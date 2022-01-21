Old News | Wenatchee taxes $2 per dog within city limit; E.T. Pybus named Pioneer Honor Citizen of Wenatchee; Top 10 queen finalists for Apple Blossom Festival announced

115 years ago — 1907
Baptist Young Peoples Union was organized Thursday evening. Officers of the group are Clarke Cox, president; Mrs. E.O. Jessup, vice president; Vivian Grane, secretary; and Miss Stoddard, treasurer.
Those who wish to keep dogs within the city limits of Wenatchee must pay a tax of $2 per dog each year.
C.A. Harris is in Wenatchee today to present a petition to Chelan County commissioners that would ban the issuance of saloon licenses in Entiat.
Articles of incorporation for the Columbia Power Co. are being prepared this week by a local firm of attorneys and will be filed with the secretary of state within a few days. The new company will be lead by W.T. Clarke, Marvin Chase and F.M. Scheble with a capital stock of $100,000. The company will furnish light and power to Wenatchee and the surrounding area.
Mrs. J.A. Scaman hosted a party at her home last evening in honor of Lois Henderson. Cards were played and supper was served. Among those present were Dr. F.E. Culp, Maude Merriam, Nellie Culp, Ruby Vaughn, Lillian Vaughn, Maud Boblett, Faun Wells, Ethel McCutcheon, Grace Parker, Madge Cushing, F.E. Culp, Harvey Mills, Gus Holderhoff, Jay Cushing, David Gellatly, Otto Anderson, W.M. McCoy, R.E. Thayer and Bruce A. Griggs.
Florence Phillippi and Ernest McMillen were married Monday in Spokane. The bride is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. L.S. Phillippi of Burch Flat. McMillen was a resident of Sunnyslope Farms. They will make their home in Montana.
65 years ago — 1957
Cashmere and Wenatchee will both be shooting for third place in North Central League standings tonight when they meet in the first of their two-game seasonal showdown.
Mrs. LeRoy Easley was elected president of the Three Links Sewing Club for the coming year. Other officers are Mrs. A.J. Lipp, vice president; Mrs. T.D. Crawford, secretary; and Mrs. Ray Slack, treasurer.
From a one-man blacksmith shop to a million-dollar steel fabricating plant and foundry in 45 years, spells the success story of local businessman E.T. Pybus. Pybus was named Pioneer Honor Citizen of Wenatchee for 1956 at a dinner attended by friends and family.
Work is continuing on the new athletic field for Peshastin-Dryden High School. Among those involved in the project are Al Pflugrath, Charles Parkins, John Werner, John Gross, Henry Jeske, Leo Gettman, Ed Bickel and Ed Clarke.
Fred Horner, town marshal of Twisp for the last five years, has been named the new police chief of East Wenatchee.
Wenatchee's post office had receipts totaling $353,700 for last year, the highest ever.
The Rev. James T. Albert-son will address the YMCA's mens group at their dinner meeting Tuesday. Albertson made an extensive trip through Central Europe and the Middle East in 1954.
Bert S. Fenton, former engineer with the Lake Chelan Reclamation District, is the new engineer for the Wenatchee Reclamation District. He succeeds Lou Norelius who retires Feb. 1.
40 years ago — 1982
About 130 people watched the Eastmont High School Key Club receive its charter in a ceremony Monday night at Eddie Mays Inn. Bruce Groseclose, Key Club Division 52 lieutenant governor, presented the charter to president Linda Updegraff. The Eastmont Kiwanis Club is the sponsoring organization. The high school club has 52 charter members.
The 10 finalists for queen of the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival were announced this morning at Wenatchee and Eastmont high schools. They are Sally Sharp, Mia Honts, Shirley Fabian, Joan Harrington, and Lisa Spargo, all of Wenatchee; and Darcy Riddle, Rose Eley, Carrie Key, Laura Robertson and Ruth Chapton, all of Eastmont. Selection night will be Feb. 15.
Barb Ogan has been named as a new royalty chaperone for the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival. She will serve with Lottie Snyder, returning as a chaperone this year. Ogan has been involved with the festival for 15 years and with the royalty for two years.
Jeff Jones turned in an outstanding weekend of racing to lead a contingent of Mission Ridge 12-and 13-year-old ski racers at Mt. Hood, Ore. Jones placed fifth on Saturday, after being in second place after the first run, and then improved to second place in Sunday's event.
Dick Braun was named Citizen of the Year at the annual Cashmere Chamber of Commerce banquet.
Louise Woods, known as "mom" to students at Eastmont High School, was honored as Citizen of the Year at the East Wenatchee Chamber of Commerce banquet. The award recognized her years of service to the East Wenatchee community as well as to the high school, where she as been attendance secretary for 11 years.
Tamara McNair is the new worthy adviser of Wenatchee Rainbow Girls Assembly. Other elected officers are Debra Pittman, worthy associate adviser; Tammy Henry, charity; Gidget Greening, hope; Tina Chittim, faith; Joyce Erickson, treasurer; and Jo Anne Greening, recorder.
Dean Rainey, whose Western paintings are becoming best sellers, has started a new series of "Pioneer Americana" as his next project. Rainey, of Yakima, is the son of William and Esther Rainey of East Wenatchee.