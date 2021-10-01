115 years ago — 1906
Among those on next month's general election ballot are J.J. King (Republican) and Conrad Rose (Democrat), state representative; Elmer E. Stowell (R) and R.P. Webb (D), county sheriff; J. Leigh Campbell (R) and James McGohan (D), county clerk; Carl Christensen (R) and John Godfrey (D), county auditor; C.E. Buttles (R) and George Lessenger (D), county treasurer; and Henry Crass (R) and W.O. Parr (D), prosecuting attorney.
Manager T.A. Davies of the C & O Steamboat Co. believes the work of raising the steamer Pringle which sank in the Entiat Rapids a few weeks ago will be successful and that the boat will be placed in commission again.
Capt. Charles Johnson of Lakeside is in Wenatchee today.
C.C. Griggs has purchased property on the northeast corner of Wenatchee Avenue and Palouse Street from Arthur Gunn for $15,000. The lot, with frontage of 50 feet on Wenatchee Avenue and 120 feet on Palouse Street, has been occupied by a frame building which for several years has been the headquarters of Gunn and the Wenatchee Electric Co. Griggs plans to demolish the building next spring and erect a brick and stone structure.
65 years ago — 1956
Emmett L. Racus today took over duties as secretary for the Wenatchee Reclamation District. He replaces W.C. Penhallegon who resigned after working with the district for more than 30 years.
Mr. and Mrs. Norm Blair have leased the Parkway Motel in Chelan from Mrs. Jo Ann Clampitt and her father, W.P. Rogers.
The first Lewis and Clark Preschool meeting was held Sept. 10, with Mrs. Ted Zacher, president, presiding. Delores Richmond is secretary of the group and Mrs. Loren Rovang is treasurer.
Carol Walter is the newly elected president of the Winthrop American Legion Auxiliary.
The Greater Wenatchee United Fund drive starts this week. Campaign chairman is Neil Farquhar.
A decision to place a $298,000 library bond issue on Chelan County ballots was made by the library board at a meeting Tuesday night. This is only half of the 20-year bond issue which would construct a two-story North Central Regional Library building on Douglas Street. The other half of the bond issue, also placed at $298,000 by the board, will cover the city of Wenatchee. This awaits a resolution of the City Council before it can be placed on the ballots of city voters.
Expansion of the Cedergreen Frozen Pack Corp. into the field of frozen french fries was announced here this week by Manager Raleigh Day.
Wenatchee Wenoka production manager Stan Chase enrolled employees in the United Fund campaign. They included Lucille Halvorson, Jean Paine, Walt Geach, Roy Holly and Ted Zacher.
Members of the cheerleading squad for the newly consolidated Peshastin-Dryden High School are Berniece Umbarger and Shirley Gerlock, both of Dryden, and Kay Darlington of Peshastin.
40 years ago — 1981
Natalie Thorn is the new president of the Wenatchee Hospital Guild. Other officers for the coming year are Carolyn Brelsford, vice president; Portia Murray, secretary; and Doris Bauer, treasurer.
Bob Kominski was elected president of the Valley Hi Community Club.
The west wing of the Garden Terrace Apartments, which opened last year, will be dedicated by the Rev. Earl Gosa Sunday. The event will mark the facility's 10th anniversary.
Bruce Linger and Michael Mauk have taken over ownership of Alpine Volkswagen, 603 N. Mission St., changing its name to Wenatchee Volkswagen. The dealership was formerly owned by Paul Buntzler.
Actress Karen Grassle, of television's "Little House on the Prairie," is the new spokeswoman for the Washington State Apple Commission.
Wenatchee Valley Clinic announces the opening of its sports medicine department with Dr. H. Royer Collins on staff.
Charlotte Dixon was named Ephrata's Citizen of the Year.
Dan Hart is the new owner and chef of Hart's Flying Fish drive-in restaurant. Hart built the stand for the business that he plans to take to fairs and festivals next summer. It will remain parked at 1119 N. Wenatchee Ave. over the winter to serve customers. A building behind the drive-in will serve as a showroom for Bric-a-Brac Antiques, another business operated by Hart and his wife, Wendy.