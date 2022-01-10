KENNEWICK — COVID’s omicron variant hit Tri-Cities schools hard last week sickening nearly 700 students and forcing hundreds more to quarantine at home.
The greatest impact was in Kennewick where 333 students and 22 employees tested positive the first week back after the winter break.
In all, 992 Kennewick students were absent because they either tested positive, came in close contact with someone with the disease or had COVID symptoms.
The high number of student and staff absences has meant they have needed use a combination of substitute teachers and staff to cover classes, said Robyn Chastain, the district’s executive director of communications and public relations.
“Everyone is helping out to make sure that we can continue to keep the schools running as normally as possible,” she said. “We are grateful for the flexibility and patience everyone has shown during this time.”
Pasco is not far behind Kennewick. The district reported 243 students and 47 staff tested positive. Another 31 students were identified as coming into close contact.
The district is doing everything in its power to keep kids learning in person, said Anna Tensmeyer, the district’s director of public affairs. Officials are confident that their strategies are effective for keeping the disease from spreading in the schools.
“The PSD COVID team meets with local public health officials weekly and will continue following the provided guidelines and recommendations, including any recommendations for temporary classroom or program closures,” she said.
Richland had 118 students and 22 staff who reported having COVID and being in school when they were infectious. The district does not list the total number of students out because of COVID.
Pasco is the largest district with 18,700 students. Kennewick has 18,500 and Richland has 13,700, according to state figures.
New cases have spiked dramatically in the Tri-Cities area following the Christmas holiday.
Benton County’s case rate has risen to 422 new cases per 100,000 for the two weeks ending on Jan. 7. That is up from a low of 127 new cases per 100,000 for the two weeks ending on Dec. 19
Franklin County’s rate rose to 442 new cases per 100,000 for the two weeks ending on Jan. 7. That is up from a low of 125 new cases per 100,000 for the two weeks ending Dec. 21.
The second highest number of those cases are among school-aged children, according to the Benton Franklin Health District.
While schools are seeing a steep increase, they don’t appear to be part of the problem, said Heather Hill, the infectious disease supervisor for the Benton-Franklin Health District.
“It is really important to understand the classroom environment is not where we are seeing significant transmission because the schools are doing excellent jobs encouraging mask wearing, distancing, doing all those mitigation strategies. And kids really are being compliant,” Hill said during the Kadlec on Call podcast last week.
“They are doing a good job in the classroom. Where we are seeing a problem is in afterschool activities, not only in athletics and sports and other afterschool activities but when kids gather outside the school environment,” she said.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal said during a news conference last week that keeping students in classrooms is the top priority for educators across the state.
He noted that 90% of school employees in the state have been vaccinated and about 42% of students.
Between good hand hygiene protocols, mask and social distancing requirements, schools are the safest place for children.
”It doesn’t mean it’s perfect, and we’ve certainly had outbreaks in schools .... but we’re very thankful for the educators across our state at every level, who will put their heart and soul into keep schools open this year.”
High schools continue to be where the highest number of COVID cases can be found.
Kennewick and Southridge high schools accounted for 47 of the positive COVID cases. Kamiakin was at a relatively low 19 cases.
In Pasco, Chiawana accounted for 34 cases and Pasco High had 39 cases. Ochoa Middle School saw the most close contacts at seven.
Richland High School accounted for about a third of the cases in the district at 40, and Hanford had 21 positive cases.