Old News | Wenatchee Daily World sold to Rufus Woods; Cashmere School bands to hold concert; Queen's ball revived for Apple Blossom Festival

115 years ago — 1907
Fred Keiser's application for a liquor license for the Wenatchee Liquor and Tobacco Co. was granted by the city council.
Members of the Skookum Club met last night for an evening of roller skating. Among those present were Mr. and Mrs. R.F. Holm, Mr. and Mrs. U.G. Pogue, Mr. and Mrs. H.E. Boyd, Mr. and Mrs. Harry Manchester, Mr. and Mr. W.W. Gray, Mr. and Mrs. C.M. Deniston, Mr. and Mrs. Horace Bigelow, Mr. and Mrs. T.A. Kerstad, Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Dibble, Kathryn Hayne, Mrs. J.A. Graham, Zelma Hines, Bessie Graham, Vivien Grane, Florence Bigelow, Faun Wells, Helena Scanlan, Maude Fisher, Florence Auvil, Bessa Holm, Harvey Mills, Sam Mills, J.H. Auvil, Bruce Mann, P.H. Miller and Rufus Woods.
The Wenatchee Daily World, The Wenatchee Weekly Advance and the entire plant of The World-Advance Publishing Co. have been sold to a company comprised of Rufus Woods of Wenatchee, and his brother, Ralph Woods of Tacoma. Rufus Woods will have full charge of the two publications. He was formerly associate editor of The Wenatchee Republic and was later managing editor of The Advance. Ralph Woods will continue his law practice in Tacoma.
A petition is being circulated by local residents asking the city council to order construction of a sidewalk on Orondo Avenue from the Methodist church west to the fairgrounds.
65 years ago — 1957
Irene Matthews Yerkes received the Willard scholarship when she graduated last month from the Stanford University School of Nursing. She is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A.R. Matthews of Wenatchee.
Joe Ryan will head the H.B. Ellison Junior High School student body for the spring semester. Assisting him will be Dean Kalahar, vice president; Dorothy Shank, secretary; and Paul Preston, treasurer.
Mrs. Del Broden is president of the Wenatchee Emblem Club.
Floyd Ingersoll, son of Maude McCann of Cashmere, is studying voice at a Hollywood studio. Ingersoll was recently offered a singing engagement at a Las Vegas nightclub. He is a 1950 graduate of Entiat High School.
Bob Jones will head the parade division of this year's Washington State Apple Blossom Festival.
A concert by Cashmere school bands Saturday night in the high school auditorium will feature Tom Richburg as the guest artist, presenting a sousaphone solo accompanied by the high school band. Other featured performers will be Bob Baker and Mike Joy, cornet solos; Jerry Key, baritone horn solo; Jimmy Kinkade, Ronald Witten and Allan Kane, clarinet trio; and Bob Baker, Mike Joy and Art Daniels, cornet trio. Hugh Evans is head of the music department.
Wenatchee Valley College's ski team will be shooting for the intercollegiate championship of the Northwest when they compete in the annual four-way meet to be held this weekend at Stevens Pass and Leavenworth. Members of the Knights' squad are Oddvar Ronnestad, Doug Nicholson, Cal Vaughn, Torstein Gjestrud, Ken Paton, Bud Hatley and Knut-Einar Istad. Frank Cumbo is the coach.
Don Lundberg will today begin his new duties as manager of the Wenatchee Chiefs. He succeeds Edo Vanni.
William F. Gwin, founder of Gwin, White and Prince, Inc., a sales agency well known in the fruit industry, died this week in Seattle. He was 76.
Ephrata's new Grant Elementary School was dedicated Monday.
40 years ago — 1982
Walt Clark of Soap Lake has been appointed Grant County grange deputy, according to Jack Silvers, master of Washington State Grange. He succeeds William Kaddatz of Moses Lake.
Kirsten Freeberg will present her senior piano recital March 14.
"John Brown Day" will be proclaimed at Wenatchee City Hall Wednesday and the North Central Washington Museum will honor him with a public reception and autograph party that evening. The event will celebrate the publication of "Indians of the Pacific Northwest: A History." It is the latest and most comprehensive book by Brown and his longtime collaborator, Dr. Robert Ruby, of Moses Lake.
Installation of a new pastor and the final payment of the church mortgage will be celebrated with a special service Sunday at Grace Lutheran Church, 1408 Washington St.
Bishop Clifford Lunde of the North Pacific District of the American Lutheran Church will install the Rev. Paul S. Lundborg as Grace Lutheran's lead pastor at the service. Assisting Lunde will be several members of the church council, Phil McColley, Sonja Yeager, Ivan Cross and Dr. Byron Lee.
The queen's ball is being revived and will be an added feature of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival this year. The ball was last held in 1975.
Dave Minch, an assistant administrator at Omak Junior-Senior High School, has been named principal of the newly created middle school by the Omak School Board.
W-I Forest Products lumber mill in Cashmere in back in operation after being idle for nearly five months. The mill has one working shift of 60 employees. At its peak, the mill operated with two full shifts. Manager Steve Rossing said the mill reopened because of a large inventory of logs.
Dorothy Richardson was named Sweetheart of the Year by Phi Chapter of Phi Sigma Alpha. Richardson has been a member since 1976 and has held the offices of recording and corresponding secretary.