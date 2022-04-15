Old News | New hotel to go up on Wenatchee Avenue; Harry Pickett re-elected as Chelan School Board chairman; Donald 'Deke' Slayton named grand marshal of Apple Blossom Festival grand parade.

115 years ago — 1907
Red Apple Real Estate Co. sold a house and two lots located near Stevens School to Walter Roys for $1,500. F.M. Scheble was the former owner.
Bousquet & Christensen are preparing to move their business from Mission Street to the offices formerly occupied by Walter M. Olive and Grimshaw & Williams on Wenatchee Avenue.
Wenatchee Presbyterians are preparing to build a new church. Committee members working on the project include Arthur Gunn, J.A. Gellatly and W.A. Thompson. The present church was built in 1898.
Articles of incorporation have been filed for Catchall Fuel Co. Principals in the business are G.C. Calentine, O.B. Fuller and J.A. Scaman.
Red Apple Real Estate Co. this week sold 30 acres of land to W.S. Richardson for $3,000. The land is part of a tract owned by the Moses Lake Development Co.
City engineer Roy Zahren is preparing specifications for bids on construction of sidewalks on the east side of Mission Street between Second and Fifth streets north, and for completion of walks on the west side of Mission Street.
A.W. Barlow sold five acres of Sunnyslope fruit land to Dan Payton for $2,500.
A new 58-room hotel will soon be built in Wenatchee located in the brick block being constructed on Wenatchee Avenue by T.J. Groves. Groves will occupy a third of the ground floor with his grocery store and the remainder of the building will be occupied by the hotel. A. Austin and R.F. Rugan, proprietors of the Chewawa Cafe, will operate the new hotel.
Daniel Gensinger has sold five acres of land east of Wenatchee to J.A. Farver and 10 acres of land nearby to S.S. Petry.
L.V. Wells and J.E. Porter have resigned from the county board of education. C.H. Armstrong and A.L. Brown were appointed to replace them.
W.A. Sanders was granted a $25 per month salary as purchasing agent for Chelan County.
65 years ago — 1957
Linda Sue DeShazo, a senior at Wenatchee High School, is the winner of this year's Alcoa Foundation scholarship.
Dorothy Scott was elected president of the Wenatchee chapter of the Washington State Music Teachers' Association.
Mrs. Warren Crowe was elected president of the Eastmont JC Wives. Other officers elected were Mrs. Charles Drew, vice president; Mrs. Robert Curtis, secretary; and Mrs. Arnie Stevens, treasurer.
Harry Pickett was re-elected chairman of the Chelan School Board.
Fifth and sixth grade students at Orondo School recently elected class officers. They are Karen Gilbert, president; LeRoy Walker, vice president; Janice Ashberger, secretary; and Gary Reid, treasurer.
Janae Parker has been chosen valedictorian of Leavenworth High School. Salutatorians will be Sandra Bon and Christine Baird.
Barbara Dunning has been named Princess Wenatchee Heights. She is a senior at Wenatchee High School.
Connie Franklin, a junior at Entiat High School, has been elected vice president of the Washington State Future Homemakers of America.
Wenatchee High School Drill Team members are shown preparing for their light bulb sale fundraiser. They are Jacqueline Duncan, Katy Volkman, Margaret Melton and Anne Strating.
Mrs. R.W. Torgerson was elected president of South Wenatchee Preschool.
40 years ago — 1982
Willard Snider has been named to the board of directors of Inns and Resorts of Washington. Snider is the former owner of the TraveLodge in Wenatchee.
Faun Crial and Dave Slagle were installed worthy matron and worthy patron of Waterville Harmony Chapter No. 56, Order of the Eastern Star.
William B. Freeze was installed exalted ruler of Wenatchee Elks Lodge No. 1186. Other officers are Don Becker, leading knight; Earl Black, loyal knight; Mark Kulaas, lecturing knight; Larry Keller, secretary; and Joe Freeze, treasurer.
Jeanne Huffman was elected president of Lady Lions. Other officers are Ivy Rawling, president-elect; Suzanne Myrene, vice president; Vi Nyce, secretary; and Irene Thomas, treasurer.
Donald "Deke" Slayton, one of the original Mercury astronauts, will be grand marshal of this year's Apple Blossom Festival grand parade. Slayton will race a new Formula I airplane in the festival air show races.
John R. "Randy" Harrison, a native of the Wenatchee Valley, is now a patrolman with the East Wenatchee Police Department. He was previously a radio dispatcher and jailer for the Chelan County Sheriff's Department.
Frank Hussey, Kevin McKee and Sara Pritchard lead the cast of Youth Theatre of Wenatchee's Apple Blossom Festival production of "Tom Sawyer."
Gus Noyd, of McKoin and Noyd Inc., is one of two nominees for the office of president-elect of the Independent Insurance Agents of Washington for 1982-83. The organization will choose new officers in September at its annual meeting in Spokane.
Brothers Randy and Ron Andrews have opened the Public Market, a year-round produce stand at 1816 N. Wenatchee Ave. The Andrews are from Entiat. Their parents, Robert and Inace Andrews, operate the Lake Entiat Fruit Stand.