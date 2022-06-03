Old News | Wenatchee Valley Fruit Grower's Association elects general manager; New addition to Chelan High School; Picnic hosted for members of the Monitor Homemakers club

115 years ago — 1907
Wenatchee is to become the center of a large wholesale trade in coal during the coming season. Catchall Fuel Co. has established its general offices in Wenatchee with agencies in towns along the Great Northern between Cashmere and Wilson Creek. G.C. Calentine is president and general manager and there are 200 stockholders.
J.B. Olinger has been elected general manager of Wenatchee Valley Fruit Growers' Association.
F.E. Bogan of the Centennial Mill Co. is here from Seattle this week. The company has nine other mills in addition to the local mill.
Arrow Transfer Co. has constructed a vehicle which has been chartered to the new Chewawa Hotel in Wenatchee. Jonnie Miller will be captain.
The Wenatchee Commercial Club is busy securing summer fruit and preparing it for exhibition at various fairs this fall. The exhibit is scheduled to be shown in Everett, Seattle, Yakima and Spokane.
The 14-member senior class of Wenatchee High School received their diplomas last night. They are Earl Barnhill, Blanche Beard, Helen Collier, Ira Collier, A.W. Camp, Sara Chapman, Estella Garton, John Duff, Bernard Knowles, Norman Lake, Berton Lake, Myrtle Motteler, Mabel Simmons and Harry Scheble.
65 years ago — 1957
Mrs. Leonard Hewitt is the new president of Washington Preschool. Other officers are Mrs. Robert Anderson, vice president; Mrs. Harold Larson, secretary; and Mrs. M.N. Westwood, treasurer.
Members of the Cashmere Junior Women's Club attended the 22nd annual convention of the Washington State Federation of Women's Clubs held last week in Spokane. They included Mrs. Don Wehmeyer, Mrs. Carl Brender, Mrs. J.W. Scofield and Mrs. Owen Kinnard.
Mrs. R. Bruce Newton was installed president of the Omak Junior Civic League. Serving with her for the coming year are Mrs. William Shackette, vice president; and Mrs. Roy N.W. Taylor, treasurer.
John Gollehon was valedictorian of Waterville High School's recent graduating class. David Willms was salutatorian.
Donna Russell was valedictorian of Manson High School's recent graduating class. Marie Baker was salutatorian.
The East Wenatchee Kiwanis Club will hold its third annual salmon barbecue this weekend. Members organizing the event include C.C. Simpson, Rod Sprague, Gordon Kelley, L.J. Sellars, Ed Gensinger, Bert Goodfellow, Darrell McNeill and Mort Milne.
Excavation is underway for the new addition to Chelan High School.
Gerry C. Crossland of Wenatchee was elected first vice president of the Oregon-Washington-California Pear Bureau at its recent convention in Portland.
A new asphalt auto racing rack will be inaugurated at the Soap Lake Speedway tonight.
Mrs. Sam Smith is the newly elected president of Stevens Preschool. Other officers are Mrs. James Ballard, vice president; Mrs. Curt Thresher, secretary; and Mrs. Rowland Hughes, treasurer.
40 years ago — 1982
Jay Shaver, Gladys Roske, Mildred Braaten, Moze Davis, Fay Purvis and May Byrum were birthday honorees this month at the Senior Citizens Hospitality Center.
Mardine Larson was presented with the Golden Acorn Award at the Washington State Parent-Teacher-Student Association convention in Spokane. Larson was honored for her volunteer work.
Diane Billstein is the new president of the Wenatchee Chapter of the Washington State Music Teachers Association.
Marty Bezzio was installed president of Wenatchee Business and Professional Women. She will be assisted by Eleanor France, first vice president; Sally Craber, second vice president; Ina Ruble, recording secretary; and Bev McGrath, treasurer.
Jane Chmelir was elected president of Alpha Theta Chapter of Phi Sigma Alpha. Doris Carlton is vice president.
Sandra Sharp and Charles De Jong, 1978 graduates of Wenatchee High School, have been nominated for the award of outstanding senior woman and man at Washington State University.
Connie Nelson is president of the Pi Beta Phi Alumnae Club. Other officers are Suzanne Gaukroger, vice president; Ann Sonn, secretary; and Sally Scheble, treasurer.
James Brown was officially sworn in as the new Grant County District Court judge. He replaces Judge James Wickwire who retired last month.
Mr. and Mrs. Max Gaston hosted a picnic supper for members of the Monitor Homemakers Club.
This weekend's Okanogan Daze celebration will mark the 75th anniversary of the city.
Sterling Middle School Principal Gene Anderson retires June 30 after 30 years in the Eastmont School District.