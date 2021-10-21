115 years ago — 1906
A.N. Corbin is remodeling the Washington Street residence he recently purchased from George W. Coburn.
Mr. and Mrs. T.J. Groves and daughter, Charlotte, were entertained at dinner Thursday at the home of Frank Palmer in Cashmere.
Robert Gaines, who owns a ranch up the Entiat River, is in Wenatchee today on business.
New engines and electric lights are being installed this week at Wenatchee Planing Mills Co.
C.H. Chapman has become a partner in the Red Apple Real Estate Co.
W.L. Harrington of Waterville spent Thursday in Wenatchee.
Members of the Wenatchee Commercial Club are planning an excursion to Seattle. Among those planning the trip are Arthur Gunn, Walter M. Olive and Rufus Woods.
The W.H.D. Kirkendall residence on First Street is for sale for $1,500.
The S.C. McCready residence on three lots in the Great Northern plat is for sale for $3,500.
Physicians from Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties will gather in Wenatchee in December for the purpose of organizing the Central Washington Medical Association. The association, when formed, will work in conjunction with the Washington State Medical Association.
The Z.A. Lanham orchard and alfalfa ranch, one mile from Wenatchee, has been subdivided and placed on the market in five-acre tracts.
Mr. and Mrs. A.J. Phillips of Dyer in Okanogan County were visitors to Wenatchee yesterday.
The Rev. John W. Berger will be installed as pastor of the Wenatchee Presbyterian Church Thursday evening.
M.C. Jackman of Leavenworth was in Wenatchee yesterday.
G.H. Hamilton purchased a house and lot on Nob Hill through the John S. Mooney and Co. real estate agency for $1,200.
Women's suits sell for $9 at Walker's.
The H.E. Mottler residence was sold to Samuel Johnson for $10,000.
65 years ago — 1956
Members of the Blanche Minnich Circle of the Omak Presbyterian Women elected officers for the coming year. They are Mrs. Eldon Hamilton, chairwoman; Mrs. S.J. Wiersma, vice chairwoman; Mrs. Kermit Michelsen, secretary; and Mrs. John Mundinger, treasurer.
Mrs. Frank Key is issued books to Wanda Mabes, Judy Enalis, Carrel Moon and Dale Davies at Malaga's branch library. Key has been a librarian there since its inception in 1951.
Barbara Schultz is the new worthy advisor of Chelan Rainbow Girls Assembly No. 10.
Mrs. Noel Morical of Chelan was elected president of the North Central Washington District Parents-Teachers Association council. Other new officers are Mrs. Pat Thomson of Waterville, Mrs. Louis Woods of Chelan, and Mrs. Earl Nansen of Omak.
The Wenatchee City Council Monday evening passed a $1.897 million budget for next year.
From 1,468 miles away, natural gas has arrived in Wenatchee. A valve was turned at the Malaga station to send the New Mexico product coursing through local mains for the first time. The initial gas fire was lit at the home of Mr. and Mrs. T.W. Snodgrass on Amherst St.
Four Wenatchee students attending Washington State College have been selected to perform with the Madrigal Singers. They are Virginia Barnett, Dick Parkhill, Dale Wile and Larry Young.
Three area women are graduating from airline college in Spokane this week. They are Carol Ann Stewart and Carol Rae Weaver, both of Wenatchee, and Margie Crill of Chelan.
40 years ago — 1981
The American Academy of Family Physicians has recognized Dr. Robert E. Bolton of Wenatchee for maintaining 25 years of membership and service in the academy.
Omak High School graduate Wanda S. Hanson has been named vice president and manager of Seattle-First National Bank's head office in Seattle. Hanson is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. James Douglas of Peshastin, formerly of Omak.
Carl Anderson of Twisp was elected second vice president of the Washington State Mobile Park Owners Association at the group's 19th annual convention in Olympia.
Dick Miller is in his 25th consecutive season as a member of the chain gang who work the sidelines at Wenatchee High School football games. Pete Milos and John Cavallini are other members of the veteran crew.
Mrs. Harlan Mayer has been elected state president of Phi Sigma Alpha sorority. She is a member of Washington Phi Chapter in Wenatchee.
Railroads past, present and miniature will be featured Saturday at the North Central Washington Museum as Wenatchee celebrates the arrival of rail transportation here 89 years ago.
Three Wenatchee World carriers presented the newspaper they deliver daily to a special reader: Gov. John Spellman. Mark Emry of Wenatchee, Tracy Nelson of Cashmere and Nichole Crawford of East Wenatchee got a first-hand look at activities of the state capitol in Olympia in a program sponsored by Allied Daily Newspapers.
Students at Orchard Junior High School have selected their student body officers for the fall term. They are Dino Vourvahis, president; Roark Congdon, vice president; Kelly St. Jean, secretary; and Kelli Marsh, treasurer.
Crown Zellerbach will close its plywood plant at Omak, with a "phase-down period" starting Monday, just a week after W-I Forest Products closed down the last of its timber processing operations in Chelan County.
Ann Black is the new president of Credit Women International of Wenatchee. Other new officers are Gwen Everett, first vice president; Mary Sprout, second vice president; Sue Roy, secre-tary; and Renae Lau, treasurer.
Cindy Whittington, administrator of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival, has been named to the board of directors of the Northwest Festivals Association.