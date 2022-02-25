Old News | New fruit growers' organization is born; Wenatchee scouts receive God and Country award; Spargo crowned Apple Blossom Queen

115 years ago — 1907
The Wenatchee Valley has a new fruit growers' organization which has just filed articles of incorporation with state. Officers of the Cashmere Fruit Growers' Union are W.E. Hinman, president; John Angier, vice president; Oscar Redfield, secretary; and C.E. Joy, treasurer. The board of trustees includes Angier, J.N. Dotson, John Murdock, J.L. Weythman and J.F. Breezley.
Articles of incorporation have been filed for the Lake Chelan Box Factory. Officials are George Pennell, E.W. Garton, F.J. Post, A.A. Post and Frank Novotny.
Residents of Badger Mountain have formed an organization to be known as the Southside Farmers' Club. Members recently met at the Dry Gulch schoolhouse and elected officers. They are J.W. Bromiley, president; W.B. Estes, vice president; William Sylvester, secretary; and L.J. Coonon, treasurer. Trustees are A.P. Kiser, John Doneen and S.J. Malloy.
65 years ago — 1957
Mrs. W.K. Marshall of Manson was elected director of the North Central District of the Washington State Federation of Garden Clubs. Other officers are Mrs. E.H. Neal of Ephrata, first vice director; Mrs. Henry Weber of Quincy, second assistant director; Mrs. C.R. Stauffer of Waterville, secretary; and Mrs. Claud Wilhelm of Twisp, treasurer.
Bette O'Brien is this year's Princess Waterville.
Lloyd Andrews, newly elected state superintendent of public instruction, was in Wenatchee Tuesday evening to present Lincoln Essay Awards. Those honored were Muriel Brown, Sue Remley and Karl Stoffel Jr.
Barbara Bartroff, a 1954 graduate of Cashmere High School, was elected president of the Associated Women Students at the University of Washington for the coming year. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.W. Bartroff of Cashmere.
A dance sponsored by the Associated Women Students of Wenatchee Valley College, was held Feb. 8. Among those organizing the event were Jolene McDonald of Cashmere, Carol Coulthard of Monitor, Gail Barb of Palisades, and Barbara McRae and Sandra Kirby of Wenatchee.
Mickie McLean is the new worthy adviser of Chelan Rainbow Girls Assembly No. 10.
Newly elected student body officers at Tonasket High School are Larry Vance, president; Glenn Ruark, vice president; Sandra Schultz, secretary; and Becky Verbeck, treasurer.
Kristine Brownfield, one of Waterville's early pioneers, celebrated her 80th birthday this week.
Four Wenatchee scouts received the God and Country Award during a ceremony by the North Central Washington Scouting Council. They are Tom Ernest, Fritz Van Doren, John Fields and John Lindsay.
Wilbur Elder of Wenatchee is the new president of the Chelan County Development Council. Co-vice presidents are Dr. Ron Miller of Cashmere and Marion McFadden of Manson.
Chuck Bergeman is the new president of the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce. Assisting him for the coming year are Lee Lepper, first vice president; Clyde Ferguson, second vice president; and Bob Plummer, secretary-treasurer.
A three-day "home show," sponsored by Orthopedic J, will be held at the Armory this weekend.
Mrs. M. Forney is the new president of the Bridgeport Junior Women's Club. Other officers are Mrs. Bud Weis, vice president; Mrs. Benny Kleinsasser, secretary; and Mrs. Glenn Wiese, treasurer.
40 years ago — 1982
Susi Lewis was crowned Soap Lake's Junior Miss. Beth Gardner and Judi Loeffelbein were named first and second runners-up.
Gov. John Spellman has signed into law a sales tax on food items. Voters had repealed the tax in 1977.
Charlene Garrison was elected president of the Entiat Sapphire Junior Women's
Club of the General Federation of Women's Clubs. Other officers are Norma Crawley, vice president; Carol Bolton, secretary; and Sandy Wilson, treasurer.
Lisa Spargo was selected queen of this year's Washington State Apple Blossom Festival.
Julianne Streeter is the new worthy adviser of Waterville Rainbow Girls Assembly No 48.
Benjamin P. Sanford of Leavenworth is among 16 finalists in Central Washington's University's president's scholars program.
Miss Wilbur for 1982 is Becky Borst, who was crowned Monday night.
Mona Miller was crowned queen of the Manson Apple Blossom Festival Monday night. Her princesses are Sheila Seymour and Roxanne VanDoren.
Jennie Hice of Bridgeport was given special recognition at an Avon products awards banquet recently. Hice is 92 years old and has been selling Avon for 47 years.
Eight women are vying for the title of North Central Washington District Fair Queen. Contestants are Julie Streeter of Orondo and Heidi Deishl, Machell Johnson, Pam Madson, Patti Nerland, Heidi Putman, Tami Ruffle and Shana Stevens, all of East Wenatchee.
Sabrina Nichols of Wenatchee was named first runner-up in the Miss Washington USA Pageant held Sunday in Seattle.
Twenty-five youngsters have shown interest in joining the newly formed Junior Humane Society. Officers elected by the group, sponsored by the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, are Matthew Baldwin, president; Mary Beth Harum, vice president; Shannon Tilly, secretary; and Angela Griffin, treasurer.