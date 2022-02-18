Old News | Steamer ship Chelan heads for Brewster; Top 10 contenders for Apple Blossom queen chosen; Cashmere football player signed to Washington State University (copy)

115 years ago — 1907
E. Wagner returned yesterday from an extended trip throughout Australia where he distributed 3,100 boxes of Wenatchee Valley apples. He was accompanied by his son-in-law and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Roy Martin.
River navigation resumed this morning when the steamer Chelan left for Brewster. This is the first boat to make the full trip since Jan. 11. E.A. Jones, purser of the Chelan, had been working in Harrington while transportation had been suspended.
A movement has begun to organize a roller hockey team at the Wenatchee rink. Anyone wishing to join or assist with a team should contact G.F. Evans.
Wenatchee High School students are selling tickets for their musical to be presented March 1. Proceeds will be used to make the final payment on the piano in the assembly room.
Clarke Cox won the Chelan County checker tournament held at the Palace Barber Shop. Others entrants included Ray Hartley, Will Dunn, C. Garland, C.E. Reeder, C.A. Sterling and J.W. Bosworth. Shop owner W.E. Johnson, who was unable to participate due to a rush of business at the time, has challenged Cox to a series of 10 games to be played in the near future.
65 years ago — 1957
The American Board of Orthopedic Surgery recently announced that Dr. Edward F. Cadman has completed all the requirements to be certified as an orthopedic surgery specialist. Cadman heads the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Wenatchee Valley Clinic.
The East Wenatchee Grange this week passed a resolution favoring establishment of a weather station in the area for both agriculture and aviation.
Bill Schmidtman of Waterville was elected president of the Douglas County Wheat Growers Association for the coming year. He succeeds Harold Beard of Mansfield. Other officers are Eugene Weimerskirch and Bill Buob, both of Coulee City, co-vice presidents; and Reid Thomsen and Carl Thomsen, trustees.
Cashmere School District residents will vote on a site for the new high school at a town meeting later this month.
Robert W. Dupar, man-ager of the Cascadian Hotel, will leave in two weeks for Spokane to become resident manager of the Davenport Hotel. Roland Richter will become the new manager here.
Verne Barbre of Ephrata was recently elected vice president of the National Association of Wheat Growers.
Cheers and tears of joy greeted the selection of the Top 10 contenders for queen of this year's Apple Blossom Festival. Selected by a vote of the Wenatchee High School student body were Judy Avey, Becky Brennan, Jewel Brumbaugh, Marilyn Dalvit, Sandra Gillette, Sharon Gyorfi, Dorothy Shadbolt, Joan Snitily, Judy Wayerski and Beverly West.
Charles Mylius of Monitor was appointed to serve on the Chelan County Planning Commission. Mylius is a member of the Soil Conservation Committee for the county.
40 years ago — 1982
A bill that could scuttle plans for a cross state John Wayne Trail could come to a vote this week before the House Committee on Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs. The state recently purchased much of the abandoned Milwaukee Road railroad right of way through Eastern Washington. Horsemen and hikers propose that it be turned into a recreational trail, perhaps named after the late film star. Farm groups are opposed.
Five girls from Eastmont High School and five from Wenatchee High will make up the Top 10 Apple Blossom Festival royalty candidates every year from now on. The festival board Wednesday decided to make the five-five split permanent.
Pitcher Glenn Abbott will be in town Thursday to give Seattle Mariners baseball a boost. Abbott, Seattle's winningest pitcher during the club's brief history, will speak at the Wenatchee Rotary meeting.
Mona Miller, Sheila Seymour and Roxanne Van Doren will compete Monday evening for the crown of Manson Apple Blossom Festival queen.
Ron Collins of Cashmere has been signed to play football at Washington State University. Collins led Cashmere to a semifinals spot in Class A football playoffs last fall. He's the third son of Cashmere coach Jack Collins to attend WSU on an athletic scholarship. Keith Collins played basketball and was a decathlon performer for WSU and Kenneth Collins was a four-year defensive lineman.
Members of the Heritage Society of the Mid-Columbia honored Bernice Greene at a luncheon Thursday. Greene has written a series of 40 articles in the past eight years about North Central Washington's early settlers.
Henry Buob has been elected president of the Omak Senior Citizens. Other officers are Benner Taylor, vice president; Maedora Helm, secretary; Margaret Demarest, financial secretary; and Ed McLean, treasurer.
Trend Colleges Inc. has applied to the Association of Independent Colleges and Schools for full accreditation privileges for Trend Business College, the corporation's East Wenatchee educational facility. In complying with commission guidelines, Trend Colleges Inc. will establish the East Wenatchee institution as an accredited branch of Kinman Business University, the firm's largest vocational training center located in Spokane.