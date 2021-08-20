115 years ago — 1906
John Parsons, composing room foreman for The Wenatchee Daily World, has accepted a job with a weekly newspaper in Issaquah.
Mr. and Mrs. Jay T. Olds of Burch Flat left on the noon train for Seattle to visit with friends.
E.H. Warren, a veterinary surgeon from Tacoma, is now in Wenatchee and has opened an office at the Arrow Transfer barn.
The steamers Flyer and Cheechacko burned early this morning at Lake Chelan. The fire, which destroyed both vessels, started in the boiler room of the Cheechacko and spread to the Flyer. The Lady of the Lake was not damaged.
Fruit growers from Iowa have been in the Okanogan contracting for the season's crop of apples. Prices range from 85 cents to $1.40 a box.
Mrs. John Lillis has assumed management of the Palace Cafe.
The Great Northern Hotel in Wenatchee was formally opened for business Saturday night with a reception for the public followed by a musical program. At the event, Mayor Littlefield expressed appreciation from local residents at the efforts of George Stetson in providing Wenatchee with a first class hotel.
The Wenatchee Furniture Co. is moving its inventory to the new Mooney building.
Fred Ellis returned yesterday from an outing at Lake Wenatchee.
I.M. Derifield is a business visitor to Wenatchee Saturday from his ranch at Malaga.
65 years ago — 1956
Ken's Carter Servicenter is holding its grand opening this weekend. The new business, operated by Ken Racus, is located at the corner of North Miller Street and Chelan Avenue.
Harry S. Truman said Saturday he believes Gov. Averell Harriman of New York is "the best qualified man" to be the next president of the United States.
Seat belts have been installed in all cars owned by Alcoa here. The belts have been put on in order to protect drivers against injury in case of an accident, according to Bernie Droz, safety director.
Wenatchee American Legion Post No. 10 won top honors in drum and bugle corps, drill team and drum major competition to sweep the field at the 38th department convention held Friday in Bellingham. The corps was led to victory by A.G. Tiemann, who was judged top drum major.
Gerald Koch has been named outstanding Jaycee for the week. Koch was instrumental in the recent formation of the Eastmont Junior Chamber of Commerce.
Mr. and Mrs. Duane Dynes of East Wenatchee are expected home early next week from a week's vacation in California.
Mrs. E.D. McMillen entertained the women of the Beacon Hill Grange Auxiliary at her Lake Chelan summer home Tuesday. A picnic dinner was served, after which a short business meeting was conducted by the group's president, Mrs. Ruth Holcomb. Among those attending were Ruth Ohme, Alice Danielson, Joyce Schmit-ten, Esther Collins, Mina Gah-ringer, Nellie Peters, Mary Smith, Irene Bell, Helene Little, Edith Nordhus, Irene Grant and Christine Vaughn.
Siler's School of Beauty offers a special on a cold wave perm, shampoo, cut and style for $5.
Members of Alpha Epsilon Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi are shown discussing plans for their forthcoming variety show. They were Mrs. Lewis Quinn, Mrs. Jasper Lockridge, Marie Dungan, Mrs. Raymond Gibbs, Mrs. Neil R. Thornton and Mrs. Arden Zimmerman.
Members of the F and N Birthday Club gathered Wednesday evening at the home of Mrs. Paul Trull in East Wenatchee. Elizabeth Hardy, celebrating her birthday, was honored. Hostesses were Mrs. Rollin Peterson and Mrs. Kenneth Purcell. The September meeting will be held at the home of Alice Scott in Cashmere.
40 years ago — 1981
Katie Scroggie, a longtime resident of Wenatchee, will celebrate her 90th birthday Sunday at a potluck dinner at Lincoln Park. The party is being hosted by her son and daughter-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Carl Scroggie.
Jim Hargrove of Peshastin was chosen as fire chief of the newly created Chelan County volunteer fire district based at Valley Hi.
Seven Wenatchee High School student officers attended the Mount Adams Leadership Workshop this week at Cispus Environmental Center outside of Randle. Officers are Christy West, president; Mia Honts, secretary; Michael G. Poirier, senior class president; Tom Byrne, vice president; Paige Murray, community involvement; Kim Kaufman, publicity commissioner; and Dan Meyer, assistant treasurer.
A special open house will be held at the Senior Citizens Hospitality Center, 215 Orondo Ave., Saturday. The event will mark the 10th anniversary of the center.
Mary Raese of Eastmont High School and Chris Honeysett of Wenatchee were named to all-star teams at the conclusion of the second week of Cathy Benedetto's Girls Basketball Camp at Seattle University.
Beginning in January, all working Americans will be allowed to open up a personal tax-deferred retirement account -- an investment opportunity now set aside only for those without an employer pension plan. Under the new tax law, all 99 million working Americans could set up an Individual Retirement Account (IRA) or a comparable Keogh plan if they are self-employed. The measure, approved by Congress, is awaiting President Reagan's signature.