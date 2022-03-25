Old News | Motteler Bros. move ferry due to eddy; Maurice's opens at Valley North; Ballard and Wenatchee Aero issued first air ambulance license

115 years ago — 1907
Motteler Bros. are moving their ferry at Columbia Siding to a location about 100 feet downstream. The change was due to an eddy that formed at the old landing on the north side of the river.
Henry Schubert will build a residence on Douglas Street at the cost of $2,000.
The real estate firm of Linville & Chapman will occupy two corner rooms in the basement of the new Columbia Valley Bank building.
65 years ago — 1957
Eighty-eight production workers at Alcoa's Wenatchee Works laid off in January due to a power shortage are back on the job today.
Peggy Long of Entiat has been named to the teenage board of Farm Journal, a national farming magazine. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Long and has been active in Future Farmers of America and 4-H organizations.
Mrs. Ed Kottal was elected chief matriarch during a recent meeting of the Guiding Star Ladies Encampment Auxiliary No. 57, Independent Order of Odd Fellows, in Entiat.
This year's Apple Blossom Festival royalty will soon be touring the state in a pink Lincoln Premiere. Shown looking over the official festival vehicle were Ralph Kelso, Jim O'Connor, Jim Mirabell, Lev Craven, Len Wooten, Howard Strating, Earl Jones, Jack Watkins, Chuck Greninger, Hugh McCullough and Don Kirby.
Rhoda Finkbeiner is the new president of Orondo Junior Christian Endeavor. Other officers of the organization are Virginia Rogers, vice president; John Bowes, secretary; and Connie Chapman, treasurer.
Clyde Hammond has sold the Wenatchee Transit Service to J.D. Adams. Adams is a former grocer and real estate agent in Wenatchee.
Several youth from North Central Washington are serving as pages and bill clerks in this year's state Legislature. They include Eddie Glatfelter of Cashmere, Pat Smith of Wenatchee, Lynda Wilson of Brewster, Scott Davidson of Ephrata, Jimmy Marr of East Wenatchee; and Chuck Goldmark of Okanogan.
Soroptimist International of Wenatchee will entertain the royal court of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival at the club's luncheon meeting Thursday. Queen Jewel Brumbaugh will be presented with her crown and scepter. Those two items as well as the tiaras for Princesses Marilyn Dalvit and Sandra Gillette were designed and made by Mrs. Fern Cousineau Duncan, a member of the club.
Emery Toland received as Outstanding Sportsman of the Year award from the Wenatchee Sportsmen's Association. Passing on the trophy was Leonard Jagla, last year's winner. Other outstanding sportsmen have been Art Troppman, Al Mounger, Edson Dow and Fred Mintzer.
Watching construction get under way on the new $125,000 city public works building on Worthen Street are E.J. LaFreniere, contractor; Mayor Si Simenson; Chet Murray, city engineer; George McLean, public works commissioner; and Bob Fraley, architect.
40 years ago — 1982
Barbara Toll and Harry Fish, newly installed grand marshal and grand representative to Maine, were honored during a recent meeting of Wenatchee Amaranth.
Former cooperative extension agent Dick Bartram has been selected as the Apple Blossom Festival's outstanding citizen in the apple industry for 1982.
The Columbia River Triangle. That's the way state Fisheries Director Rollie Schmitten described the impact of the new Regional Power Act on the relationship between fish, power-producing dams and other water uses of the Columbia River. As a guest speaker at the North Central Washington Development Council annual banquet, Schmitten said the complex federal legislation has restored balance to the relationship between power, fish and other water uses such as irrigation and navigation by giving the resource an equal voice in demands on the river.
Michael Leech is the new director of the Chelan County Museum in Cashmere.
The Eagles Auxiliary Kitchen Band provided entertainment at the March 10 birthday party at the Senior Citizens Hospitality Center. Honorees were Joe Cunningham, Ethel Firestack, Jeannette Wolfgram, Minnie Peart, Monnie Young, Grace Clapp, Anna Foster and Charlie Stone.
Maurice's, a clothing store new to Wenatchee, opened Thursday in the Valley North Shopping Center.
Wayne L. Deardorff has retired from the Chelan County PUD after 33 years. Deardorff joined the PUD as a meter reader in 1949. He worked a number of jobs in accounting and was a groundsman and a substation operator. He was also an apprentice and journeyman wireman. In 1977, he was promoted to plant engineer, the job he held until his retirement.
Ballard Services and Wenatchee Aero have been issued the first air ambulance license in the state. The two companies jointly operate a 24-hour air ambulance service based at Pangborn Field in East Wenatchee that covers all of North Central Washington. Clyde Ballard of Ballard Services and Don Harter of Wenatchee Aero have worked with the Emergency Medical Services office in Olympia for three years to have their operation licensed.