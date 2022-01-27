YAKIMA — Omicron is still impacting the Yakima Valley with people ill and missing work, Yakima Health District Executive Director Andre Fresco said at a health board meeting Wednesday.
Omicron is a highly contagious variant of COVID-19 that was first detected last month in Washington state.
"We find that omicron is not overwhelmingly leading to loss of life in our community, but I would like to counter what is being discussed nationally, which is the idea that we're on the decline. That's not the case in Yakima County yet," Fresco said. "We have many people impacted by omicron."
The Yakima County COVID-19 case rate was 4,178 per 100,000 over two weeks on Wednesday in Yakima County, with 769 new cases. Countywide hospitalizations were 77, with one person intubated. Wednesday's hospitalization number is the highest it's been since the pandemic started.
Hospital numbers
The health board decided not to request additional data from Yakima County hospitals to distinguish between hospitalizations that are the result of COVID-19 symptoms and hospitalizations where patients incidentally test positive for COVID-19.
Health board member and Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney said differentiating between people hospitalized with COVID-19 and people hospitalized for COVID-19 symptoms in the reported data would be valuable for accuracy, transparency and better understanding the severity of the virus.
Health officer Dr. Neil Barg said there are increasing numbers of people with incidental COVID-19 cases being admitted to hospitals, but tracking or identifying incidental cases is difficult. Some hospitals don't have the staff capacity to track each individual case, he said. Another issue is the effect of COVID-19 on other diseases or health issues, he said.
"Just tracking incidentals doesn't actually give us a total picture of how it affects people that come into the hospital," Barg said. "If it's incidental, it doesn't mean it's actually less serious."
Barg said hospitals also have different procedures for testing or admitting patients.
