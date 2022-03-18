Old News | New Wenatchee flour mill planned; Three Lakes Golf Course to open; Douglas county receives funds for mental health center

115 years ago — 1907
O.B. Fuller served as mayor pro tem at last night's meeting of the Wenatchee City Council.
Twenty-six new students were enrolled in Wenatchee schools Tuesday morning.
A dispatch sent yesterday from Olympia to Fred Reeves stated that Senate Bill No. 69, that would divide the present judicial district, has passed both houses. By the provisions of this bill, Chelan and Douglas each become separate judicial districts and Okanogan and Ferry counties are to be combined into one district. The change will take place at the next general election.
A new storeroom for the Wenatchee Department Store will soon be completed. Business has increased and the store is now running two delivery wagons with a third being constructed by Ross Bros.
A new flour mill will soon be built in Wenatchee north of the new bridge, to be known as Beal Grain and Milling Co. Officers will be D.A. Beal, president and manager; A.P. Kiser, vice president; J.S. Albin, secretary; and T.J. Groves, treasurer.
65 years ago — 1957
Leonard Schons will again direct the Appleatchee Riders' Washington State Apple Blossom Festival Horse Show May 3-5.
Barbara Schultz was selected Princess Chelan.
Three Lakes Golf Course is set to open this month. The clubhouse has been built largely through volunteer efforts. Members of the board of directors, headed by President Harold Weed, are George Potter, Richard Cornell, Archie Lodge, George Hoggatt, Don Graham, Harold Tedford, John Slichter and Cyril Balch.
D & M Electric Heating Co. held its grand opening earlier this month. The business, located at 19 N. Main St. in East Wenatchee, is owned by Joe Derin and Harold Mattox. Andy Mattheisen is on the sales staff.
Wenatchee Valley College journalism and English students will take over the jobs of editors and reporters Tuesday at The Wenatchee Daily World as part of their classroom training. Those participating are Bill Harrison, Elizabeth Yeager, Penny Hull, Barbara McRae, Fred Esch, Mike Doneen, Carol Roys, Roger Eminson, Sharon Slowe, Carolyn Werner, Happy Candler, Jerry Berschauer and David Aldous. Arrangements were made by their instructor, Mrs. Larry Handy.
Anita Kaputa was selected Princess Cashmere.
Remodeling of The Wenatchee Daily World's engraving and photo departments, to provide one of the most modern facilities in the Northwest, was completed this week. The plant is located on the second floor of the World building at 14 N. Mission St.
Shirley Cannon will be the featured piano soloist at Wenatchee High School's band concert Friday. She will perform Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue" with band accompaniment, under the direction of A.G. Tiemann. The high school dance band will play for a public dance following the concert.
Mrs. Lloyd Davenport will tonight crown Mrs. Andrew Lolos as queen of the Emerald Ball. The ball is an annual event of Beta Beta Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, of which Lolos is president.
Rep. John Goldmark's bill to enable public utility districts to distribute tax money to county schools, roads, libraries and other projects passed the House and is expected to be passed by the Senate this week.
Don Hansen was elected president of the Malott Community Club. Serving with him will be William Harms, vice president; Violet Crandall, secretary; and Barney Stockton, treasurer.
40 years ago — 1982
Former Wenatchee resident Gordon Broderson is the new dean of administration at Centralia College. He has been on the college staff since 1975. Before that he owned and operated a candy and specialty store in East Wenatchee and was the manager and promotional director of the Wenatchee Valley Mall.
Kelly Baird was crowned Princess Entiat Valley Saturday night. Her attendants are Diana Hart and Cora Baker.
Joe M. Collins, a Chelan County sheriff's deputy for the last two years, announced that he will run for sheriff this fall.
Wenatchee defeated Eastmont, 57-50, and went on to take fifth place in the intermediate division (eighth and ninth-graders) in the American Basketball Federation tournament.
A summer groundbreaking shaped up Monday as Douglas County commissioners received word that state funds are on the way for a new Chelan-Douglas Mental Health Center in Wenatchee. The one-story center planned on several lots between 665 and 803 N. Miller St. is to serve both Chelan and Douglas county patients.
King John and Queen Musette "Moze" Davis will represent local senior citizens in this year's Apple Blossom Festival parade. They were crowned during ceremonies at the Senior Hospitality Center.
Three North Central Washington public utility districts came to the rescue of the Washington Public Power Supply System by agreeing to loan the agency about $1.2 million to assure the controlled shutdown of two partially built nuclear power plants. Commissioners for both the Chelan and Grant County PUDs approved loans of $534,022 each. The new loans are in addition to $607,582 the Chelan County PUD has already loaned to WPPSS.