Old News | Rebekah Lodge to hold Valentine Party; Two NCW girls to compete in state cherry pie baking contest; President named for East Wenatchee Chamber of Commerce

115 years ago — 1907
The Wenatchee Commercial Club, the city of Wenatchee and the Republican Central Committee have all endorsed Walter M. Olive as a representative to the governing board of the Alaska-Yukon-Pacific Exposition in Seattle.
Members of the local Rebekah Lodge will hold a Valentine Party Feb. 13 for the benefit of the social fund. Music will be performed and refreshments will be served.
Ladies Aid of the Presbyterian church will hold a social this evening at the home of Mr. and Mrs. O.G. Fish. Sleighs will be ready at the church at 7 p.m. to transport everyone to the Fish residence.
65 years ago — 1957
Four Wenatchee men were among Kiwanis Club members receiving awards at the annual installation banquet Tuesday night. Earl Evans received a citation for having had perfect attendance at meetings for the last 22 years. Clyde Kellogg received a similar award for 20 years, John Watson for 17 years and Don Donaldson for 15 years.
Phil Wainscott was installed master of Badger Mountain Masonic Lodge No. 57. The installing officer was Walter T. Higgins, deputy grand master of the Grand Lodge of Washington. Higgins' parents were early settlers in the Waterville-Orondo area. Among the other officers installed were Harold Harman, senior warden; Ross Wilkinson, junior warden; George Wilcox, secretary; and Frank Malloy, treasurer.
Two North Central Washington girls leave Friday for Bellevue where they'll go into a culinary battle to determine Washington state's top cherry pie baker for 1957. They are Ramona Weddle, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Oliver Weddle of Tonasket, and Linda Whitbeck, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.F. Whitbeck of Orondo. Weddle and Whitbeck were winner and runner-up respectively in the North Central Washington district cherry pie bake-off a few weeks ago.
Lowell Sperline is the new president of the East Wenatchee District Chamber of Commerce for the coming year. He succeeds Darrell McNeill. Serving with Sperline will be Roy C. McMahon, vice president; and George Venable, secretary.
Becky Low is the new president of Awiyeyanika Camp Fire group. Assisting her will be Karen Leedy, vice president; Jean McArthur, secretary; Sharon Richmond, treasurer; and Evelyn Simser, scribe. Other members of the group include Dorothy Thompson, Nola Foster and Roberta Richardson.
40 years ago — 1982
Paul Buntzler has opened Alpine Motors, an auto leasing, sales and brokerage business at 132 N. Wenatchee Ave. Buntzler was the former owner of Alpine Volkswagen for 17 years. Hal Askland and Larry Hensley, formerly with Alpine Volkswagen, are working at the new firm as sales and lease representatives and auto brokers.
Cusick Construction Co. has been formed from among former employees of Cusicks Inc. Randy Zielinski, who had been with Cusicks Inc. for several years, is president of the new firm. Cusicks Inc. remains as a development firm owned by Earl and D.W. Cusick and Ted Zielinski.
Tom Walters is the new president of the Wenatchee Board of Realtors. Other officers for the coming year are Steve Kelley, vice president, and Cheryl Henke, secretary-treasurer. Jay Bean is the new Multiple Listing Service chairman.
Hutchinson's Office Machines opened for business at 313 S. Wenatchee Ave.
Land Title Co. of Chelan-Douglas County is moving to its newly remodeled offices at 16 S. Mission St.
A four-person partnership has purchased the Cascadian parking garage at 33 N. Mission St. with plans to remodel the building. The partners are Wally Fowler, Mike Ogan, Harold Schroeder and Joseph Bingaman. Schroeder said the garage will offer secured parking, Courtesy Cab Co. will relocate there and the top floors will be remodeled for mini-storage. Jasper Templeton's auto repair business will remain on the basement floor.
Ken and Marlene Palmquist are the new owners of Ephrata's Century 21 real estate business. The Palmquists, 20-year residents of Ephrata, bought the business from the partnership of Jim and Connie Armenie, Burt Bargmann and Henning Bech Real Estate of Othello. The Armenies and Bargmann will remain with the business as sales associates.
Scott Wehmeyer is president of the Cashmere Chamber of Commerce for the coming year. Assisting him are Jack Knowles, vice pres-ident, and Tom Norman, treasurer.
Duane Selland is newly elected president of Little Art Gallery for the coming year. Other officers are Judy Gwinn, president-elect; Marion Rogers, secretary; and Jackie McDougall, treasurer.
New president of the Inland Empire Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association is Robert J. Fries of Wenatchee. Fries, president of Apple City Electric in Wenatchee, is also chairman of the central division of the chapter.
Ray Mitchell will be installed president of the Wen-Apple Good Sams Club Tuesday. Other officers for the coming year are Lou Krogh, vice president and wagon master, and Bobby Mitchell, secretary-treasurer.
Dick McGraw is the new president of the East Wenatchee Chamber of Commerce.