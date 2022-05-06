Old News | Wenatchee apples sent to President Roosevelt; Work begins on pipeline to Columbia River bridge

115 years ago — 1907
The Chelan County superintendent of schools reports the consolidation of three districts in Peshastin.
E.B. Sheller, forest superintendent of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, was in town yesterday to open a branch office of the forest service. The headquarters is located in the old city clerk's office next to the Chelan County Abstract Co. Several assistants will soon be hired with pay from $60 to $70 a month.
Work began yesterday on the Wenatchee Canal Company's new 42-inch conduit which will carry water from the High Line ditch down to the new bridge being built across the Columbia River to the new lands which are soon to be brought under irrigation. At the Wenatchee side of the bridge, the pipe will be split and water will be carried across the river in two 36-inch mains, one on each side of the bridge.
Wenatchee High School track team members have been selected to participate in an interscholastic meet this week-end in Pullman. They include Norman Lake, Bernard Knowles, John Duff, Ira C. Collier, Ralph Shotwell and Montz Johnson.
Marshal Wells Hardware Co. of Portland, Ore.; Duluth, Minn.; and Winnipeg, Canada; has selected Wenatchee as a distribution center for Central Washington and Okanogan County.
A box of Wenatchee apples was sent President Theodore Roosevelt.
Chelan County will receive $1,238 in road funds under a state aid law passed by the Legislature.
65 years ago — 1957
Eleven Bridgeport High School students have been named to The Daily World's scholastic team. They are Jean McLean, Carolyn Gross, Karen Schroder, Judy Morris, Lynn Fisher, Roedell Warner, Olive Mangus, Marilyn Stallman, Ron Hannum, Bill Washburn and Gary Coleman.
Rena Maughan donned her second crown at Eastmont High School this week. She reigned as queen over the school's May Day pageant. She was also Princess East Wenatchee at this year's Apple Blossom Festival. Performing the traditional maypole dance were Ethel Murphy, Sharol Reeves, Judy Weaver, Pat Lindell, Betty McGee, Sue Ellen Bready, Karen Patrick and Linda Williams.
Dr. Frank P. Baird has taken over the dentistry practice of Dr. Robert Dutton at 330 King St.
Harry O. Barber of Rock Island has retired from the Chelan County PUD after 52 years of service in the electrical utility field. Barber had been superintendent of hydro plants with the PUD since February 1956. He had been superintendent of the Rock Island plant for Puget Sound Power & Light Co., since July 1945. He started work with Puget as a laborer at the Electron Power Center in 1905.
Faith Lutheran Church in East Wenatchee dedicated its new chapel Sunday. The church was organized in 1955 and ground was broken for the chapel last fall. A parsonage and main sanctuary and a parish hall will be built later.
The Wenatchee Chapter of Sweet Adelines held its annual installation of officers this past week. Leading the group for the coming year are Mrs. Walter Troppman, president; Mrs. James Krone, vice president; Mrs. Donald Harris, corresponding secretary; JoAnne McLean, recording secretary; and Mrs. Ben Harris, treasurer.
Ruthann Simpson was recently honored on her 16th birthday with a progressive dinner party. Among those attending were Deloris Marker, Judy Kirkpatrick, Ann Peterson, Joan Kennedy, Barbara Brunner, Demetra Valison, Camilla Spanjer, Darla Wright and Marion Wood.
40 years ago — 1982
Queen Susan Drake will reign over Winthrop's 49er Days Celebration this weekend.
Cashmere High School senior Pat Orcutt was among the top 14 winners in a statewide art contest. His work, along with that of the other winners, will be displayed at the Seattle Center this weekend and exhibited at the Puyallup Fair in September.
Sue Prater is the new honor queen of Wenatchee Bethel No. 62, International Order of Job's Daughters.
Wynn Rytter is the newly elected commander of Apple Capital Chapter No. 450, Military Order of the Purple Heart. Other officers are Willard Straley, senior vice commander; Ralph Spencer, junior vice commander; G. Howard Donaldson, chaplain; Elwood Cox, judge advocate; Eldridge Wooten, sergeant at arms; and Guin Burns, adjutant-finance.
Members of Cashmere Lions Club are celebrating the 45th anniversary of their founding. The organization had 28 charter members and Cecil Hawker was the first president.
Four longtime employees of the Douglas County Road Department will be honored at a retirement dinner May 15. They are George Hilliard, Ed Jordan, Alex Tittle and Howard Snyder.
Wenatchee Gallery has opened its doors at 7 S. Wenatchee Ave. Margo Riggan is the owner.
The newly remodeled Hotel Europa opened this week at 833 Front St. in Leavenworth.
Ken and Sue Stanton have purchased the Orange Julius franchise in the Wenatchee Valley Mall in East Wenatchee.
Paul Pugh will join the staff of the Travel Tree, 112 N. Mission St., as a tour coordinator. Pugh is retiring as principal of Orchard Junior High School.