Old News | Soap Lake sanitarium open; Rocky Reach Dam financing set; Culpepper's under construction

115 years ago — 1906
Petrel Davis of Lamb-Davis Lumber Co. was down from Leavenworth Friday on business.
A.J. Linville of Red Apple Real Estate Co. returned Thursday from Soap Lake where he reports that the new sanitarium at the lake is now open and is crowded with people seeking treatment.
J.E. Mills has purchased the Parr Barber Shop on Wenatchee Avenue.
C.B. Simmons, principal at Leavenworth schools, arrived in Wenatchee yesterday to attend the Chelan County teachers' meeting.
Cornelius Cunningham is opening a restaurant and bakery on Wenatchee Avenue.
The Austin brothers of Leavenworth are planning to open a restaurant in the Ferguson building on Wenatchee Avenue.
The holiday spirit is already apparent in Wenatchee with a number of businesses having already decorated their windows with holiday goods. Fern Candy Kitchen, Ellis-Forde Co., Wenatchee Department Store, H.L. Wiester Department Store, Wells & Morris and Scheble Hardware Co. are among stores participating.
The roof on the new Columbia Valley Bank building will be constructed with a layer of tar and gravel covered with burlap. This new composition is said to be highly desirable for roofing in this area.
A debate competition between Wenatchee and Waterville high schools was held last Saturday with Waterville taking the championship for the second consecutive year. Participants included Claude Mills, Lyman Shotwell, Helen Collier, Charles Martin, Earl Thompson and Zelma Reeves for Wenatchee, and Harry Lovejoy, James Lewis and Gale Matthews for Waterville.
65 years ago — 1956
Bob Keiser was sworn in as a new Chelan County PUD commissioner. Chelan County Auditor Bob Lake administered the oath of office. Keiser replaces Harold Watson.
Mrs. Sam Lucas is president of the Wenatchee Women's Bowling Association.
A new bethel of the International Order of Job's Daughters will be instituted and officers and council members will be installed Sunday at the Wenatchee Masonic Temple. The ritualistic organization is for girls between the ages of 12 and 20 with Masonic relationship. Chosen to be the first line officers were Ramona Nye, honored queen; Julie Blonk, senior princess; Carole Bertram, junior princess; Mary Fortman, guide; and Sue Shanor, marshal
A 60-voice chorus and a 27-piece orchestra will present Handel's "Messiah," Dec. 9- 10 at the Wenatchee Valley College Campus Theatre. Among the soloists for the event are Mrs. Kerry Page, soprano; Norma Bantillo, contralto; Hugh Evans, bass; Mrs. James Blane, soprano; Mrs. Gene McManus, contralto; Roberta Stuck, soprano; Dr. Orville Herr, tenor; and Lynn Heminger, tenor.
Newly elected officers of the Douglas County Cattlemen's Association are Walt Madson, president; Bill Viebrock, vice president; and Al Estep, secretary. Directors are Ralph McLean, Karl Linville and Del Schick.
Dona Marsh is president of the newly formed Happy Little Sunbeams Blue Bird group from Lewis and Clark School.
Construction of the initial phase of Rocky Reach Dam was assured this morning when Chelan County PUD board chairman L.J. Richardson received a check for $23.1 million at The First National City Bank in New York. Other officials have also been back East with Richardson to complete financing for the project. They include PUD commissioners Ivan J. Compton and Harold Watson.
40 years ago — 1981
The city of Entiat will have its own police department and a City Hall computer within the next two years, Mayor Jim Ball vowed this week. Those proposals are among goals to which Ball committed himself at a City Council meeting Monday.
Spikers Kari Becker and Ami Gossman shared the most valuable player award on the Wenatchee High School volleyball team for the 1981 season.
State Rep. C.R. "Dick" Nickell, R-Wenatchee, has defeated challenger Betty Shreve, a Wenatchee Democrat, by 44 votes for the 12th District legislative seat, according to a just completed five-county recount.
Okanogan County Treasurer Ben Taylor has announced his resignation effective at the end of the year. He has been treasurer since 1962.
Job's Daughter's Bethel No. 62 recently celebrated its 25th anniversary during a special meeting and reception. Past honored queens attending were Elaine Miller, Andrea Beall, Teena Matthews, Deborah Pittman, Tamara Youngblood and Cheryl Hein Schott.
Culpepper's, a family steak house, is now under construction at 1112 N. Wenatchee Ave. and will open next spring.
Wenatchee High School's newest service club was dedicated Wednesday night as about 100 parents, students and teachers gathered for the delivery of the Key Club charter. The new club is a youth service organization sponsored by the Downtown Kiwanis Club. Paige Murray is charter president.
Moze Davis has been elected president of the Forty Niner's Square Dance Club.
Cashmere native J. Brian Addleman is opening a chiropractic practice in East Wenatchee.
Harold Bidwell, George Graham and Glenn Woods were honored Saturday as charter members of the Wenatchee Applarians at the organization's Chancellors Ball.
Mr. and Mrs. John Sachs were honored by the local Civil Air Patrol Composite Squadron at the group's anniversary banquet. The Sachs donated space and utilities for the patrol's radio communications repeater.