100 years ago — 1906
Photographer J.B. Bixler is in Seattle this week attending to business matters.
Harry Switzer left yesterday for Beaver Creek on the Southside where he will spend time with his wife who is teaching school in that district.
S.R. Ogan left yesterday on the afternoon train to Wilson Creek.
A petition has been presented to Okanogan County commissioners for right of way over various roads for the purpose of building a railroad. The proposed line would be 80 miles long and run from Nighthawk to Brewster. It is said that it would open one of the richest districts in the state which is still without rail transportation.
The Ladies Guild of St. Luke's Episcopal Church met Thursday at the home of Mrs. O.B. Fuller. Members approved a proposal to add another room to the parish to accommodate the Sunday school. The room will also be used for social purposes.
Petrel Davis of the Lamb-Davis Lumber Co. in Leavenworth was in Wenatchee Thursday on business.
A new colony of Dunkards, the second to locate in the Wenatchee Valley, arrived this week. The group was accompanied by the Rev. Amos Peters, leader of the Dunkard settlement.
G.E. Preston of Twisp visited Wenatchee Thursday.
Former Wenatchee resident F.O. Renn was in Wenatchee yesterday. He was formerly warehouse foreman for the Fruit Growers Association.
S.B. Russell of Lakeside is in Wenatchee on business.
Sam M. Mills of Mills Haberdashery returned this morning from a business trip to Spokane.
H.M. Maxwell returned Thursday from Seattle where he spent several days attending to business matters.
50 years ago — 1956
Radio station KPQ is starting its 28th year with a new studio. VanDivort Construction Co. will build new offices just north of The Wenatchee Daily World on Mission Street.
The Cashmere School Board today announced that architect Alvin S. Erickson of Wenatchee has been selected to plan the district's proposed new high school. Cashmere voters approved a special levy for building purposes in the primary election, allowing initial steps to be taken for the new school.
New initiates of Wenatchee High School's HiYu Pep Club will prepare a dinner in honor of the other members at the home of Roberta Elmore. Pat VanDivort is club president.
New officers were elected during the Upper Valley 4-H Council meeting Sept. 26 at the Dryden school. They are Alice Mercer of Cashmere, president; Mrs. George Dietsch of Leavenworth, vice president; and Shirley Milne of Dryden, secretary.
Plans were adopted Thursday for a $15,000 addition to the Sunnyslope Church of the Brethren. The addition is to be used for education and is the first step in a long-range program of enlarging and beautifying the church. Construction of the initial phase is to begin this fall. The Rev. Clifford Ruff, church pastor, is serving as chairman of the planning committee and John Graybill is chairman of the building committee.
The principals of tonight's traditional Wenatchee-Cashmere football game are got together for a "friendly" pregame coin toss. They are co-captains Gar Jeffers and Carlton Olson for the Panthers and Jerry Key and Tonto Richardson for the Bulldogs.
The Rev. W.T. Platt, pastor of the Pentecostal Church of God, announces that his congregation plans to build a new church as soon as a suitable site is secured.
Soon to be gone is the island in the Wenatchee River, just above the Cashmere highway bridge. The landmark is being excavated as part of construction of the new link of Highway 2, westward from Cashmere.
Ten finalists for Wenatchee High School homecoming queen are Darlene James, Becky Brennen, Judy Wayerski, Sande Gillette, Sharon Gyorfi, Carol Cammack, Sandra Sloane, Beverly West, Jewel Brumbaugh and Dorothy Shadbolt.
25 years ago — 1981
A Monday ceremony in Washington, D.C., and a proclamation by Gov. John Spellman have been added to local tributes to Clyde Pangborn, former North Central Washington resident and the first non-stop trans-Pacific flight 50 years ago. Rep. Sid Morrison, R-Selah, announced that he commemorated the anniversary in the nation's capital with a ceremony at Pangborn's grave at Arlington National Cemetery.
A 911 emergency telephone system for the Wenatchee area could be in place in six months, Mayor Jim Lynch said Tuesday as he gave formal approval for the necessary planning.
Gerrie Holfeldt captured the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club women's championship.
Dick Thayer has taken over leadership of the Tonasket Kiwanis Club. Other newly installed officers are Don Verbeck, first vice president; Herb Quandler, second vice president; Dave Nelson, secretary; and Henry Colbert, treasurer.
Phi Sigma Alpha chapters presented Woman of the Year awards at their Founder's Day celebration Sept. 28. They are Dixie Wilkinson, Alpha Lambda; Helen Lyle, Alpha Theta; Voycie Liner, Alpha Gamma; and Marilyn Jones, Washington Phi.
Former East Wenatchee musicians Bill and Bob Burns return to the area performing with Meredith and the Suspects at Wenatchee Valley College's homecoming dance Saturday.
Jane Belt, medical librarian and coordinator for con-tinuing education at Central Washington Hospital, was elected president of the Washington Medical Librarians Association for the coming year.
Dr. Malcolm Bulmer of Wenatchee received a distinguished service award from the Washington State Society of Anesthesiologists.