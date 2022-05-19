Old News | Wenatchee Masons to build new temple next to Wenatchee Daily World; Bonnie Forthun wins Singer dressmaking contest; Chelan County treasurer Bob May to run for re-election

115 years ago — 1907
Wenatchee Masons are growing into a strong organization and by next year may start construction of their new temple on the vacant lot they own next to The Daily World building.
Frank Smith will next week start building two rental houses in the Bolenbaugh addition. Construction of each house will cost about $1,000.
Elder A.B. Peters and A.D. Bowman of Wenatchee will travel to Los Angeles to attend the annual conference of the German Baptist Brethren Church. Bowman is a delegate from the Wenatchee congregation.
J.E. Graves and James H. McGohan have organized a real estate partnership and will have offices on the second floor of the Columbia Valley Bank building. McGohan was formerly principal at Entiat High School.
Lloyd Pershall has made the best strike of the season in the Chelan Butte diggings, according to telephone dispatches received in Wenatchee late last night. The claim of Pershall is located close to the Jumbo mine, near the original discovery.
65 years ago — 1957
Several Wenatchee bowlers have found a novel way of promoting the state bowling tournament which will be held at Columbia Lanes this fall. Frank Neher and Art Redick are wore shirts with the inscription "Let's Go in '57 — State Tournament Wenatchee." Neher is president of the state association and Redick is head of the local bowlers' organization.
Five students at Waterville High School have been named to The Daily World's Scholastic Team. They are Donna Bartholomew, Mary Kay Wilson, John Gollehon, David Willms and Delbert Elliott.
Gideon Sunday was proclaimed by Mayor E. Simenson for the final day of the state convention of the Gideons. E.S. Knowles of Wenatchee is state vice president of the organization and Clarence Schopp of Cashmere was convention chairman.
Bonnie Forthun is the winner of the Singer dressmaking contest. Her entry was a two-piece beige dress and jacket with a matching cape. Contest judges were Noreen Bromiley, Elva Shoul and Ardis Smith. Others modeling their dresses were Connie Shroeder, Maida Martins, Orpha Lombard, Coral Watson, Virginia Shotwell, Esther Johnson, Dixie Wallace, LaRetta Mullin, Delores Linville, Bernice Kiser, Anabel DeGroot and Shirley Spencer.
Leta Boitnott recently purchased the East Wenatchee Cafe and has reopened it as the Thrifty Cafe.
Edwin A. Kilburn, son of Mr. and Mrs. H.L. Kilburn of Wenatchee, has been honored at New York University School of Law where he is in his second year. Kilburn was elected to the position of associate editor of the Law Review.
Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Armstrong are the newly elected co-presidents of the Cascade Twirlers Square Dance Club. Others elected to serve are Mr. and Mrs. Sam Banakes, co-vice presidents; and Mr. and Mrs. Tom Craig, co-secretaries and treasurers.
40 years ago — 1982
Bob May, Chelan County treasurer for the last eight years, announced that he will run for re-election this fall.
Ninety Central Washington Hospital employees were recognized for years of service at the hospital's seventh annual awards program.
Senior award recipients were Anneliese Luderer, food service, and Louella Bissonnette, a licensed practical nurse, who have been with the hospital 25 years.
Irene McGuire was installed president of the Past Noble Grand Association. Other officers are Dorothy Mersner, vice president; and Wanda Goll, secretary-treasurer.
Ed Rich, a member of the East Wenatchee City Council, began work this week as the new supervisor-in-training of the Douglas County road maintenance district in the East Wenatchee area. He replaces George Hilliard, who is retiring.
North Central Washington Museum Director Dr. William Steward hung a plaque honoring James B. Goodfellow Sr. on a wall in the museum that will be devoted to recognizing outstanding North Central Washington citizens. The plaque was presented to the museum by the Wenatchee Chapter of the National Society of Professional Engineers.
Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary will meet Thursday for a potluck dinner and installation of officers. Leading their respective groups are Robert Billstein, commander, Harry Morrow, senior vice commander, Lucille Besel, president, and Roberta Morrow, senior vice president.
Mary Ann Johnson was elected president of Zeta Delta Kappa Gamma. Other officers are Sonya Yeager, first vice president; Eileen Fisher, second vice president; Carol Busch, secretary; and Jan Wisen, treasurer.
Wenatchee Democrat Betty Shreve announced she will run for the seat in the state House now held by longtime Republican incumbent Earl Tilly.
Ken Shamberger, executive director of the Chelan-Douglas Council on Aging, will retire from that position June 30. Shamberger has been the council's director for almost four years and was previously the Wenatchee School District curriculum administrator for 25 years.
Randy Thies has been elected student body president at Peshastin-Dryden High School for the 1982-83 school year. Assisting him will be David Goehner, vice president.