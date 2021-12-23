Old News | Mooney's Hall skating rink opened; Wenatchee Rotary Club sponsors 'Intercollegiate Holiday Ball'; Leads named for music theatre's production of 'South Pacific'

115 years ago — 1906
Wenatchee's skating rink, located at Mooney's Hall, opened for business last week. Daily sessions are held from 7 to 10 p.m. and admission is 10 cents.
W.L. Provo of Okanogan County yesterday purchased the O.M. Holt property on Miller Street.
W.E. Gamble, Okanogan County superintendent of schools, traveled through Wenatchee on his way to attend a state teachers convention in Bellingham.
Rev. Edwin O. Jessup has purchased the home of H.E. Smith on Chelan Avenue near Whitman School for $1,500.
The freshman class of Wenatchee High School has elected officers. They are Fred T. Bone, president; Lloyd Milner, vice president; Edna Browning, secretary; and Grace Wiester, treasurer.
Mr. and Mrs. Clark Cox hosted a holiday dinner at their home. Attending were Rev. and Mrs. Edwin O. Jessup, Mr. and Mrs. C.A. Battles and daughter, Hazel, and Sylvia Benson.
Employees of H.L. Wiester's department store presented to Mr. and Mrs. Wiester a hand painted china bowl in appreciation of the kindness shown them during the last year.
65 years ago — 1956
Mrs. Arthur Pohlman discussed Herbert Wendt's, "In Search of Adam," for members of the afternoon book review group of the local branch of the American Association of University Women.
Knights of Columbus members hosted their wives at a social hour and dinner Monday evening at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Joe McGaughey.
Sharon Bowerman and Karen Patrick were chosen Girls of the Month at Eastmont High School. Shown presenting each with a corsage was Billie Gills, vice president of the Girls League.
Pershing Vance has been appointed supervisor for the Soil Conservation Service in the Columbia Basin.
Soap Lake Mayor M.R. Newell was the top choice of Grant County precinct committeemen to fill a vacant Grant County commissioner post.
"Intercollegiate Holiday Ball" is the theme of the second annual New Year's Eve dance to be held here for college and university students home for the holidays. The event is sponsored by the Wenatchee Rotary Club with W.E. Mathews, chairman.
Columbia School students presented the operetta, "Windows of Christmas," Thursday evening under the direction of Mrs. David Matthie. Featured players included Ardis Haring, James Winstanley, Karen Bulmer Julie Washburn, Judy Lowe, Florence Pearson, Roxana Nelson, Sherryl Arch, Candace Beatty, Greg Williams, Bradstreet Kemp, Virginia Lodge, Jean Helm, Christy Hardy, Paula Maguire, Maribeth Doell, Ted Landreth, Cathy Doell and Pamela Reitz.
A $71,000 telephone project for North Central Washington was approved Friday by Pacific Telephone's advisory council meeting in Seattle. The project involves installation of equipment to provide long-distance connections and switching facilities for several telephone exchanges which will convert to dial service next year. North Central Washington Rural Telephone Exchange will convert its offices at Loomis, Molson, Republic and Curlew from manual to dial operation and expand its dial office at Tonasket.
40 years ago — 1981
Dr. Alfred Stojowski and Nita Paine will play the male and female leads in next spring's Music Theatre of Wenatchee production of "South Pacific." For Stojowski, it will be the same role he played in the theater group's original production of the musical in 1968. He has been involved with Music Theatre since its beginning and has directed and appeared in many productions.
Wenatchee photographer Barry Gregg recently shot two promotional TV spots for Ron Delay, a former Wenatchee Valley College student turned professional singer-actor. They feature Delay's first album, "Heartsong," being released on Emris Records. Gregg previously produced two documentaries in Europe and also did some filming for "The Legend of Black Thunder Mountain," shot by Leavenworth moviemaker Tom Beemer. Soundman on Gregg's latest venture was David Keefer of Wenatchee.
Marilyn Hauck will celebrate her 25th year as adviser of Wenatchee High School's Apple-Ettes drill team Saturday with a social hour in the high school commons.
Dan and Chris Kim have purchased Nancekivell's Cleaners, 136 N. Chelan Ave.
Pearl Shaver was elected president of the Okanogan County Retired Federal Employees. Other officers are Harry Bissell, vice president; Leota Ross, secretary; and Helen Bramhall, treasurer.
Helen Bennett and Nellie O'Keefe were named Women of the Year during the Christmas luncheon of the Westminster Women of the First Presbyterian Church.
Mrs. Walt Jordan was honored Tuesday at the Wenatchee Masonic Temple. She has served two years as grand representative to Rhode Island for the Eastern Star Grand Chapter of Washington.