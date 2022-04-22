Old News | Work to begin on Okanogan steamer; West Coast Airlines adds planes; Sunnyslope and Wenatchee schools consider consolidation

115 years ago — 1907
Materials for Columbia & Okanogan Steamboat Company's new steamer Okanogan arrived here last night. A crew of 20 ship carpenters will take over construction. When completed, the Okanogan will be the largest and finest boat on the upper Columbia River.
E.F. Stowell has been named head of operations of a new bank in Cashmere to be known as the Bank of Cashmere. Stowell was formerly with Columbia Valley Bank of Wenatchee and Farmers and Merchants Bank in Cashmere. Columbia Valley Bank will back the new institution.
A.A. Goldsmith and J.L. Stuart have spent several weeks making improvements to the Soap Lake Sanitarium Co. property. Several hundred trees have been planted.
Local and long distance telephone services will soon be consolidated to allow customers access to both services through one "instrument." Rates on business house party lines will increase from $1.50 to $1.75, with business individual lines from $2.50 to $3. Residential rates for individual lines will decrease from $2.50 to $2.25, with party lines unchanged at $1.50.
65 years ago — 1957
West Coast Airlines, which serves Wenatchee and Ephrata, has ordered two more 40-passenger turbo-prop planes, which increases its original purchase to six. The pressurized planes, which will cruise at 280 mph, will replace DC3s.
John E. Watkins, controller at The Wenatchee Daily World, is chairman of the registration committee for this year's Western Regional Conference of the Institute of Newspaper Controllers and Finance Officers. The event will be held next month.
Lack of a quorum prevented any official action from being taken by the Chelan County Committee for School District Organization last night regarding matters of a proposal for consolidation of the Sunnyslope and Wenatchee school districts. The consolidation has been requested in a petition signed by residents of both districts.
An air traffic communications station will be established in Wenatchee, Congressman Walt Horan announced today. The facility, which will employ seven people, is the first to be established in the Pacific Northwest since 1948. The purpose of the station is to handle air ground communications with civil and military aircraft.
J. Harold Longanecker was appointed commissioner of Chelan County Fire District 7.
Nine students at Oroville High School have been named to The Wenatchee Daily World's scholastic team. They are Eugene Wiley, Glenna Wines, Wyoma Shirley, Charlotte Smith, Alice Lindstrom, Joyce Fletcher, June Trevithick, Sandra O'Brien and John Wilson.
40 years ago — 1982
Dr. Thomas C. McKenzie, a graduate of Eastmont High School, has received the American Cyanamid Co. Scientific Achievement Award. He was honored for his contributions to scientific and technical knowledge at an awards dinner in New York City. McKenzie, a senior research chemist, attended the California Institute of Technology on a National Merit Scholarship and studied at Columbia University. He was a post-doctoral fellow at the University of South Carolina before joining Cyanamid's medical research division at Lederle Laboratories.
Darlene Henson has purchased the Century 21 Gold Key Realty offices in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee. She has been with the agency for six years as a sales associate and associate broker, and is now the chief broker for both offices. Henson purchased the businesses from Chuck Gallaher, who will stay on as a sales associate.
Dick Nixon, formerly a part-owner of B and D Plumbing, has opened his own business, Apple City Plumbing. He has been a plumber for more than 12 years.
Susan Dufner and Mike Snyder have been awarded this year's Alcoa Foundation scholarships. Dufner is a senior at Wenatchee High School and Snyder is a senior at Eastmont High School.
Drs. Mickey and Sheryl McDevitt have opened The Spay Clinic at 1107 N. Wenatchee Ave. The two veterinarians will offer spays, neuters and vaccinations only. They also operate a full veterinary practice in Cashmere.
Joyce Mills was installed president of Wenatchee Emblem Club No. 253. Other officers are Marge Quinn, vice president; Lee Farley, financial secretary; Kathy Ryan, record-ing secretary; and Skip Earing, treasurer.
The East Wenatchee City Council will spend about $5,000 to buy a 21-foot sign welcoming travelers along Highway 28 to the city. The city also will adapt the design on the sign for its new logo on city-owned vehicles and equipment. Those logos will cost the city about $6 each, said Councilman Ed Rich.