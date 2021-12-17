Old News | Plans underway for Wenatchee volunteer fire department; Okanogan Valley Chamber of Commerce elected; Models for Wenatchee Center's fountain unveiled

115 years ago — 1906
Officers have been elected for the newly formed Central Washington Medical Association. They are C. Gilchrist of Wenatchee, president; George W. Hoxey of Leavenworth, vice president; William McCoy of Wenatchee, secretary; and F.E. Culp of Wenatchee, treasurer.
Members of the Wenatchee High School Athletic Association who played on the football team this fall were awarded their letters today at a school assembly. They included N. Lake, E. Barnhill, C. Martin, B. Knowles, G. Harter, H. Clary, I Collier, D. Sullivan, J.D. Duff, C. Mills, M. Johnson, L. Shotwell and R. Shotwell.
Plans are under way for the formation of a volunteer fire department in Wenatchee. The department will consist of three companies with 10 men in each company. C.A. Harlin and J.E. Ferguson are accepting applications from those interesting in joining.
Members of the Baptist church last night hosted a reception for their new pastor and his wife, Rev. and Mrs. Edwin O. Jessup.
Sylvia Smith and Howard Bumgarner were married Sunday at the north Wenatchee home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. A.R. Smith.
65 years ago — 1956
Sixth grade students in Manson have organized a club called Nature's Wonderland Scientists, to study scientific matters and report to classmates on their findings. Officers are Frank Cobb, president; Billy Shaw, vice president; and Terry Lesmeister, secretary-treasurer. Other members are Doreen Kaylor, Dina Peterson, Patty Lowther, Eileen Gruenberg, Betty Metcalf, Kaye Clements, Milton Steele, Mickey Overbay and Jerry Bragg.
Kathy Holtzhouser is the newly elected president of Roses Blue Birds. Also elected were Laura Lue Keane, vice president; Betsy Frisbie, secretary-treasurer; and Mandy Jo Taplett, scribe.
June Harmon is the newly elected president of Eastmont Future Homemakers of America. Assisting her will be Nancy Birmingham, vice president; and Sue Ellen Bready, secretary.
Installation of officers was held this week for the newly formed Wenatchee Typographical Union Women's Auxiliary No. 70. Leading the group are Mrs. Richard Smith, president; Mrs. Glen Stinson, vice president; Mrs. Ray Mitchell, secretary; Mrs. Wayne Rice, treasurer; and Mrs. John Sundahl, chaplain.
Vanira Gimlin of Waterville has been re-elected president of the Douglas County Cowbelles Association.
Mrs. I.A. Dykkesten of Squilchuck has been honored for 44 years of service as a correspondent for The Daily World.
Students of Lillian Vermilya were presented in a recital Monday. Those performing were Sharon Garke, Jennifer Penfold, Robert Bolton, Edwin Isenhart, Jean Weinrich, Barbara Allen, Mary Wood, William Olsen, Erline Bolton, Terry Pickett, Errol Tresidder and Janet Walker.
The Golden Circle Guild has elected officers for the coming year. They are Mrs. Vernon Neel, president; Mrs. James Mills, first vice president; Mrs. Albert Bannister, second vice president; Mrs. Wayne Lanphere, secretary; and Mrs. Russell O'Keefe, treasurer.
Fred Schmidt of Bridgeport was elected president of the Okanogan Valley Chamber of Commerce for the coming year.
40 years ago — 1981
Only approval from the state Jail Commission is required for the final go-ahead on construction of the new law and justice facility, which will serve Chelan and Douglas counties and the city of Wenatchee. Chelan County commissioners Tuesday awarded the general contract for construction of the building, which will be adjacent to the existing county courthouse. The entire project will cost $9,753,779.
Models of waterfalls, basalt pinnacles and terraced streams of flowing water were unveiled here Tuesday as design ideas for the Wenatchee Center's proposed fountain. California designers Angela Danadjieva and Tom Koenig presented their preliminary work to an impromptu afternoon gathering of city officials and members of the Wenatchee Arts Commission.
Chelan County Port District board members elected officers for the coming year. They are Jim Knapp of Wenatchee, president; John Stoltenberg of Cashmere, vice president; and Don Isenhart of Chelan, secretary.
Mardine Larsen will serve as general chairwoman for the upcoming Wenatchee School District special levy election campaign.
New officers were installed at a Christmas dinner party held by the American Association of Retired Persons. Mrs. Vince Tilly performed the ceremony for Mrs. Leon Maddux, president; Medora Taylor, vice president; Jeannette Wolfgram, secretary; and Mrs. Victor Richardson, treasurer.
Wenatchee Heights orchardist Dale Grubb has been re-elected to the Chelan County Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service committee.
Col. Edwin Nicolai, commander of the Wenatchee Composite Squadron of Civil Air Patrol, today announced new senior staff positions for the coming year. They include Capt. Henry Galbraith, finance; 2nd Lt. James Jakubal, supply-logistics; 1st Lt. Robert Pusey, safety-emergency services; Capt. Jay Hash, military education; Maj. Marjorie Nicolai, administrative-personnel; and 2nd Lt. Charles Morse, communications.