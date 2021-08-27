115 years ago — 1906
S.W. Phillips will ship three or four crates of grapes to a Seattle commission house tonight. These are the first grapes to come out of the Wenatchee Valley this season.
Entiat merchant C.C. King is in Wenatchee today on business.
Rev. J.W. Tanner and his son, Lloyd, returned to Wenatchee today from a camping and fishing trip at Merritt.
A meeting of the stockholders of Farmers Telephone Co. will be held late this month. The purpose of the meeting will be to consider the feasibility of obtaining long distance service from another company. Pacific States Telephone Co. and an independent company with headquarters in Portland have both submitted proposals to be considered.
Mrs. Milo Camp and her sons, Wilson, Charles and Orrin, left on the noon train for Ferndale.
Farmers and Merchants Bank has opened a savings department and will accept deposits of $1 or more, paying interest at the rate of 4 percent per annum.
Ira Freer of Cashmere was in Wenatchee yesterday on business.
Patricia Collier and Mary Duff leave tomorrow for Seattle and Olympia where they will visit with friends.
An early morning fire in Waterville destroyed six buildings with losses at $5,000.
Julia Mahoney of the millinery department of the Ellis-Forde Co. left on the noon train for Seattle to view fall fashion styles.
Mrs. C.E. Morse, Mary Morse, Charlie Morse and Thayer Littlefield are camping in the Stemilt Valley.
65 years ago — 1956
Kappa Alpha Theta actives and alumnae of Wenatchee met recently for a garden tea at the home of Mrs. J.B. Norton. A report on scholarship and campus activities of the Washington State College chapter of the sorority was given by two active members, Marilyn Horton and Catherine Monroe.
Bob Totten is the new secretary-manager of the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce.
Wenatchee School Board members passed a resolution Monday night stating that they will begin construction of the new Lincoln School next spring whether or not state matching funds are available.
Members of a junior life saving class are shown at the Wenatchee city pool with manager Kyle Waite. They were Judy Reilly, Patsy Parker, Elmer Larsen, Louis Dean, Leon Reid, Larry Clark and Dennis O'Dell.
The city parks summer recreation program which closed Friday had a record number of participants with more than 51,000 youngsters taking part in the varied activities. This represents an increase of 18,000 over last year's program, according to Jack Hill, director. The program included playground activities of all types at Washington, Pioneer, Pennsylvania and Mission parks. The wading pools were the most popular spots along with the citywide tournaments held last week.
Chelan schools will open Sept. 4 with 10 new staff members joining the district. They are S. Lyman Hilby, superintendent; Leonard Ekman, high school principal; Willis Bigelow, who graduated from Chelan High School in 1941; Mr. and Mrs. Sherman Borass, Minnesota; Mrs. Bill Bragg, Manson; Marlin Dennis, Seattle; Mrs. Margaret Freer, Manson; Mrs. Don Brotten, office secretary; and Robert LaLonde, Spokane. Dean of staff is Marjorie Rainier, who started her teaching career at Chelan High School in 1912.
40 years ago — 1981
A bottle of champagne was poured into the churning waters of the intake structure of the new Russell D. Smith Power Plant Saturday by its namesake, Russ Smith, manager of the South Columbia Basin Irrigation District near Othello. While one plant was being dedicated, an official announced that another proposed plant in the Columbia Basin Project at Summer Falls had received licensing from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
A blast of dynamite triggered the official groundbreaking at the site of the International Titanium Inc. plant near Moses Lake.
1904 was the magic year that lead to honors as Pioneer Man and Woman of the Year for Louie Jacobs of Cashmere and Alma Hosler of Wenatchee at the annual Chelan County Oldtimers picnic in Leavenworth Sunday. The pair were the residents with the longest time spent in Chelan County who signed in at the picnic, said Emery Wechselberger, one of the event organizers. There were 121 people that attended this year's picnic.
Mrs. Leon Maddux is president of the Wenatchee Chapter of the American Association of Retired Persons.
James B. Taylor, secretary of the Wenatchee Downtown Kiwanis Club, became one of the first recipients of a new regional award honoring outstanding club secretaries. Taylor received the award in Richland as Kiwanians gathered for the 64th annual district convention. The Melvin B. Douglas Award was named for a longtime secretary-treasurer of the Pacific Northwest District. The Wenatchee club also received a top award for its current year's scrapbook, compiled by Estel Taylor.
Chelan County Commissioner James Young has been named a member of the National Association of Counties (NACo) Public Lands Steering Committee. Young already serves on the group's Western regional board of directors.
The Wenatchee Police Department's newest patrolman is a former business accountant who grew up in Mansfield. Ken Manke joined the department this week after working as an accountant for American Potato Co. He replaces Tom Winter.