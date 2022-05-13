Old News | Wenatchee approves plans for new pumping plant; 13 Leavenworth students named to Daily World's scholastic team; Walter Riesen to retire as president of Columbia Federal Savings and Loan Association

115 years ago — 1907
Charles Wright, owner of the Peshastin saw mill, had 200 feet of flume collapse at the head of his ditch Wednesday evening. The mill, run by water power, will remain idle until it is rebuilt.
Loop Loop ranchers are preparing a petition for the reclamation service to inaugurate a second irrigation project in Okanogan County covering about 6,000 acres of land between Okanogan and Ophir (between Brewster and Malott). The plan is to conserve the waters of Loop Loop Creek, using Leader, Spaulding and Buzzard lakes as reservoirs.
Navigation on the Okanogan River was opened for the season as the streamer Enterprise, with Capt. C.C. Griggs in command, arrived from Brewster with a load of freight.
Freer Department Store has changed its name to Big Department Store Co.
Local ice dealers have announced the price of ice will be 10 percent higher this year due to the increased cost of manufacturing and distribution.
The Wenatchee City Council has approved plans for a new pumping plant.
Plans are being made for construction of Beal Grain & Milling Company's new plant off Wenatchee Avenue. It is to be completed in time to process the fall wheat supply.
Roy Pullen has a new pumping plant on his ranch that will irrigate 20 acres.
H.C. Smith sold a lot on Chelan Avenue to C.H. Reed for $2,000.
65 years ago — 1957
Mrs. Lud Solberg won the monthly women's division sweepstakes at the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club. Mrs. Merlin Harris and Mrs. Dick Sadler placed second and third respectively.
Annette Vail is queen of this year's Blue Bird Royalty. Princesses are Bonnie Specker and Jean McFarland. The royal court was crowned during a joint meeting of Wenatchee Soroptimist International and the local Kiwanis Club.
Five girls from the junior class of Wenatchee High School have been selected to attend Girls State in Ellensburg next month. They are Linda Young, Madge Weythman, Carole Bertram, Verla Matson and Sandra Scofield.
Bill Stead, piloting the Maverick, was alone at the finish line to win Sunday's Apple Cup unlimited hydroplane race on Lake Chelan.
Odetta Hamilton, a 1951 Apple Blossom Festival princess, has won her wings as an American Airlines stewardess. She will be assigned to flight duty out of LaGuardia in New York.
Sandra O'Brien has been chosen valedictorian of the senior class at Oroville High School. Johnny Wilson will be salutatorian.
Mrs. Al Kowsky is guardian of the newly organized Wohanka Camp Fire group in Chelan. Members include Rheva Barrington, Norene Blair, Lucinda Carpenter, Sharon Colver, Rebecca Crockett, Barbara Endicott, Nancy Harris, Sandra Marcear, Judy Randolph, Jackie Roberts, Kathryn Sugden, Reta Willmorth, Joyce Yetter and Geraldine Duranceau.
Thirteen students at Leavenworth High School have been named to The Daily World's Scholastic Team. They are Janae Parker, Sandra Bon, Mary Koehler, Christine Baird, Lee Marson, Rocky Seaman, Susan Larson, Christine Kaufmann, Bob Fortner, Suzanne Speer, Judy Babbitt, Carolyn Lee and Dorothy DeJong.
Dale Law was presented The God and Country Award, Scouting's highest honor, during ceremonies held Sunday at the Sunnyslope Church of the Brethren.
40 years ago — 1982
The Rotary Club of East Wenatchee presented a Paul Harris Fellowship award to Don Telford at the Rotary District No. 506 Conference last weekend in Kamloops, B.C. Telford is a member of the Wenatchee Rotary Club.
Wenatchee Valley College's Jeff Kenoyer and Ron Knowlton were first-place finishers and the Knight tracksters met state meet qualifying standards in four events during a community college track and field meet Saturday in Yakima.
Gary Holfeldt defeated Dr. Vaughn Smith, 3 and 2, to earn the championship of the handicap match play tournament Saturday at the Wenatchee Golf and Country Club.
Members of the Entiat Valley Chamber of Commerce have started a door-to-door appeal in hopes of bringing banking services to the area through the Entiat Valley Credit Union. Chamber President Robert Todd said members are inviting valley residents to join the credit union and give it the business it would need to move here.
Bob Virgin of Chelan has been named president of Allied Arts Council of North Central Washington for the coming year. Virgin represents the Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce of the board. Other officers are Mary Ann Corning, vice president; and Jackie McDougall, treasurer.
Walter Riesen will retire May 31 after 21 years as president of Columbia Federal Savings and Loan Association. Executive Vice President Cleve Borth has been elected to succeed him. Riesen joined the association in 1951 as treasurer. He became vice president in 1953 and was elected president in April 1961.
Former Wenatchee resident Catherine E. Davis has been appointed Snohomish County Family Court Commissioner. She is the first woman to hold that post.
Angela Sherrill was installed president of Alpha Epsilon Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi for the coming year. Other officers are Susie Peterson, vice president; Kathy Beebe, recording secretary; and Becky Glann, treasurer.