Old News | New store will be constructed in Cashmere; Second vice president of the Washington Cattlemen's Association elected; Faith Lutheran church celebrates 25th anniversary

115 years ago — 1907
Wenatchee High School boys have circulated a petition asking local merchants to close their businesses next Friday afternoon during the track and field meet between WHS and Waterville High School.
F.W. Barnes, assistant road master of the Great Northern Railway Co., is in Wenatchee today to meet with city officials regarding placement of the new pipeline from the prospective pumping station on the banks of the Columbia River up into the city. Barnes and local representatives visited the site where the pipe will cross the tracks.
Plans are being made for Wenatchee’s Fourth of July celebration with various committees assigned to assure the success of the event. They include D.A. Beal, W.T. Rare, A.Z. Wells, George Ellis and M.G. Russi, finance committee; Guy Browne, Professor Armstrong, Bert Courtway, John Gellatly and Fred Reeves, sports committee; Ed Ferguson, H. Taylor and Ed S. Russell, program committee; and A. Gunn, A.T. Anderson and H. Harris, grounds committee.
Great Northern’s engineering crew is busy establishing the grade for the new spur into the Beal Grain and Milling Co.
The Ellis-Forde Co. today announced that a new store will be constructed in Cashmere. The building will be ready for occupancy Aug. 1. The mercantile business has been operating in Cashmere for the last year.
The Rev. T.A. Hilton, rector of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, has returned from Spokane where he attended the annual convocation of the Protestant Episcopal Church of the diocese of Spokane.
Wenatchee school officials are making plans for construction of a new school building on the north end of the city. The new structure will have four rooms and will cost about $9,000.
65 years ago — 1957
Mrs. John Kanz was re-elected president of the Woman’s Society of Christian Service. Others elected were Mrs. John Horan, vice president; Joyce Edwards, secretary; and Mrs. Al Gracey, treasurer.
R.A. “Bob” Hensel of Waterville was elected second vice president of the Washington Cattlemen’s Association during the group’s convention.
Josephine Roels is the newly elected president of the Indoor Sports Club. Other officers serving for the coming year are Mae Jellison, vice president; and William Reimer, treasurer.
Earning double honors for their respective schools Saturday in the Chelan County track and field meet at the Apple Bowl were Jerry Franz of Peshastin-Dryden, Larry Ward of Leavenworth and Jerry Woods of Chelan. Woods, who also competed in the North Central Washington tennis championships Saturday, won both hurdles events. Franz took first place in the javelin and third in the discus. Ward won the 880 in 2:06.6 and was third in the high jump.
Mrs. Ralph Doty was re-elected president of the Women’s Christian Fellowship of the Central Christian Church. Other officers are Ruth Boyd, first vice president; Mrs. Louis Van Doren, second vice president; and Mrs. Richard Cornell, secretary.
Ralph Camp was installed president of the Wenatchee Junior Chamber of Commerce . Assisting him are Dale Woods, first vice president; Jim Knapp, second vice president; Bill DeWitt, secretary; and George Edwards, treasurer.
Richard P. Ballard is the new president of the Central Basin Community Concert Association.
40 years ago — 1982
Maryann Johnson installed officers of the North Central Washington Chapter of the International Reading Association on May 12. They are Neva Vogel of Wenatchee, president; Bonnie Rantala-Whiteman of East Wenatchee, president-elect; Nancy Cummings of Cashmere, vice president; Bev Baugh of East Wenatchee, secretary; and Dee Hobart of Orondo, treasurer.
Gloria Ruffle was elected president of Wenatchee Mu Gamma Chapter of Alpha Iota. She will be assisted by Carmen Pittack, vice president and historian; LaVonne McCroskey, secretary; and Erma Roehl, treasurer.
Former Cashmere High School standout Keith Collins of Washington State University placed first in the decathlon to give the Cougars an early lead in the Pac-10 Conference Track and Field Championships in Eugene.
Faith Lutheran Church in East Wenatchee will celebrate its 25th anniversary Sunday. Former pastors who are expected to attend include the Rev. Wayne Brandmire, the first called church pastor; the Rev. Richard Tschirley, who was instrumental in starting the church; and the Rev. Fred Riedel, who was a pastor in the early 1970s.
First Presbyterian Church of Wenatchee will celebrate its 90th anniversary Sunday. Special guest will be Rev. Sheldon Price, who served as pastor from 1946 to 1966.
Jim Stroud, of Wenatchee, along with partners Gary Payne and Ray Haramboure of Vancouver, B.C., will turn the stone warehouse at the foot of First Street into Beaver’s Cabaret. Stroud said the cabaret will feature seating for 400, a dance floor and live music.
Margaret Moran, a registered nurse and director of home health services at Central Washington Hospital, was honored as outgoing president of the Washington Association of Home Health Agencies at the group’s convention in Seattle.