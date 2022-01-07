Old News | Wenatchee rink Roller Skating Club formed; 600 mules, 3,000 workers needed for new rail line; 'Follies' theme set "Heartbeat '82'

115 years ago — 1907
Fred Hanan of Malaga and C.E. Lee of Quincy were in Wenatchee Saturday on business.
Mrs. C.F. Eggiman will host a gathering this evening in honor of Alpha and Edith McWhirter, who are moving with their family to Seattle.
Dr. E.L. Hutchinson was initiated into the Knights of Pythias last evening.
A marriage license was issued yesterday to David G. McDonald and Katherine Whittaker, both of Ephrata.
Records from the county clerk's office for the past year show that 202 cases were settled in superior court.
A.P. Kiser of Southside was in Wenatchee yesterday on business.
The second meeting of the newly organized Roller Skating Club was held at the Wenatchee rink last evening. Among those present were Mr. and Mrs. F.W. Arnold, Mr. and Mrs. H.A. Manchester, Mr. and Mrs. C.M. Deniston, Mr. and Mrs. J.S. Mooney, Mr. and Mrs. W.W. Gray, Mr. and Mrs. H.E. Boyd, Mr. and Mrs. O.S. Stocker, Mr. and Mrs. U.G. Pogue, Mr. and Mrs. W.H. Little, Mr. and Mrs. M.E. Fisher, Mr. and Mrs. F.R. Kist and Mr. and Mrs. Judson H. Cornish.
Members of the newly organized Roller Skating Club include Ida Johnson, Kathryn Hayne, Ruth Bailey, Mabel Groves, Maude Frisbie, Madge Cushing, Faun Wells, Rose Stearns, Dowana Fisher, Vida Ulrey, Edna Winchell, Ada Grant, Bessie Fisher, Gordon Boyd, Virgil Wine, Ernest Burdick, Rufus Woods, P.H. Miller, Harvey Mills, Sam M. Mills, Otto Anderson, D.N. Gellatly, Willet Tomlinson and A.W. Camp.
Work on the Wenatchee-Oroville branch of the Great Northern Railroad is set to begin soon. Six hundred mules are now on the road to Wenatchee for use on the new grade and a call is out for 3,000 men to be involved on the project.
At a special meeting of the Wenatchee City Council last night, a decision was reached that a pumping plant is the best and most feasible solution for the problem of a water supply here.
Mrs. Clark Cox will entertain the Ladies Aid of the Baptist church at her home next Wednesday.
John Gritsch and Andrew Glazer were down from Waterville Sunday afternoon.
65 years ago — 1957
Lev Craven is the new president of the Wenatchee Chamber of Commerce.
The Fish Net restaurant on North Wenatchee Avenue has re-opened for business.
Maurice Cicchetti, owner and manager of Maurice's Shoe Klinik at 27 S. Wenatchee Ave. for the last 23 years, announces that George Severson has joined the business as owner of the shoe repair department.
Dresses are cleaned and pressed for $1.29 at Hollywood Cleaners, King and Palouse Streets.
Members of the Squilchuck Pixies 4-H Club elected Linda Hampton as president for the coming year. Other officers named were Joyce Hampton, vice president; Judy Smart, secretary; and Sharon Kirby, treasurer.
Newly elected officers for the East Wenatchee Kiwanis Club are C.C. Simpson, president; Roderick Sprague, vice president; Harold Baker, secretary-treasurer.
An appeal for a park site along the Columbia River in East Wenatchee was made to highway officials by the East Wenatchee District Chamber of Commerce Tuesday. But, after a long meeting, there was no indication that the route for the future limited access highway north of town would be changed to provide it.
40 years ago — 1982
Elgie Soden is the new chairwoman of Washington Old Time Fiddlers, District 3, for the coming year. Assisting her will be Mary Lou Cushman, secretary; Velva Stayer, treasurer; and Edna Rowland, coordinator and reporter for the state newsletter.
Eric Heil of the Mission Ridge Ski Racing Team registered the fastest time of the day in winning Saturday's competition in the Majestic Downhill at Bogus Basin in Idaho.
Beulah Mosier Davenport, former home page editor of The Wenatchee World and past curator of the North Central Washington Museum, died Jan. 3 at her home. She was 75. She worked at The World from 1955 to 1977 and at the museum from 1972 to 1977.
Elton Polson is the new commodore of the Lake Chelan Yacht Club. Other officers are Ken Speegle, vice commodore; and Warren Crowe, rear commodore.
Bob Hughes has been re-elected president of the Chelan-Douglas Housing Association board of directors for the coming year. Hughes is a planner for the city of Wenatchee. Other officers are Lyle Hosier, vice president; Tammie Maydole, secretary; and Mike Cecka, treasurer.
Karla Roles stole the spotlight in the Eastmont Classic scratch bowling league at Eastmont Lanes Thursday night, pumping out a league high 243 game, and adding a 222 en route to a 621 series.
Junior Wenatchee Hospital Guild will present this year's "Follies" Feb. 5-6 at Wenatchee High School. The theme will be "Heartbeat '82." Susanne Sorom is chairwoman.
Of Foster and Marshall's 365 investment brokers around the Northwest, 54 are women. But in Wenatchee, there's only one. She's Kris Taylor. Taylor sold real estate for two years when she first moved to Wenatchee but she's always leaned toward finance and marketing. "This is the culmination of many career moves," Taylor said.
"Absence of Malice," starring Paul Newman; "Sharky's Machine," starring Burt Reynolds; and "Rollover," starring Jane Fonda were at the Columbia Cinema.