined in the early 1920s and 1930s were honored. They were Betty Rausch, Blanche Crimmins, Anna Troppman, Rose Walton, Virgie Hanford, Maren Woody, Eva Fletcher, Florence Parody and Delma Holdereed.
The Golden Acorn award, given in recognition of service to youth, was presented to Fred and Stephanie Simmons at the general meeting of the Parent-Teacher-Student Association of Lewis and Clark Elementary School.
Shawn Rush has been elected student body president of Eastmont High School for next year. Other officers are Jill Boon, vice president; Paige Nielsen, secretary; and Trina Rank, treasurer.
Teleprompter, the cable TV company serving the Wenatchee Valley, has been renamed Group W Cable.
A fourth Courtesy Convenience Mini-Mart is going up at the corner of Grant Road and Eastmont Avenue. Owners are Harold Schroeder, Mike Ogan and Wally Fowler, all of Wenatchee, and Joe Bingaman of California.
Former Wenatchee resident Clifford Webster was admitted to the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court in March. Webster appeared at the admission ceremony with Sen. Slade Gorton, R-Wash., who sponsored him. Webster, who is employed by Gorton as a legislative assistant in Washington, D.C., was formerly a deputy prosecuting attorney for Chelan County.
Chelan's Jim Beeson has been selected to play in the state all-star basketball series this summer.