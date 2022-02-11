Old News | Peachy Addition annex proposed; Contenders named for Apple Blossom Festival queen; Wenatchee weather service station on chopping block

115 years ago — 1907
The Wenatchee Commercial Club has received a telegram announcing that another company of militia is to be organized in the state and that it could be located in Wenatchee if enough support is received by young men in the city. Those wanting to join the proposed company are being asked to contact the secretary of the club or S.C. McCready.
W.D. Martin last Saturday sold his Peachy Addition property, consisting of a house and two lots, to J.H. Lebeck for $1,000. The deal was made through the agency of Keller and Belser. Martin will continue renting the place until he buys another home.
J.S. Mooney and Co. yesterday sold to W.M. Nelson a lot on Chelan Avenue for $600. The company also sold 10 acres of East Wenatchee land to J.W. Card for $4,000.
Attorney Ira Thomas appeared before the Wenatchee City Council asking for the transfer of the liquor license of G.R. Henry to A.J. Waters, who recently purchased the Depot Saloon. The request was approved.
An ordinance has been proposed to annex the Peachy Addition and adjacent area into the city.
The Chelan County checker tournament will be held tomorrow afternoon at W.E. Johnson's barber shop. Everyone is invited to participate and there is no registration fee.
65 years ago — 1957
Cub Scout Park 90 was presented its charter during a meeting Jan. 22 at Washington School. Cubmaster is Carl Highfill.
Contracts for purchase of about 120 acres of orchard properties in the Rocky Reach Dam reservoir area were approved Tuesday by the Chelan County PUD Commission. The properties are on both sides of the river. The landowners include Archie Van Doren and C.B. Davis. Purchase prices ranged from $1,750 to $3,000 an acre.
The first step toward finding a new queen for the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival was taken today at Wenatchee High School. Twenty-five contenders were named with the race to be narrowed to 10 next week. They are Kaye Anderson, Judy Avey, Becky Brennan, Jewel Brumbaugh, Carol Cammack, Delores Cannon, Jacqueline Duncan, Marilyn Dalvit, Sande Gillette, Sharon Gyorfi, Nadine Gilbert, Kathleen Johnson, Darlene James, Bonnie Mattig, Rena Maughan, Iris Phillips, Dorothy Shadbolt, Joan Snitily, Mary Jo Smart, Sandra Sloane, Joan Ulrich, Patricia VanDivort, Darlene Wentz, Judy Wayerski and Beverly West.
The first official proposal on a Glacier Peak Wilderness area above Lake Chelan is due to be issued soon, the Daily World today was informed by the Portland office of the U.S. Forest Service.
Members of the Clarence Reeves family pay homage to Boy Scout Week. Holding up the flag of Troop 18 and representing the four branches in the scout program, belonging to either Troop 18 or Pack 18 of Lewis and Clark School, are Explorer Scout Gus Reeves, Cub Dan Reeves, Tenderfoot Mike Reeves and Webelo John Reeves. Mrs. Clarence Reeves is a den mother and Clarence Reeves is a committeeman.
40 years ago — 1982
A building on the main street that once housed a grocery and later a clothing store has been transformed into a theater — the first theater in Twisp since 1935. The movie house, called "The T and W" (after Twisp and Winthrop), was opened earlier this month by a veteran showman, Harold Spencer, formerly of Los Angeles. A game arcade and snack bar are also a part of the business.
The newly formed Eastern Washington Savings and Loan Association has announced selection of its first two management level employees. Terry L. Snyder of Cashmere will be assistant vice president and manager for real estate lending and Roger D. Taylor of East Wenatchee will be administrative analyst.
Jim Corcoran has been re-elected to another term on the board of directors of the Washington State Association of Broadcasters. Corcoran is part owner and general manager of KWWW radio.
Far West Mechanical in East Wenatchee has changed its name to Far West Services Inc. and has expanded the services it offers. The business has been a mechanical contractor since 1965. It is now expanding into three divisions: mechanical, industrial sales and general construction. Don Telford is president of the corporation. The business is still located at 14 Rock Island Road.
Tom Bowers of the Mission Ridge racing team won the second race Friday of the Crested Butte Cup Men's Downhill, the final men's event on the Crested Butte (Colo.) stop of the North American Ski Trophy Series. Bill Johnson, a former Mission Ridge racer who is now skiing independently, won Thursday's race.
Four members of Beta Sigma Phi will reign as queens of the group's Valentine dance Saturday night. They are Carolyn Piska of Xi Delta Delta, Judy Wold of Xi Alpha Rho, Angela Sherrill, Alpha Epsilon, and Rosalie Pom Arleau of Preceptor Alpha Psi.
Local personnel at Wenatchee's National Weather Service station say their office is on the budget cutting block. Bob Robinson, of the local weather station, said he received word that all frost protection, agri-culture weather programs and half of the fire weather programs across the nation will be dropped if proposed cuts in the NWS are accepted by Congress.